Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 06:42:08 pm
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm
People think Brentford is a step down in quality from Forest, but it's actually the opposite.
Brentford have been top or close to the top of the 'Home' table all season, compared to Forest who are 8th in the Home table and joint top of the away table.
Brentford have 23 home points and only 5 away.
Forest have 18 home points and 23 away.
We've gone from a medium difficulty fixture, Forest away, to the 2nd most difficult after Arsenal away.
I think Nick has mentioned a few times that their home form perhaps isnt what it appears on paper.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm
People think Brentford is a step down in quality from Forest, but it's actually the opposite.
Brentford have been top or close to the top of the 'Home' table all season, compared to Forest who are 8th in the Home table and joint top of the away table.
Brentford have 23 home points and only 5 away.
Forest have 18 home points and 23 away.
We've gone from a medium difficulty fixture, Forest away, to the 2nd most difficult after Arsenal away.

Have a look at who Brentford have beaten at home and who theyve dropped points to.

It could be tricky, as can most always but theres a fairly clear pecking order.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm
Has anyone looked at who Brentford has played and beaten with respect to their fearsome home record? It could help soothe or create some nerves.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:09:28 pm
Must win. Outside of maybe Arsenal away and City at home, given the context, this is our biggest match of the season so far.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
Not feeling too confident. Whatever our defensive issues are, they are persisting.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:14:18 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
Not feeling too confident. Whatever our defensive issues are, they are persisting.

You must be fun at parties.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:14:36 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:09:28 pm
Must win. Outside of maybe Arsenal away and City at home, given the context, this is our biggest match of the season so far.

People are saying this every week.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm
Has anyone looked at who Brentford has played and beaten with respect to their fearsome home record? It could help soothe or create some nerves.

The fodder.

Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:16:17 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:14:36 pm
People are saying this every week.
Sure, but this is just my opinion. I dont go into every match thread making that claim.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
The fodder.

Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.

You missed Southampton. Newcastle is a decent win, although they were inconsistent when they played there.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
Going to be really tough but we will get chances
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:24:35 pm
Weve got some horrendous away fixtures in the second half of the season. Brentford, Bournemouth Everton city villa fulham leicester Chelsea and Brighton remaining. On paper only the Leicester game looks an easy game. The other teams, well start as favourites but any of them could beat us on their day.  Most of them are potential bananas skin games.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:24:35 pm
Weve got some horrendous away fixtures in the second half of the season. Brentford, Bournemouth Everton city villa fulham leicester Chelsea and Brighton remaining. On paper only the Leicester game looks an easy game. The other teams, well start as favourites but any of them could beat us on their day.  Most of them are potential bananas skin games.
On paper the teams we played in the first half were tougher- Arsenal, Spurs, United, Newcastle, Forest last week.

We had more than enough chances to win every game except the Arsenal one. Basically, everyone plays everyone and I think the timing in some games favoured us like United, Spurs and Arsenal. I hope we continue to have the same luck.

I guess that's why the stats boffins are backing us ("easier" away games) but we still need to do our job game by game.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:35:48 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:14:18 pm
You must be fun at parties.

Wouldnt know. Been avoiding them my whole life.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:08:03 am
Brentford went a long way to costing us the league last season by crocking Jota and Jones in one game.

We lost the league at Brentford last season, said so at the time.

These fuckers kicked the shit out of us and crocked 3 of our players.

3 points and no injuries please.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
At the end of the season well all have played the same teams home and away. I think we get too hung up on how the fixtures left look on paper. Impossible to predict the form these teams will be in when we meet.

Just enjoy the ride
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:40:58 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
The fodder.

Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.

The fodder are the 3 promoted sides. You need 6 wins there without question. Even then we went behind at Southampton (in the second half), went behind at home to Leicester and were 0-0 at half time at Ipswich, so weren't exactly walkovers.

Beyond that it's hoping you get teams at the right time. West Ham the other week for example we did (with a dud manager, now they have a new manager bounce). Wolves were hapless early season, but did have a new manager bounce.

We know going to Brentford is tough (21/22 drew there, 22/23 lost there, 23/24 had 3 of our players crocked by their thuggish tactics). We know what to expect. It's going to be a dog of a game, but we have to avoid going behind in this one and be clinical.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:14:18 pm
You must be fun at parties.
do you shout at people at parties too? ;D
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
We lost the league at Brentford last season, said so at the time.


I remember thinking how out of character that was.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
We lost the league at Brentford last season, said so at the time.

Never mention all the other predictions you make that end up completely wrong though.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:40:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm
I'll go doom scenario - if we don't win this - we may have run our race. 1 pt ahead with a game in hand is nothing.
that only happens if we lose (not "don't win") and Arse win tomorrow. 

we could draw, and Villa will test Arsenal for sure.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm
What will actually happen is we win 3-1 and then Arsenal draw 1-1. Following that, we announce extensions for Virg and Mo later in the evening. Come Sunday, Sky still lead with the Haaland extension.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:47:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm
I remember thinking how out of character that was.
:)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Any win will do.  Puts pressure on Arsenal against a difficult villa team.  Think this game may be pivotal in the title race.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 09:50:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm
I remember thinking how out of character that was.
oh - did he wait until that game was actually over?
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Great OP Jackh, thanks.

This isn't a difficult game because we are way better than all the teams this season.

No team will beat us for the remainder of the season.

As for Arsenal, they are playing at their absolute max every game, using the same players and Odegaard is exhausted. Only a matter of time before they fall off.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm
i think the forest game is actually good preperation for the brentford game

man city had a lot of joy against brentford right side defence
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
We'll probably go a goal down in the first 20mins and then come back for 2-1 win.

We've had 2 consequtive draws and cannot drop more points.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm
Not really. First of all, Brentford's home record is a bit smoke and mirrors. Most of their wins came against poor sides and they've lost to Forest and Arsenal recently. Secondly, their style is far more suited to us than Forest's park the double decker bus. Brentford are dangerous, and I reckon they'll score a couple, but defensively, they're absolutely woeful, one of the bottom six in the league. They are not dissimilar to Spurs defensively actually. As such, while we'll have plenty of heart in mouth moments, we'll win a shootout.

I'm going 4-2 to us.
Well, but you forgot that all of our away wins came against poor sides too. We haven't won away against a top half team.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 11:44:20 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm
Well, but you forgot that all of our away wins came against poor sides too. We haven't won away against a top half team.

That's OK, Brentford are not a top half team either. :)
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
Great OP jack
Excited for this one.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Today at 12:26:18 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm
Well, but you forgot that all of our away wins came against poor sides too. We haven't won away against a top half team.

We haven't lost either. Massive game this. Win. today, it all goes away
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Today at 03:50:25 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
At the end of the season well all have played the same teams home and away. I think we get too hung up on how the fixtures left look on paper. Impossible to predict the form these teams will be in when we meet.

Just enjoy the ride

While it's true that everyone plays everyone home and away at some point during the season, the difficulty of a game can differ at different times.. The form, injury situation,  amount of rest the teams have had play a role as well..

I genuinely think, we dodged a bullet when our game against Everton was called off.. Similarly we played United away at a time when 3 points were almost guaranteed, whereas now any team going to OT would face a tougher game.. Same with Newcastle, Chelsea at different points of the season.

The luck of the fixture list does have a small bearing on the outcome.. Let's hope we continue to get it..

Having said this, I think Brentford are not playing at their best at the moment. They were pretty poor against Arsenal and is think if we turn up and play to our potential, we will pick up the 3 points..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Today at 07:15:01 am
4-1 same as last season.

Darwin x2 Mo x2

Wiessa scores for them as he always does against us
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Today at 07:22:02 am
Play like we did in the second half against Forest and we will be fine.

From what I've seen of Slot so far I trust him to keep everyone calm and focused. We can't think about the pressure everyone is trying to pile on, just take it game by game.
