I'm reading The Witcher series at the moment which I'm enjoying.



Once done with that, which one of the above is most like ASOIAF?



I see Draex has already mentioned the best series on that list. I'd add Robin Hobb's Farseer Series, The Assassins Apprentice. In this she, Hobb, has created a world, the realm of the Six Duchies that is as good as any fantasy world that I've read.The storyline might seem one that we've seen before, and is, but she tells the story of FitzChivalry Farseer, an illegitimate son of a prince who is trained as an assassin, so well. But it is so much more than just that.Missing from that list is Paul Hoffman's The Left Hand trilogy. I enjoyed this immensely.Another not there is Brent Weeks The Night Angel Trilogy Another decent read.