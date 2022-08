Do you like Sharpe? He released Sharpes Assassin last year, after an absence of 29 years and there is another out this year - Sharpes Command.



I love the Uhtred books, he is one of my all time favourite characters but I love anything by Bernard Cornwell and have read everything hes done. His stand alone novels are great also, like Stonehenge and Azincourt. Gallows Thief in particular I remember as being brilliant.



I missed this. I enjoyed Assassin. With Assassin taking place directly after Waterloo and Sharpe retiring afterwards, what time frame and battleground could Command cover? Albuera is a major peninsular battle that's not been mentioned before, and I don't know what the South Essex were doing at the time.Looking it up, Fuentes de Onoro (Sharpe's Battle) is 3-5 May 1811, so there may be time for a Sharpe back in Wellington's good books to be shifted to Beresford's army just in time for Albuera (16 May 1811). Maybe the South Essex were even already there, as Sharpe was fighting with another unit in Battle.