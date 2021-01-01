« previous next »
Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:34:57 pm
Probably. Sixty a day apparently.
Never stopped Joe Cole Stevie Nicol
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
I remember as a kid watching in amazement as Alan A'Court (I think it was him?) came out for the second half dragging on a ciggie.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:25 pm
in the event we can't play both of Diogo and Lucho (seems unlikely so fingers crossed) the lineup option imo would be Chiesa-Mo-Cody, or Harv-Mo-Cody.

edit:  forgot to say - assuming no Darwin as well.  :)

Why no Darwin?
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:43:12 pm
Gakpo Nunez Salah front 3 surely. And if Diaz or Jota can make the bench then great.

Even if Diaz didn't have a sore throat I'd have expected that with Jota questionable. Nunez is fresher and Diaz looked a little ineffective on Wednesday so maybe needs a rest (or the system isn't suited for a team sitting back and countering, which Brentford would do)
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:53 pm
you missed my edit  :)

No I did. My apologies I probably read it the wrong way, but I just wasn't sure what you meant by assuming no Darwin, why would we assume that unless I missed something about him being maybe unavailable too
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Feels like a big 'un....
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:38:34 am
Cheers Jack. Half way through the season. Things are getting tight, gap has reduced and we haven't been totally on it. What a game/weekend this is. 2 things I'd love to see from now

1. Some other players step up, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Salah, Trent, Gakpo, McAllister have been brilliant this season. They need a few more to show what they're about now for the 2nd half of the season starting tomorrow now that the pressure is on. Some have been patchy. Szobo, Nunez, Robbo, Diaz, Jones. Time to up it

2. Score the first goal. Please.

Your #2 is massive to me. Feel like that could be the difference. Seems like we regularly ship the first goal at the minute and end up chasing things. Especially don't want any of those, 1st shot on target - 1st goal conceded situations we saw at Forest!
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Danns. play Danns.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:31:40 pm
Danns. play Danns.

Not going to happen.
