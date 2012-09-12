« previous next »
Arrested Development

Re: Arrested Development
September 6, 2020, 06:42:02 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  6, 2020, 02:03:04 pm
yeah i am! I feel lucky.

I always used to sneer at US sitcom's but recently i cant get enough of them.  :)

I'm currently in and out of AD, Brooklyn 99 and IASIP.

So funny.

If you havent already, add Seinfeld and curb to your list.
Re: Arrested Development
September 6, 2020, 08:44:19 pm
I remember when I first watched it and having an Ohhhh! moment when discovering where Bob Loblaws username came from! :D
JFT96.

Re: Arrested Development
September 7, 2020, 09:31:12 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September  6, 2020, 06:42:02 pm
If you havent already, add Seinfeld and curb to your list.

I remember watching Seinfield in the late 80's early 90.s.  It used to be BBC2 late at night.

Those 2 are defo on my list.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September  6, 2020, 08:44:19 pm
I remember when I first watched it and having an Ohhhh! moment when discovering where Bob Loblaws username came from! :D

Haha yeah.  I remember RAWK user Tobias Funke and used to think it was an interesting username.  Sure there's a Buster Bluth on here too :)

Re: Arrested Development
September 9, 2020, 03:55:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  7, 2020, 09:31:12 am
I remember watching Seinfield in the late 80's early 90.s.  It used to be BBC2 late at night.

Those 2 are defo on my list.

Haha yeah.  I remember RAWK user Tobias Funke and used to think it was an interesting username.  Sure there's a Buster Bluth on here too :)

There was also a Gobias Industries, but he/she hasn't posted in ages, I think.
Re: Arrested Development
September 9, 2020, 05:07:42 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on September  9, 2020, 03:55:13 pm
There was also a Gobias Industries, but he/she hasn't posted in ages, I think.

just blue himself...
Re: Arrested Development
September 10, 2020, 10:11:17 am
This is one of those shows where your favourite character changes from episode to episode.

Must have been so much fun to write these characters.

I love the way they craftily touch on many taboo subjects and very UN-PC stuff without it being in your face.  Therefore enabling them to get away with it.

The Xenophobic Lucille is just one example. 
Re: Arrested Development
September 10, 2020, 01:04:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 10, 2020, 10:11:17 am
This is one of those shows where your favourite character changes from episode to episode.

Must have been so much fun to write these characters.

I love the way they craftily touch on many taboo subjects and very UN-PC stuff without it being in your face.  Therefore enabling them to get away with it.

The Xenophobic Lucille is just one example. 

Always hoped the RAWK auto-correct would be "seaward..."
Re: Arrested Development
September 18, 2020, 09:56:22 am
Quote from: Hazell on September  6, 2020, 01:24:01 pm
He's not the only one:



Haha watched this episode last night. :)
Re: Arrested Development
September 18, 2020, 12:22:09 pm
Perfect casting in David Cross and Will Arnett
Re: Arrested Development
September 18, 2020, 02:57:19 pm
I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.

Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!

It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.

And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!

If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.

I am going to put this in the podcast thread too actually, as people might not see it here.
Re: Arrested Development
September 21, 2020, 03:07:37 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 18, 2020, 02:57:19 pm
I mentioned it on another thread, but Will Arnett and Jason Bateman host a podcast, with their friend Sean Hayes (Will and Grace). Arnett and Bateman are buddies.

Each week, one of them will invite a guest on but the other two won't know who it will be. There have only been about 7/8 episodes so far but so far they have had some massive names - Dax Shephard, Robert Downey Jr, Kamala Harris (unfortunately before she made the ticket), Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Kimmel - I think I just named them all. Ha!

It is called Smartless. But it is really good - easy listen and some great stories. Jeeez - Bateman now compared to young Bateman is night and day! He had a crazy time. Glad he was able to come out the other side and produce the work he does now.

And Will Arnett is just fucking hilarious!

If anyone listens to the episode with Maya Rudolph where they talk about Sean Hayes' mother's eye... wow. I was out running at the time and I remember just being doubled over with laughter.

I am going to put this in the podcast thread too actually, as people might not see it here.

will have to check that out!

I love Jason Bateman, both for Arrested Development and for Ozark, oh and Bad Words, love that film  ;D
Re: Arrested Development
Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
RIP Jessica Walter

Re: Arrested Development
Yesterday at 07:31:49 pm
RIP

Shes great. I loved her in Archer as well as this show. What a shame.
Re: Arrested Development
Yesterday at 08:02:16 pm
Shame, she was great in this and Archer.

I actually stopped watching Archer a few years ago, but it's still going, isn;t it? That's a big loss.
Re: Arrested Development
Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Fucking loved her in this. I wanna cry so bad, but I don't think I can spare the moisture.

RIP
Re: Arrested Development
Yesterday at 09:43:20 pm
No way :( - She was great in everything I ever saw her in, but Lucille Bluth is just one of the greatest parent characters ever in a sitcom. RIP.
Re: Arrested Development
Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm
Quote from: ElDuderino on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Fucking loved her in this. I wanna cry so bad, but I don't think I can spare the moisture.

RIP

Very good.

Actually genuinely devastated, which is something I very rarely feel about an actor dying.
Re: Arrested Development
Today at 02:18:16 am
RIP
Re: Arrested Development
Today at 02:37:55 am
Awful news. Absolutely amazing in Arrested Development.
Re: Arrested Development
Today at 02:47:39 am
Has she actually died, or does it just look like she has?



In all seriousness, RIP to an incredible actress. Never a dull moment when she was on screen in AD, bit behind on Archer, but she was always class on that too.
