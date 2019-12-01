Went to Majestic today to try and get a better look at different ranges of wine, rather than a local supermarket were options are quite limited.



Myself and my Husband would order an Argentinian Malbec when out (occasionally a French), so went out today to try and get something new/different. Opted for a 2017 Catena Malbec and it is delicious! Our plan is to maybe try one new one a week in the run up to Christmas, then go back and do their mix and match deal.



I dont know much about white wines, would rarely buy them but tasted a 2017 Viognier Lismore Estates white with my sister at the start of the year and loved it. Today they had a Greywacke Sauvignon 2018 Marlborough available to taste, and I really liked that so picked one of those up too.



Anyone got any recommendations on similar? :/