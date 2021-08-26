Weird, I think most of his books going back to 2011 have been pretty good. There are some clunkers after Dolores Claiborne in 1992 up until then, but also some great stuff like "The Green Mile"and "From a Buick 8". I think he`s accident `99 (not surprisingly) really affected him.



I`m a big fan of "Joyland" from his crime series, but haven`t read "The Colorado Kid" or "Later", both of which are on my TBR(soon) list.



Oh the last ten years have definitely been better than the post accident stuff.I've read Later. And The Institute. I'd recommend both, decent, just obviously it's hard to compare to novels as classic as Salems Lot or the Shining.Later is one you might like as it's another crime one!He's still got that Horror tag but considering his age the fact he's trying other genres still is superb. (Later is a tiny bit horror, Institute is a tiny bit Sci fi)