« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: What was the last book you read?  (Read 458959 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8120 on: August 26, 2021, 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 25, 2021, 03:46:03 pm
John Connolly`s "The Dirty South". Last years Charlie Parker book.

I love this series. I can`t believe no one has snapped it up for a movie franchise.

Just got it from the library and looking forward to reading it.

And John Connolly is a Red!

https://twitter.com/jconnollybooks/status/1276263710416416770
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8121 on: August 26, 2021, 11:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Stevie-A on August 26, 2021, 11:57:30 am
Massacre of Mankind by Stephen Baxter. Sequel to Welles's War of the Worlds. A bit 'meh'. I like Baxter's work a lot but this was a tad tedious.

Mirrors my memory of the book. Read it a couple of years ago and was underwhelmed.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8122 on: August 27, 2021, 10:28:04 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 26, 2021, 11:03:35 pm
Just got it from the library and looking forward to reading it.

And John Connolly is a Red!

https://twitter.com/jconnollybooks/status/1276263710416416770

Yeah, I think I knew this, and forgot. It`s rubbish getting old.

This one "The Dirty South" is a flashback novel set after the original couple of books in the series. I liked it. Less spooky goings on, more police procedural. With just a smidgeon of Angel and Louis.

Book 19, "The Nameless Ones" should also be available in Hardback: https://www.fantasticfiction.com/c/john-connolly/nameless-ones.htm

Unfortunately it`s not appearing on my library system just yet. I might have to order it for my branch  ;)
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8123 on: August 27, 2021, 10:45:35 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on August 25, 2021, 03:36:47 pm
Has anyone read The Miracle of Castel di Sangro? I'm about three quarters of the way through it.

It's about an amateur team in Italy reaching Serie B. I assumed the story would be mainly about their struggle to stay up but there's way more to it than that (so far).

A terrific book. Another of similar ilk is A Season With Verona by Tim Parks.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8124 on: August 27, 2021, 10:56:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 27, 2021, 10:28:04 am
Yeah, I think I knew this, and forgot. It`s rubbish getting old.

This one "The Dirty South" is a flashback novel set after the original couple of books in the series. I liked it. Less spooky goings on, more police procedural. With just a smidgeon of Angel and Louis.

Book 19, "The Nameless Ones" should also be available in Hardback: https://www.fantasticfiction.com/c/john-connolly/nameless-ones.htm

Unfortunately it`s not appearing on my library system just yet. I might have to order it for my branch  ;)

Just read "The nameless ones". Louis and Angel take on Serbian gangsters with a soupçon of supernatural.

I've only "Book of bones" to read and I've read the complete collection.
Logged

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8125 on: September 2, 2021, 09:27:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 20, 2021, 05:05:52 pm
Im now reading Project Hail Mary. (It was on Obamas reading list.)

And its superb. Puts the science into science fiction.

Maybe Artemis was the difficult second album?

Thanks for this recommendation, I thought it was brilliant.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8126 on: September 2, 2021, 11:09:17 am »
Just finished A Handmaids Tale which I first read over twenty years ago.  Its still extremely prescient and powerful.  One of the great living authors, that said, Ill give it a few weeks before starting The Testaments.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,033
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8127 on: September 2, 2021, 01:37:12 pm »
Reading "Artic Snow to the Dust of Normandy"

By Patrick Dazel-Job

His boss was Ian Fleming and it was always rumoured that he based his Bond character on this fella.

Details what he was doing before, during and after World War II.

Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,891
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8128 on: September 2, 2021, 01:40:49 pm »
Billy Summers, the Stephen King new book

Pretty good. Better than most stuff he's done since 11.whateverdate.itwas.jfkgotshot

not the rave RETURN TO FORM stuff reviews said but an enjoyable read. And I like the realistic feel of it being crime.

So basically expect a film
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8129 on: September 2, 2021, 02:07:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  2, 2021, 01:40:49 pm
Billy Summers, the Stephen King new book

Pretty good. Better than most stuff he's done since 11.whateverdate.itwas.jfkgotshot

not the rave RETURN TO FORM stuff reviews said but an enjoyable read. And I like the realistic feel of it being crime.

So basically expect a film

Weird, I think most of his books going back to 2011 have been pretty good. There are some clunkers after Dolores Claiborne in 1992 up until then, but also some great stuff like "The Green Mile"and "From a Buick 8". I think he`s accident `99 (not surprisingly) really affected him.

I`m a big fan of "Joyland" from his crime series, but haven`t read "The Colorado Kid" or "Later", both of which are on my TBR(soon) list.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,891
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8130 on: September 2, 2021, 02:21:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  2, 2021, 02:07:05 pm
Weird, I think most of his books going back to 2011 have been pretty good. There are some clunkers after Dolores Claiborne in 1992 up until then, but also some great stuff like "The Green Mile"and "From a Buick 8". I think he`s accident `99 (not surprisingly) really affected him.

I`m a big fan of "Joyland" from his crime series, but haven`t read "The Colorado Kid" or "Later", both of which are on my TBR(soon) list.

Oh the last ten years have definitely been better than the post accident stuff.

I've read Later. And The Institute. I'd recommend both, decent, just obviously it's hard to compare to novels as classic as Salems Lot or the Shining.

Later is one you might like as it's another crime one!

He's still got that Horror tag but considering his age the fact he's trying other genres still is superb. (Later is a tiny bit horror, Institute is a tiny bit Sci fi)
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8131 on: September 2, 2021, 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  2, 2021, 02:07:05 pm
Weird, I think most of his books going back to 2011 have been pretty good. There are some clunkers after Dolores Claiborne in 1992 up until then, but also some great stuff like "The Green Mile"and "From a Buick 8". I think he`s accident `99 (not surprisingly) really affected him.

I`m a big fan of "Joyland" from his crime series, but haven`t read "The Colorado Kid" or "Later", both of which are on my TBR(soon) list.

Just read Later; if you liked Joyland, Later will be a good read. A touch more of a supernatural element than Joyland, but still a good Hard Case crime effort...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8132 on: September 2, 2021, 02:48:25 pm »

Sounds good, thanks guys.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8133 on: September 2, 2021, 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 27, 2021, 10:56:39 am
Just read "The nameless ones". Louis and Angel take on Serbian gangsters with a soupçon of supernatural.

I've only "Book of bones" to read and I've read the complete collection.

They're fantastic books aren't they?

I remember reading one in the series [can't remember which one] which ended in the Ossuary at Sedlec in the Czech Republic. I'd only been to the actual place about a week before. It was really chilling reading it - glad I never went afterwards, rather than before!
Logged

Offline JayNY

  • DoeY
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8134 on: September 8, 2021, 07:58:21 pm »
Just started the Charlie Parker series - read the first 2 and loved them.

There are 20 or so in the series, are they as good as the series goes on?
Logged

Offline JayNY

  • DoeY
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8135 on: September 9, 2021, 07:03:47 pm »
Quote from: JayNY on September  8, 2021, 07:58:21 pm
Just started the Charlie Parker series - read the first 2 and loved them.

There are 20 or so in the series, are they as good as the series goes on?

Yeah, it's great you should stick with it
Logged

Offline JayNY

  • DoeY
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8136 on: September 9, 2021, 07:04:35 pm »
Quote from: JayNY on September  9, 2021, 07:03:47 pm
Yeah, it's great you should stick with it

Will do, thanks
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,865
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8137 on: September 9, 2021, 07:51:04 pm »
Steve Jones's Lonely Boy was a lot of fun..remarkably candid...warts and all...and then some more warts...looking forward to Danny Boyle's TV interpretation...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8138 on: September 10, 2021, 09:22:44 am »
Quote from: JayNY on September  9, 2021, 07:03:47 pm
Yeah, it's great you should stick with it

I concur with all the Jays.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,033
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8139 on: September 12, 2021, 11:44:17 pm »
Re-reading the Cosmic Kalevala series by Emil Petaja

- Science ficiton that is 'right out there' but a great read.

Cosmic Kalevela;

1 The Saga of Lost Earths
2 The Star Mill
3 The Stolen Sun
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 02:04:01 pm »
Wolf Hall
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,335
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What was the last book you read?
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on Today at 02:04:01 pm
Wolf Hall
Sensational book.  A Booker prize book you can actually read
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 