Thursday Murder Club



Richard Osman



At a retirement village, a group of pensioners host a Thursday club to review dormant crimes. Only to become involved in one of their own.



Prime Agatha Christie style for the 21st century, its not a demanding read, but always good company. The pensioners are intelligently characterised and are given full and vivid characters that are so often denied the elderly. It has Osmans charm running through it with his trademark wit and obsession with M&S cakes being prominent



A good Christmas or holiday read...