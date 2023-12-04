Quick waiting-for-the-match guide to Stevie K:
Christine: generally ace but the change in perpective is weird. King screwed up by injuring the narrating characer
Pet Semetary: darkest and best
Shining: Darkest and second best
Tommyknockers: Drug addled nonsense a third of which is interesting
IT: Outstanding. Just see That Scene as metaphorically necessary and move swiftly on / cocaine
Stand: Great. Not sure about the ending.
Dark Tower: Great. Not sure about the last books. Would have love to see what it would have been with no accident
Dead Zone is quite tight. Think it shows that he planned the ending for once
11/22/63: Really, really good, maybe the best later King book
Misery is banging. Another metaphorical novel (drugs again). Er, it's interesting to read about "the dragon lady"... when we have Lucy Letby in real life