What was the last book you read?

Re: What was the last book you read?
August 31, 2022, 02:55:43 pm
Has anyone read the "The New York Trilogy" by Paul Auster


I got it when I was off on a 'good reading' kick and it had high recommendations. I first read it and although found it a bit tedious, convinced myself that it was good and a deep book about innate knowledge

I read it again recently and it's absolute total utter shite.
Re: What was the last book you read?
September 3, 2022, 09:23:54 am
I started reading that a few years back as people said he's similar to Murakami (probably my favourite author).

Agree that I found it terrible and gave up after a bit.

I recently finished 'The woman in the Dunes' which was strange but quite good.

Now 3/4 the way through of 'Pachinko' and it's probably the best read of 2022 for me alongside 'Piranesi'.
Re: What was the last book you read?
September 4, 2022, 09:05:26 pm
The Second Summer of Love by Alun Shulman. Honestly, 4 mates invented acid house raves, fortunatley they knew fashion magazine writers, fanzine editors, photographers, club owners & promoters. Thank fuck, imagine if they didnt.
Re: What was the last book you read?
September 5, 2022, 02:07:43 pm
Finally finished the Deadhouse Gates.

Now reading Memories of Ice.


Deadhouse gates was a really interesting mix of fantasy and history within the world

Spoiler

I'm wondering with all the hints of no-go areas and 'the Fall' that he's going the same direction of Michael Moorcock in his Eternal Champion Series and especially Jerry Cornelius where World War III was hinted at (Also see My Experiences in the Third World War, 1980 by the same author)

[close]
Re: What was the last book you read?
September 8, 2022, 11:46:01 pm
It is unreadable shite. Just fucking awful.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm
Has anyone read Stephen King's new book 'Fairy Tale'? I'm 100 or so pages in and fuck all has happened really. Extremely slow burner but going to persevere as he usually doesn't let you down.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm
Has anyone read Stephen King's new book 'Fairy Tale'? I'm 100 or so pages in and fuck all has happened really. Extremely slow burner but going to persevere as he usually doesn't let you down.

Give it time, you're only about 4% in aren't you?  ;)
Re: What was the last book you read?
Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
From the Stephen King thread.

Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 08:58:53 pm
Fairy Tale

I was away recently on holidays somewhere Dutch, and I searched out and paid for the hardback of this in English, on a day trip to Utrecht. The following day, I started and finished it. Now, I had a good armchair, a lake view, plenty of cigarettes and beer and a wife mostly willing to leave me alone but still. I can't remember the last time I did that, if ever. Not for a book of more than 500 pages, certainly.

It's a thumper. I saw someone on the twitter machine comment with desperation that there was "no good place to stop". There are echoes of The Hunger Games, King's own The Long Walk and 11/22/63 or Neil Gaiman's Stardust. There are strong whiffs of Narnia about the place, there are evil Kings and good but cursed Princesses, disfigured but kind loners, wicked dwarves and royal insects. The story starts with our almost adult hero dealing with loss, grief and danger in the real world before going to a different sort of reality, and there's a faithful dog who is actually a big thread in the tale. I suspect King had an old dog in the house when he was writing this, and I had one at home being minded by my college age son, so it was plinking a lot of strings for me.

As I've said before in this thread, King can be a bit hit and miss. I went through a phase of not finishing a couple of his books, I just wasn't that bothered, but this one I fucking devoured. He also tends to start big and trail off somewhat but this one keeps going like a train all the way to the finish.

His best in a while.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Also, Paul Auster is fucking fabulous.
Re: What was the last book you read?
Today at 11:12:59 pm
Just finished "the road to unfreedom " by Timothy Snyder. Gives a great insight into Putin and his cabals way of thinking. How he influenced Brexit, Trumps election etc. Also the dangerous path America seems to be on. It's compelling and chilling  and was written in 2018. Warnings aplenty about how countries walk into facism. I dare anyone to read it and not suspect Trump is a russian asset.
I need some fiction now ;D
