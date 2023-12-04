Quick waiting-for-the-match guide to Stevie K:



Christine: generally ace but the change in perpective is weird. King screwed up by injuring the narrating characer

Pet Semetary: darkest and best

Shining: Darkest and second best

Tommyknockers: Drug addled nonsense a third of which is interesting

IT: Outstanding. Just see That Scene as metaphorically necessary and move swiftly on / cocaine

Stand: Great. Not sure about the ending.

Dark Tower: Great. Not sure about the last books. Would have love to see what it would have been with no accident



Dead Zone is quite tight. Think it shows that he planned the ending for once



11/22/63: Really, really good, maybe the best later King book



Misery is banging. Another metaphorical novel (drugs again). Er, it's interesting to read about "the dragon lady"... when we have Lucy Letby in real life