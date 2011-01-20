« previous next »
Author Topic: What was the last book you read?  (Read 472176 times)

Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8160 on: December 14, 2021, 06:28:04 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  9, 2021, 08:27:24 pm
I enjoyed Billy Summers until the last 100 pages or so, became a bit ridiculous.

I liked it, best in a while.

Got some action at the end. I reckon he saw a film in mind

But I got the vibe. It's like a detective sort of.. First half build the world. At which he is a master. Then action payoff. With a bit of soul

Not excellent though I like laughing at the one star Amazon reviews for 'mentions of Trump'

It's a story and it goes. Not horror. He lost horror tags ages ago.

Hard boiled pot boiler.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8161 on: December 14, 2021, 06:31:56 pm »
Recently finished The Untouchables: Anfields Band of Brothers. Good insight and history of earlier times at the club and particularly the double champions in the early 20s. They did well to find out as much as the did on some of those players.

Would be of definite interest to anyone who enjoys reading about the early history of our club
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8162 on: December 27, 2021, 04:34:35 pm »
Currently reading Brazen Chariots by Robert Crisp. A notable tank historian reckons the nickname "Honey" for Stuart tanks comes from a Texan liaison officer, and not as popularly known from British tankers. I think this book is his source.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8163 on: December 28, 2021, 06:16:01 pm »
Got a kindle for Christmas and started The Power of The Dog on it, fantastic crime drama so far.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8164 on: December 28, 2021, 11:20:53 pm »
Finished The Rachel Papers a few weeks ago and enjoyed it. Looking forward to reading more of Amis. Recently started The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, my first le Carré, which I'm also enjoying so far.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8165 on: December 29, 2021, 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on December 28, 2021, 11:20:53 pm
Finished The Rachel Papers a few weeks ago and enjoyed it. Looking forward to reading more of Amis. Recently started The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, my first le Carré, which I'm also enjoying so far.

I struggled through The Rachel Papers for months at a time. so, if you enjoyed that, his others will probably impress you more. I know that Money is the most lauded, but I think that London Fields is his best. He does have some nice ones and you always feel it is an accomplishment to read them; it's a strange feeling to have, but it's rewarding.

Le Carré, love his work. I do think you started with the best though.

I read the latest Tim Weaver - The Stranger at the door - in the David Raker series. Enjoyed it. Must read some more 'worthy' stuff next month though.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8166 on: December 29, 2021, 02:39:01 pm »
Found a bit of a gem a while back and just read it - Before and After by Andrew Shanahan. I cannot recommend it highly enough.

It's a post apocalyptic story involving a 600lb man and his dog. Found it quite sad in places as he recounted his previous life. It's a bit like The Martian, in that he has to solve problems and I was really rooting for him.

Apparently it's now being filmed and a follow up book is released this Friday. I'm desperate to find out what happens.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8167 on: December 29, 2021, 03:43:22 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on December 28, 2021, 11:20:53 pm
Recently started The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, my first le Carré, which I'm also enjoying so far.
Funnily enough, just finished The Spy Who... yesterday. I had read Tinker Tailor a while back, so I'm trying to get into Le Carré by reading them in the proper order, which should help.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8168 on: December 30, 2021, 01:35:41 pm »
Just finished Mel Brooks autobiography, absolutely hilarious.  Be a sad day when he shuffles off this mortal coil.

Hes only called Brooks because Brookstein didnt fit on his drum.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8169 on: January 4, 2022, 10:12:03 am »


Great book about Punk and Fell Running and there similarities.  The story of fell runner Gary Devine (who is 3-4 years older than me and although i didn't do a lot of fell running I'd run against him in Cross country races - he was far better than me).  It also touches on the punk sensibilities of doing your own thing against the establishment - squatters rights etc.



Finally read this.  I read Cartel not knowing there was a prequel so I've finally finished the series.  Love his writing (and his stuff he does on Twitter calling out Republican corruption)
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8170 on: January 4, 2022, 01:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on January  4, 2022, 10:12:03 am


Finally read this.  I read Cartel not knowing there was a prequel so I've finally finished the series.  Love his writing (and his stuff he does on Twitter calling out Republican corruption)

Thought The Power of the Dog was good, but The Cartel and The Border were far superior in dealing with the causes and implications of the drug war. The Power of the Dog sort of read like Winslow wrote it to be a film, whereas the other two he wrote because he was progressively shocked by the escalating failures of the drug war.

Highly recommend Broken, collection of short stories/novelettes, if you liked the POTD series...
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on January  4, 2022, 10:12:03 am
Great book about Punk and Fell Running and there similarities.  The story of fell runner Gary Devine (who is 3-4 years older than me and although i didn't do a lot of fell running I'd run against him in Cross country races - he was far better than me).  It also touches on the punk sensibilities of doing your own thing against the establishment - squatters rights etc.

I'll be getting onto that one cheers, have been trying to get back into the running recently so need all the motivation!

Books I've finished recently:
Dave Grohl - Storyteller - Well written but contains stories that are appropriate for dinner parties, not enough grunge. 3/5
Kim Gordon - Girl In a Band - Written while Kim was in divorce turmoil, would have been a better book if her head was in the right space, too much negativity 3/5
Sayaka Murata - Convenience Store Woman - Funny, quirky, easy read. A work life doesn't have to be complicated to lead to contentment.  4/5
Adrey Kurkov - Death and the Penguin - Story set in Ukraine of a loner who write obituaries about mostly criminals who aren't dead yet. He also has a pet penguin. Really sweet book. 4/5
John le Carre - The Spy Who Came in from the Cold - Stone cold classic novel. One of the best, it will keep you thinking throughout and will give you a satisfying ending. 5/5
Ondjaki - Transparent City - Book about Angolan city which is on the brink of chaos. Some wistful passages intertwined by violence. Definitely a contemporary piece of work  4/5
Michael Crawley - Out of Thin Air  - Book about a top tier athlete running with Ethiopian Olympic grade Marathon runners. Interesting to see what it takes. In short, a miserable existence! 3/5

Currently reading Running The Light by Sam Tallen. Really enjoying it, its about a standup comedian who is in peril. Depressing and laughout loud funny throughout, highly recommened for US stand up fans.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 10:21:35 pm »
My wife has bought me the Dave Grohl  book.  Despite me never knowingly having heard a foo fighters song and I certainly couldnt name one.

Is it still worth it?
