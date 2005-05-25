God of justice and peace,

Help us hold fast to the dignity restored through the Hillsborough Report;

Truth unwrapped from deception, has paved the way for justice and peace to be found.

Give us grace to walk on with dignity,

And help us live lives that bear testimony to our true character that has now been acknowledged.

Grant diligence and courage to those who must now take forward the cause of justice,

And patience to those who long for its coming.

Bless O Lord this ongoing and noble pursuit,

And thwart any plan to stand in its way.

Bless the waiting and the hoping of the families, the survivors, the supporters

And all who feel the pain of these events.

Bless those whose endeavours may indeed bear the fruit of justice

Bless our city and those throughout the world who suffer injustice

