What was the last book you read?

Re: What was the last book you read?
December 4, 2023, 03:11:01 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  3, 2023, 09:38:50 am
If you could read the Bernie Gunther series in chronological order it would be a great way to spend winter evenings.

Some of the books jump around in time too though. Its a pity PK has gone now, his books were a yearly highlight for me. Havent read his football books but his other non-Gunther books are good too. Somewhat Michael Crichton. There was a rumour a few years ago that Tom Cruise planned to play Bernie 😮. Guess he opted for Von Stauffenberg instead. He was also supposed to be lining up Guilermo Del Toro to direct him in Lovecrafts At the Mountains of Madness. Sometimes things are better left in development hell.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 4, 2023, 10:05:51 pm
Having finally read my first Stephen King last month ('Salem's Lot), I've just finished my second, Pet Sematary. I don't think it has a reputation as one of his most frightening, but it is a genuinely chilling and at times quite disquieting story about the fear of loss.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 5, 2023, 12:01:22 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on December  4, 2023, 10:05:51 pm
Having finally read my first Stephen King last month ('Salem's Lot), I've just finished my second, Pet Sematary. I don't think it has a reputation as one of his most frightening, but it is a genuinely chilling and at times quite disquieting story about the fear of loss.

Christine is a cracking book.

Also try The Green Mile and the Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (From Different Seasons)

Other notables - The Shining, IT, The Stand and Misery.

Re: What was the last book you read?
December 5, 2023, 12:05:06 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December  5, 2023, 12:01:22 am
Christine is a cracking book.

Also try The Green Mile and the Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (From Different Seasons)

Other notables - The Shining, IT, The Stand and Misery.

Yeah, I'm thinking The Shining will be the next of his I read. I did try and read IT a few years ago and got about 200 pages in before realising it probably wasn't the best of his to start with ha!

Very tempted to check out some of his short stories too so I'll definitely get Different Seasons on the list.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 5, 2023, 12:05:53 am
Misery is outstanding.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 5, 2023, 12:21:43 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  5, 2023, 12:05:53 am
Misery is outstanding.

I'm hearing good things about Misery. Going to bump it up the list.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 5, 2023, 12:43:35 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on December  5, 2023, 12:21:43 am
I'm hearing good things about Misery. Going to bump it up the list.

Put "The Stand" near the top of the list as well.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 5, 2023, 03:54:35 pm
IT and The Stand are my favourites, but you picked a cracker to start off with. Im also really enjoying his non-horror books:

The Mr.Mercedes series, Billy Summers etc.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 6, 2023, 10:45:40 am
His short story The Long Walk as Richard Bachman is a cracker
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 16, 2023, 10:23:17 pm
Unseen Academicals
 A Disc World Novel by Terry Pratchett
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 16, 2023, 10:37:47 pm
The Dead Zone is my favourite King novel. Probably just reminds me of my first time working away from home.

I am currently listening to Elton John's autobiography, and it is brilliant. Great laugh but obviously sad at points. Some story though.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 17, 2023, 03:11:46 pm
Quick waiting-for-the-match guide to Stevie K:

Christine: generally ace but the change in perpective is weird. King screwed up by injuring the narrating characer
Pet Semetary: darkest and best
Shining: Darkest and second best
Tommyknockers: Drug addled nonsense a third of which is interesting
IT: Outstanding. Just see That Scene as metaphorically necessary and move swiftly on / cocaine
Stand: Great. Not sure about the ending.
Dark Tower: Great. Not sure about the last books. Would have love to see what it would have been with no accident

Dead Zone is quite tight. Think it shows that he planned the ending for once

11/22/63: Really, really good, maybe the best later King book

Misery is banging. Another metaphorical novel (drugs again). Er, it's interesting to read about "the dragon lady"... when we have Lucy Letby in real life
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 17, 2023, 08:23:34 pm
I struggle to remember a lot of books these days, but I'm sure I enjoyed Dreamcatcher, Black House, Geralds Game as well as those already mentioned.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 19, 2023, 03:04:47 pm
Really enjoying 'Black Swan Green' by David Mitchell (writer, not comedian). I remember reading a fee by him years ago but can't remember anything about them. This is great if you enjoy witty, coming of age fiction.
Re: What was the last book you read?
December 25, 2023, 08:06:05 am
Seeing It's Christmas

The Hogfather


Re: What was the last book you read?
December 25, 2023, 05:14:01 pm
Coming Up For Air
Re: What was the last book you read?
January 2, 2024, 02:43:47 pm
2023 list - still need to read more but it's finding the time

The Pandemic Century   Mark Honigsbaum
Bushwhacked at the Flora-Bama   Chris Warner
Top Girl   Danielle Marin
Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas   Hunter S Thompson
Harry's Kebabs   DJ Dribbler
The Takeaway   DJ Dribbler
Pine Barrens Strategem   Ken Harris
Savages   Greg Gifune
The Night Stalker : Hunt for a Serial Killer   Philip Carlo
Barça: The rise and fall   Simon Kuper
Confessions of a Conjuror   Derren Brown
Red Delight: Liverpool's 150 Greatest Matches Paperback   David Plumbley
The Kingdom   Jo Nesbo
Killing for Company: Dennis Nielsen   Brian Masters
Fight Club   Chuck Palahniuk
Norwegian Wood   Haruki Murakami
Killers of the Flower Moon   David Grann
Hunmmingbird   TC Parker
Not Tonight Josephine   George Mahood
Windswept and Interesting   Billy Connolly
Party Lines   Ed Gillett
Generation X   Douglas Coupland
Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 07:26:34 am
James O'Brien How They Broke Britain. A brilliant read if you're into politics and left leaning.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 07:49:35 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on December 16, 2023, 10:37:47 pm
The Dead Zone is my favourite King novel.
I absolutely love that book. I was just about to recommend it.
