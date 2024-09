I was trying to think where to put this, but it's as good here as anywhere else. An event with the two best fantasy writers in the world today (my opinion obviously!), Philip Pullman and George RR Martin speaking to one another. It sounds as though they are trying to make it a online experience as well, but the details haven't been released for that yet. The one question I have for George would be, how influenced was he by Lyra Silvertongue for his character Arya Stark? The two have quite a few similarities I would say.