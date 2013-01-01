« previous next »
What was the last book you read?

Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: What was the last book you read?
Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 PM
Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman

At a retirement village, a group of pensioners host a Thursday club to review dormant crimes. Only to become involved in one of their own.

Prime Agatha Christie style for the 21st century, its not a demanding read, but always good company. The pensioners are intelligently characterised and are given full and vivid characters that are so often denied the elderly.  It has Osmans charm running through it with his trademark wit and obsession with M&S cakes being prominent

A good Christmas or holiday read...
Online kopite321

Re: What was the last book you read?
Reply #7921 on: Today at 05:42:20 AM
Consider Phlebas.. a space opera novel by Scottish writer Iain M. Banks.
