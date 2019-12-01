« previous next »
The Wine Thread

Went to Majestic today to try and get a better look at different ranges of wine, rather than a local supermarket were options are quite limited.

Myself and my Husband would order an Argentinian Malbec when out (occasionally a French), so went out today to try and get something new/different. Opted for a 2017 Catena Malbec and it is delicious! Our plan is to maybe try one new one a week in the run up to Christmas, then go back and do their mix and match deal.

I dont know much about white wines, would rarely buy them but tasted a 2017 Viognier Lismore Estates white with my sister at the start of the year and loved it. Today they had a Greywacke Sauvignon 2018 Marlborough available to taste, and I really liked that so picked one of those up too.

Anyone got any recommendations on similar? :/
JFT96.

^ I haven't been into white wine at all really but have just recently had a few bottles of another Kiwi Marlborough producer called Cloudy Bay, it's not the cheapest but I think it's one of the best wines I've ever had (the 2019). The screw cap always seems a bit strange to me - but obviously makes opening the thing easier.
I'll look out for the Greywacke (Just googled it and the wine-maker used to work at Cloudy bay!)

Wine trivia - I just heard that Bono from U2 has bought a Malbec winery and farmhouse in Argentina so I'm looking forward to some u2 wine in a couple of years :D
Not a massive fan of Marlborough Sauvignons, but am partial to other sauvignons.

Partial to a Torrentes though.
Went to Majestic today to try and get a better look at different ranges of wine, rather than a local supermarket were options are quite limited.

Myself and my Husband would order an Argentinian Malbec when out (occasionally a French), so went out today to try and get something new/different. Opted for a 2017 Catena Malbec and it is delicious! Our plan is to maybe try one new one a week in the run up to Christmas, then go back and do their mix and match deal.

I dont know much about white wines, would rarely buy them but tasted a 2017 Viognier Lismore Estates white with my sister at the start of the year and loved it. Today they had a Greywacke Sauvignon 2018 Marlborough available to taste, and I really liked that so picked one of those up too.

Anyone got any recommendations on similar? :/

 Rioja from spain usually gets you a good bottle for the money and there is still definately value in the Rhone area of France. I would suggest picking a region and exploring the different grape varieties from each region. If you like Malbec you will probably like merlot and cabernet based wines also, they are similar grapes.
Always check out if Waitrose have a 25% off everything. Always good to gets the likes Of Vina Tondonia or Vina Bosconia for a steal, though the pricing is going up.
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Waitrose cellar has had Michel Rolland Clos de Los Siet, reduced to £10.99 for abar 3 weeks. Forgive me for not telling, but some things just have to be kept close*hic*

What a blended and sozzled chrimbo it has been *hic*
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Got a French friend staying with me for a bit. Three bottles of Bordeaux's finest was quoffed over Chrimbo. I think the year was 2012 but cannot remember the chateaus. I felt high and not drunk . There's a saying in the region about this but I cannot remember that either.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

I've heard there is a half decent wine shop in VA.  ;)

a bit late to this. Soz.

There are a few wineries in VA which are decent, which part of VA are they in as the state is a decent size and cand take some time to get around in.

Indeed there are a few good wine shops in Northern Virginia.  ;)
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Wouldnt be an expert at all but right now my favourite white is yealands shat on by miniature sheep Marlborough, the red would be rinforzo salento primitivo. I love the reds so thats my go to, at the same time Im not loaded but if anyone has bottles of red that compare for a similar price Im all in!
