

beef steak club was normally £8, it went down to 6 and with 25% off you saved loads



they havent done it since christmas though



M&S do the same offer (maybe only twice a year though) and they've some cracking wines.Beef Steak Club is a favourite of my missus' so we always get a couple of bottles when on offer. She could also endlessly drink Jammy Red so we get a few bottles for her when it's on offer. It's a bit sweet for my tastes but extremely accessible for those just getting into their wines.I must confess I know very little but am learning more and finding out what I like most (mainly Northern Italian reds and South American Reds - a colleague got me a bottle of Amarone Classico Forte for Christmas, that was one of the best wines I've ever had).