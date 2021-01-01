The fodder.



Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leciester, Newcastle.



The fodder are the 3 promoted sides. You need 6 wins there without question. Even then we went behind at Southampton (in the second half), went behind at home to Leicester and were 0-0 at half time at Ipswich, so weren't exactly walkovers.Beyond that it's hoping you get teams at the right time. West Ham the other week for example we did (with a dud manager, now they have a new manager bounce). Wolves were hapless early season, but did have a new manager bounce.We know going to Brentford is tough (21/22 drew there, 22/23 lost there, 23/24 had 3 of our players crocked by their thuggish tactics). We know what to expect. It's going to be a dog of a game, but we have to avoid going behind in this one and be clinical.