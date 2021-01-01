Probably. Sixty a day apparently.
in the event we can't play both of Diogo and Lucho (seems unlikely so fingers crossed) the lineup option imo would be Chiesa-Mo-Cody, or Harv-Mo-Cody.edit: forgot to say - assuming no Darwin as well.
Why no Darwin?
Gakpo Nunez Salah front 3 surely. And if Diaz or Jota can make the bench then great.
you missed my edit
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.
Cheers Jack. Half way through the season. Things are getting tight, gap has reduced and we haven't been totally on it. What a game/weekend this is. 2 things I'd love to see from now1. Some other players step up, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Salah, Trent, Gakpo, McAllister have been brilliant this season. They need a few more to show what they're about now for the 2nd half of the season starting tomorrow now that the pressure is on. Some have been patchy. Szobo, Nunez, Robbo, Diaz, Jones. Time to up it2. Score the first goal. Please.
Danns. play Danns.
