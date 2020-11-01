Thursday Murder Club
Richard Osman
At a retirement village, a group of pensioners host a Thursday club to review dormant crimes. Only to become involved in one of their own.
Prime Agatha Christie style for the 21st century, its not a demanding read, but always good company. The pensioners are intelligently characterised and are given full and vivid characters that are so often denied the elderly. It has Osmans charm running through it with his trademark wit and obsession with M&S cakes being prominent
A good Christmas or holiday read...