« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Wine Thread  (Read 162994 times)

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,050
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1640 on: July 8, 2020, 06:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  2, 2020, 09:35:05 am
Looks like the 25% off is on for the next 7 days. May treat myself and get some of those Riojas.

I decided not to this time, then thought yeah then saw most stuff out of stock...
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1641 on: July 9, 2020, 10:02:45 am »
I managed to get 3 of the 6 you suggested and then made it up to a case with a few other favourites. Tondonia was out of stock, went back on after delivery to check something and Tondonia was back in  :no
Logged

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,050
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1642 on: July 12, 2020, 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  9, 2020, 10:02:45 am
I managed to get 3 of the 6 you suggested and then made it up to a case with a few other favourites. Tondonia was out of stock, went back on after delivery to check something and Tondonia was back in  :no


Aye, they went out of stock on basically anything i'd go for which with the prices of some it's not a surprise.
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,122
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1643 on: March 8, 2021, 01:39:02 pm »
Anyone use naked wines?

Got a good introductory offer. £75 off a case. So a £120 or so case was about £50

12 wines. First two were bloody fantastic
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1644 on: March 8, 2021, 02:18:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March  8, 2021, 01:39:02 pm
Anyone use naked wines?

Got a good introductory offer. £75 off a case. So a £120 or so case was about £50

12 wines. First two were bloody fantastic
Got a sent a case of mixed red from them as a birthday present recently - not a comment on their quality generally but I'd say the range of what I got was bang average (I haven't opened the French Cabernet yet). Not bad at all, just nothing I'd note down to get again.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,122
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1645 on: March 8, 2021, 04:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  8, 2021, 02:18:42 pm
Got a sent a case of mixed red from them as a birthday present recently - not a comment on their quality generally but I'd say the range of what I got was bang average (I haven't opened the French Cabernet yet). Not bad at all, just nothing I'd note down to get again.
first two for me were good anyway

10 left. if it works out i could see me using them more

also waiting for tesco to do their offers again

3 times between haloween and christmas they did 25% off 6 bottles or more and even before that some wines were way down in price

beef steak club was normally £8, it went down to 6 and with 25% off you saved loads

they havent done it since christmas though
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1646 on: March 8, 2021, 05:16:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March  8, 2021, 01:39:02 pm
Anyone use naked wines?

Got a good introductory offer. £75 off a case. So a £120 or so case was about £50

12 wines. First two were bloody fantastic
I do. Hated them early on mainly because of their cheesy marketing, and I still object to how they price things and express the "discount" but I have to say overall their wines are decent.

Case in point: Had one of theirs at the weekend, it was a Sauvignon blanc / Verdejo blend and then followed that with a Waitrose sauvignon Blanc. The difference was incredible. I know the was a difference in grapes, but the NW had depth, the Waitrose one was bland.
While there's some good supermarket wine, there's also a lot of crap that gets sold on brand, on offer, gets bought because it's fashionable. The NW stuff is a bit different in a good way.

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1647 on: March 9, 2021, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on March  8, 2021, 04:29:09 pm

beef steak club was normally £8, it went down to 6 and with 25% off you saved loads

they havent done it since christmas though
M&S do the same offer (maybe only twice a year though) and they've some cracking wines.

Beef Steak Club is a favourite of my missus' so we always get a couple of bottles when on offer. She could also endlessly drink Jammy Red so we get a few bottles for her when it's on offer. It's a bit sweet for my tastes but extremely accessible for those just getting into their wines.

I must confess I know very little but am learning more and finding out what I like most (mainly Northern Italian reds and South American Reds - a colleague got me a bottle of Amarone Classico Forte for Christmas, that was one of the best wines I've ever had).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,122
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1648 on: March 9, 2021, 12:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  9, 2021, 12:36:48 pm
M&S do the same offer (maybe only twice a year though) and they've some cracking wines.

Beef Steak Club is a favourite of my missus' so we always get a couple of bottles when on offer. She could also endlessly drink Jammy Red so we get a few bottles for her when it's on offer. It's a bit sweet for my tastes but extremely accessible for those just getting into their wines.

I must confess I know very little but am learning more and finding out what I like most (mainly Northern Italian reds and South American Reds - a colleague got me a bottle of Amarone Classico Forte for Christmas, that was one of the best wines I've ever had).
sainsburys do it too. not sure about asda as i dont go to my local one that much.

i must look out for that christmas one you had
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,122
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1649 on: August 25, 2021, 09:38:19 am »
https://groceries.asda.com/product/malbec/trapiche-oak-cask-malbec/1000275053531

fantastic wine

trapiche

Asda at min with me doing the previously mentioned 25% off 6 bottles or more deal

I usually buy around 18 bottles when the deal comes in.

Should have a nice winter stash as am planning to stay off the booze for a month. plus come christmas my naked wines account will have about £100 so i should get a case of wine for that.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1650 on: August 29, 2021, 11:58:50 pm »
Malbec....  :lickin :lickin  .. Love it  :wave
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1651 on: December 26, 2021, 06:45:48 pm »
Well this Beaujolais - Villages is really something .

I vendanged not to far from there for seven years .  Nice one Bargain Booze   :wave

https://www.winemag.com/buying-guide/louis-jadot-2017-beaujolais-villages/
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1652 on: November 14, 2023, 04:55:06 pm »
A very very belated bump!
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1653 on: November 14, 2023, 04:56:29 pm »
I say that because I've just started up a new wine business having left my old employer. Therefore a shameless plug.

https://abingdonfinewine.com/


In saying that, always forget how much I enjoyed this thread.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,770
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1654 on: December 27, 2023, 11:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on November 14, 2023, 04:56:29 pm
I say that because I've just started up a new wine business having left my old employer. Therefore a shameless plug.

https://abingdonfinewine.com/


In saying that, always forget how much I enjoyed this thread.

Best of luck on the new venture!

I've been popping a few bottles as of late, had some lovely bottles last night with my Boxing Day meal (wine braised Lamb Shanks, mash, steamed sprouts).

Domaine la Colliere 'Les Bergeronnellles 'CDR Blanc
Timbre 'Opening Act's Pinot Noir From Monterey CA
Puerto del Monte Mencia Red from Spain
Glen Manor Vin Rouge - Virginia
Cardamaro to settle stomachs post meal
Some bourbon to close out the night, Stagg Jr and Rebel Distillers Collection


Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1655 on: December 28, 2023, 08:33:15 pm »
I know this is probably sacrilege on here, but anyone recommend a nice non alcohol wine? Seen a couple of German whites knocking about but want to know what the best/closest to a wine taste brand there is. If there is one. Or is it all shite. Sorry.
Logged

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,050
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1656 on: January 11, 2024, 04:10:35 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on December 28, 2023, 08:33:15 pm
I know this is probably sacrilege on here, but anyone recommend a nice non alcohol wine? Seen a couple of German whites knocking about but want to know what the best/closest to a wine taste brand there is. If there is one. Or is it all shite. Sorry.

Dunno

But I told my sister off on boxing day when she had the cheek to offer me nosecco
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,122
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1657 on: June 28, 2024, 10:05:20 am »
https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/306822884

The Tesco offer of 25% off 6 bottles or more is on until Monday

For a budget wine this is great, it works out just over £5 a bottle, sometimes its about £8 or £9
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,050
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1658 on: July 26, 2024, 11:59:16 pm »
BTW

The esteemed person who started this thread has been involved in wine for years

I know he's not one for self promotion BUT

https://abingdonfinewine.com/

Is his own business after working for Direct Wines/Laithwaites for years

Not bought anything yet but his En Primeur pricing is very similar to The Wine Society (been a member or years) so hopefully I'll be buying something in the near future

Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1659 on: July 27, 2024, 12:26:09 am »
^ nice one Gus, that cloudy bay is lovely stuff  :lickin
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1660 on: August 14, 2024, 10:45:46 am »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆ on July 26, 2024, 11:59:16 pm
BTW

The esteemed person who started this thread has been involved in wine for years

I know he's not one for self promotion BUT

https://abingdonfinewine.com/

Is his own business after working for Direct Wines/Laithwaites for years

Not bought anything yet but his En Primeur pricing is very similar to The Wine Society (been a member or years) so hopefully I'll be buying something in the near future



Ah, than you kind sir. Yes, no more self-promotion on here from me!

Fine wine prices are mad at the moment, still, though they have come down. Plus, my wife's drinking far less, so not much of an excuse to open up anything fancy.

Though did have some Grand-Puy-Lasoste 2014 recently which was smashing. Pieropans 2021 Calvarino is outstanding. And English sparkling from Harrow and Hope, they do a 100% Pinot Meunier which is off the charts good.

Just organising a trip to Burgundy soon which will be a nice break.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Wine Thread
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 03:23:47 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on August 14, 2024, 10:45:46 am
Ah, than you kind sir. Yes, no more self-promotion on here from me!

Fine wine prices are mad at the moment, still, though they have come down. Plus, my wife's drinking far less, so not much of an excuse to open up anything fancy.

Though did have some Grand-Puy-Lasoste 2014 recently which was smashing. Pieropans 2021 Calvarino is outstanding. And English sparkling from Harrow and Hope, they do a 100% Pinot Meunier which is off the charts good.

Just organising a trip to Burgundy soon which will be a nice break.


Congrats on opening your own biz mate! I have been in the wine biz for 20 years over here in the states, originally came over to check out Napa and Sonoma but ended up working for a wine brokerage in Texas and never leaving. I deal a lot in Bordeaux and Burgundy as well as domestic ( usa ) wines. Enjoy Burgundy! I
love the wines and have been drinking some killer whites from Puligny and Meursault recently ....tend to stick more to whites during the summer here. Check out Lucien Le Moine if you get a chance, they have been great across the board and I have been drinking and selling them for a good few vintages...they seem to get better every year.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:03 am by nozza »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 