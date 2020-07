Just finished 'Quiet Genius - the story of Bob Paisley'.



Really enjoyed it. From someone who was born after this era it was a fascinating insight into the man and surprising in parts how he didn't seem to have brilliant man management at times and in many ways never seemed comfortable with being in the limelight.



Loved the stories of the players going out for pints after the game and Paisley leaving a box of title winners medals in the changing rooms. Completely different times.