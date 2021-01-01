Cheers Jack. Half way through the season. Things are getting tight, gap has reduced and we haven't been totally on it. What a game/weekend this is. 2 things I'd love to see from now



1. Some other players step up, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Salah, Trent, Gakpo, McAllister have been brilliant this season. They need a few more to show what they're about now for the 2nd half of the season starting tomorrow now that the pressure is on. Some have been patchy. Szobo, Nunez, Robbo, Diaz, Jones. Time to up it



2. Score the first goal. Please.



Your #2 is massive to me. Feel like that could be the difference. Seems like we regularly ship the first goal at the minute and end up chasing things. Especially don't want any of those, 1st shot on target - 1st goal conceded situations we saw at Forest!