RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG

RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Hammond, who was once the Chairman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group.
Reunited with his son Philip
Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him

https://xcancel.com/HillsboroughSu1/status/1880325115092852835?t=mEY1Q0w9_VyZ95P7LP3Reg&s=19
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 07:54:32 pm
RIP Phil
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm
RIP Phil.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm
RIP mr Hammond ,reunited with your son .
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 08:01:43 pm
RIP Phil

YNWA
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
RIP Phil - the courage and persistence of all the Hillsborough families is an inspiration.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm
Can only echo what Nick said above

RIP
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm
RIP Phil. ♥️

YNWA.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 08:43:37 pm
RIP Phil, YNWA
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:00:34 pm
RIP Phil, YNWA ♥️
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm
RIP.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
Dignity and courage in the face of scandalous Establishment actions. R.I.P
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm
God of justice and peace,
Help us hold fast to the dignity restored through the Hillsborough Report;
Truth unwrapped from deception, has paved the way for justice and peace to be found.
Give us grace to walk on with dignity,
And help us live lives that bear testimony to our true character that has now been acknowledged.
Grant diligence and courage to those who must now take forward the cause of justice,
And patience to those who long for its coming.
Bless O Lord this ongoing and noble pursuit,
And thwart any plan to stand in its way.
Bless the waiting and the hoping of the families, the survivors, the supporters
And all who feel the pain of these events.
Bless those whose endeavours may indeed bear the fruit of justice
Bless our city and those throughout the world who suffer injustice
 
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm
R.I.P. and condolences to all his family and friends.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm
RIP
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm
RIP
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:49:09 pm
RIP.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 09:50:26 pm
RIP YNWA
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
RIP, Phil.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm
RIP.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm
RIP Phil
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
RIP, one of the strongest voices for justice there was. Rest well.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
RIP Phil.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
RIP Phil. YNWA ❤️
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
RIP Phil, and thank you for your tireless campaigning for justice x
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm
RIP Phil.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
RIP Phil
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
RIP
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm
RIP Phil

You and Anne Williams will not be forgotten.

YNWA
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Today at 03:36:07 am
RIP Phil, YNWA.
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Today at 03:41:09 am
RIP Phil
Re: RIP Phil Hammond, former chair of HFSG
Today at 03:43:22 am
RIP Phil. YNWA.
