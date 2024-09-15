« previous next »
What was the last book you read?

Bob Harris

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 15, 2024, 07:55:49 pm
Twin peaks: The final dossier, whilst on plane back from Turkey.

Cleared some stuff up but am still highly baffled and confused!
Wabaloolah

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 15, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Just read Where Eagles Dare when we were on holiday. Seen the film many times, first time I've read the book.
RedSince86

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 16, 2024, 12:25:53 am
I joined a Library in Spring, i'm zoning out listening to Audiobooks now ;D, anyway i'm currently reading Andy Weir's 3rd book Project Hail Mary and i can't put it down since i started it on Friday, i have about a 3rd of the book to go and it's fantastic.

Just read that the Film is slated to come out in early 2026, Ryan Gosling is playing the main character.

I finished another sci Fi novel last week, To Sleep In A sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini, pretty long read but loved it.
Ziltoid

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 17, 2024, 03:31:40 pm
Not read yet but sat waiting

RedSince86

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 19, 2024, 09:48:39 pm
So i was Library today and discovered a section with Spy Novels.

Le Carre, Deighton and Fleming, Le Carre seemed to have the most novels there so i reckon i'm going to get through them all that they have.

So got Le Carre's The perfect Spy as my first Le carre novel, from a quick google on my phone that is his best novel on ranking lists, seems Le Carre's Karla trilogy should be read as well, might start that when i've finished The Perfect Spy.

Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary was fantastic, i'm so looking forward to the film adaption of it in 2026.
lionel_messias

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 19, 2024, 10:02:22 pm
Imminent by Luis Elizondo.

Elizondo is a Cuban-American former counter-intelligence agent who was quite high up in the Pentagon
and somewhat involved in putting some of the 9-11 perpetrators behind bars in Guantanamo Bay.

But the book isn't about that. Sometime around 2009, he was invited to take part in a government program called AATIP, which considered advanced aircraft incidents around the US and the World. To his surprise, this was to investigate what they now term UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) - in old money UFOs!

His book describes what he was told, who was involved and how he came to view UAP. Also the main thing about his story is WHY he decided to quit a very lucrative government job in 2017 to push for more disclosure of UAP to the American people and the world. He's a humble guy and he explains the lengths he has gone to, over 7 years, to bring information and whistle-blowers to the US Congress. In short: Roswell was real (he states) and the US has a program to reverse-engineer crash materials from Non-human "vehicles".

Low-key, his story could be far bigger than Watergate and is an easy and fascinating read.

boots

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 20, 2024, 10:03:01 am
Real Tigers - Mick Herron. Currently on Spook Street which coincides nicely with Slow Horses S4.

Reading these, you note how very close to the books the narrative is (in the TV series).
ToneLa

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 20, 2024, 11:43:02 pm
With all the Smiths news I ended up re-reading Morrissey's autobiography

It's hilarious

The court case chapters though
He says the same thing angrily about a thousand different times

He has a way with words

Gets in his own way though clearly

So in that sense
it feels accurate a book

Back to Raymond Chandler. Seeing the N word is a bit uncomfortable, but what a writer
Only Me

Re: What was the last book you read?
September 21, 2024, 12:15:13 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 15, 2024, 08:46:25 pm
Just read Where Eagles Dare when we were on holiday. Seen the film many times, first time I've read the book.

Great book. God, must be 40 odd years since I read that.

Used to love Alistair McLean.
Keita Success

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 7, 2024, 09:34:06 am
Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?

Nearly at the end of the long list of books I've got going on.
KillieRed

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 7, 2024, 11:53:37 am
Have you read these;

https://www.fantasticfiction.com/r/patrick-rothfuss/kingkiller-chronicle/

Very enjoyable, but he makes George RR Martin look swift.
Draex

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on October  7, 2024, 09:34:06 am
Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?

Nearly at the end of the long list of books I've got going on.

These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson
The Stormlight Archive - Brandon Sanderson
Mistborn Series - Brandon Sanderson (first three books are the best)
The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan
Faithful and the Fallen - John Gwynne
Broken Empire - Mark Lawrence
The Chronicles of the Black Company - Glenn Cook
The Powder Mage trilogy - Brian McClellan
The Blade Itself - Joe Abercrombie
Assassin's Apprentice - Robin Hobb
Ravens Shadow - Anthony Ryan

Kingkiller is fantastic but unfinished..
TepidT2O

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 7, 2024, 09:02:26 pm
Just finished Precipice by Robert Harris. 

Its set around the start of the First World War and details HH Asquiths affair with a much younger woman.
Although much of it came form primary sources, I still found o se of the plot devices a little contrived and Im not sure it actually ever went anywhere
RJH

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 7, 2024, 09:51:33 pm
Quote from: Draex on October  7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm
These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson



Currently on the fourth book of this series.

Picked up the whole lot* a while back on a Humble Bundle deal.

It's very good, but the only issue is that there is a huge amount of world-building in there that can get a bit difficult to track.
Sometimes it's hard to know whether some information is a reference/explanation of something that's already occurred in the books, foreshadowing, or just extra lore thrown in for the sake of it.



*Well, technically not everything set in the world, but all of the main series and a few of the others.
Ray K

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 7, 2024, 11:15:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  7, 2024, 09:02:26 pm
Just finished Precipice by Robert Harris. 

Its set around the start of the First World War and details HH Asquiths affair with a much younger woman.
Although much of it came form primary sources, I still found o se of the plot devices a little contrived and Im not sure it actually ever went anywhere
I like Robert Harris but hadn't realise that one was out.
Last year on holidays I read Harris's Conclave, about a Papal election. I thought it was much slighter than his other novels, an enjoyable throwaway holiday read if a wee bit silly at the end.

Now I find out that Edward Berger (Oscar winner for All Quiet....) has turned it into a serious film with Ralph Fiennes being talked about as an Oscar contender. Shows what I know.
Draex

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 8, 2024, 07:23:51 am
Quote from: RJH on October  7, 2024, 09:51:33 pm

Currently on the fourth book of this series.

Picked up the whole lot* a while back on a Humble Bundle deal.

It's very good, but the only issue is that there is a huge amount of world-building in there that can get a bit difficult to track.
Sometimes it's hard to know whether some information is a reference/explanation of something that's already occurred in the books, foreshadowing, or just extra lore thrown in for the sake of it.



*Well, technically not everything set in the world, but all of the main series and a few of the others.

For me its the best book series Ive ever read and gets better on a re-read but I totally get your point the first few books are incredibly daunting and hard going in places. All I can say is it just gets better and better and youll read something in book 8 which links something in book 3 and its brilliant.

There are also all the link books and prequel series by Steve Esslemont who was Eriksons d and d partner and co created the Malayan world. Very different writing styles but I enjoyed both.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 9, 2024, 12:32:37 pm
Anyone read The Hotel Avocado yet?

Seems to be the next one in the series by Bob Mortimer after the Satsuma Complex.

I need a break from from the current stuff I'm reading, as it's a bit intense, so going to try and finish that off within the next week and move onto this one.
AndyMuller

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 9, 2024, 12:42:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October  9, 2024, 12:32:37 pm
Anyone read The Hotel Avocado yet?

Seems to be the next one in the series by Bob Mortimer after the Satsuma Complex.

I need a break from from the current stuff I'm reading, as it's a bit intense, so going to try and finish that off within the next week and move onto this one.

Not yet, I found Satsuma to be a bit boring at times.
KillieRed

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 9, 2024, 12:45:43 pm
Still reading the Alan Rickman diaries. He likes parties and (most) actors and had a low tolerance for fools and Tories. Preferred Kinnock to Blair.

The latest Palin diaries up next.
dalarr

Re: What was the last book you read?
October 9, 2024, 06:15:39 pm
Frank Herbert's Dune. Saw the films this Summer and loved everything about them. Some young colleagues of mine urged me to read the book and I was not disappointed. I read it in English, a second language, so it was exhausting at times. But I couldn't put it down.

I got a better insight into some of the details that the films only touch on: the Bene Gesserit and the mentants in particular. Need a break before I start book number two. Just picked up Conn Iggulden's new book: Nero.
bradders1011

Re: What was the last book you read?
Yesterday at 11:38:24 am
Quote from: Keita Success on October  7, 2024, 09:34:06 am
Anyone got any fantasy books they'd recommend?

Everton Football Club Trophy Parade Planning Documents
Nessy76

Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 05:36:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on October  7, 2024, 12:08:37 pm
These are all series;

Malazan "Book of the Fallen" - Steven Erikson
The Stormlight Archive - Brandon Sanderson
Mistborn Series - Brandon Sanderson (first three books are the best)
The Eye of the World - Robert Jordan
Faithful and the Fallen - John Gwynne
Broken Empire - Mark Lawrence
The Chronicles of the Black Company - Glenn Cook
The Powder Mage trilogy - Brian McClellan
The Blade Itself - Joe Abercrombie
Assassin's Apprentice - Robin Hobb
Ravens Shadow - Anthony Ryan

Kingkiller is fantastic but unfinished..

Nice list. I'd add N K Jemisin's Broken Earth trilogy and anything by China Mieville.
