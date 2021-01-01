At the end of the season well all have played the same teams home and away. I think we get too hung up on how the fixtures left look on paper. Impossible to predict the form these teams will be in when we meet.



Just enjoy the ride



While it's true that everyone plays everyone home and away at some point during the season, the difficulty of a game can differ at different times.. The form, injury situation, amount of rest the teams have had play a role as well..I genuinely think, we dodged a bullet when our game against Everton was called off.. Similarly we played United away at a time when 3 points were almost guaranteed, whereas now any team going to OT would face a tougher game.. Same with Newcastle, Chelsea at different points of the season.The luck of the fixture list does have a small bearing on the outcome.. Let's hope we continue to get it..Having said this, I think Brentford are not playing at their best at the moment. They were pretty poor against Arsenal and is think if we turn up and play to our potential, we will pick up the 3 points..