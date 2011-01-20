Great book about Punk and Fell Running and there similarities. The story of fell runner Gary Devine (who is 3-4 years older than me and although i didn't do a lot of fell running I'd run against him in Cross country races - he was far better than me). It also touches on the punk sensibilities of doing your own thing against the establishment - squatters rights etc.



I'll be getting onto that one cheers, have been trying to get back into the running recently so need all the motivation!Books I've finished recently:Dave Grohl - Storyteller - Well written but contains stories that are appropriate for dinner parties, not enough grunge. 3/5Kim Gordon - Girl In a Band - Written while Kim was in divorce turmoil, would have been a better book if her head was in the right space, too much negativity 3/5Sayaka Murata - Convenience Store Woman - Funny, quirky, easy read. A work life doesn't have to be complicated to lead to contentment. 4/5Adrey Kurkov - Death and the Penguin - Story set in Ukraine of a loner who write obituaries about mostly criminals who aren't dead yet. He also has a pet penguin. Really sweet book. 4/5John le Carre - The Spy Who Came in from the Cold - Stone cold classic novel. One of the best, it will keep you thinking throughout and will give you a satisfying ending. 5/5Ondjaki - Transparent City - Book about Angolan city which is on the brink of chaos. Some wistful passages intertwined by violence. Definitely a contemporary piece of work 4/5Michael Crawley - Out of Thin Air - Book about a top tier athlete running with Ethiopian Olympic grade Marathon runners. Interesting to see what it takes. In short, a miserable existence! 3/5Currently reading Running The Light by Sam Tallen. Really enjoying it, its about a standup comedian who is in peril. Depressing and laughout loud funny throughout, highly recommened for US stand up fans.