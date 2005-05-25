« previous next »
Author Topic: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January  (Read 2398 times)

Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:16:35 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:13:25 am
Have to be winning this one, IMO. And I think we need to see some back-to-back good performances over 90mins.

Tough game because they're a good side with a really good manager, but I do think the way they play is more suited to us than a Forest. It won't quite be West Ham open, but I think it we will get chances and I hope Mo brings his shooting boots here, because it's the kind of game where we may need 2/3 goals to win it.
They overcommit on set pieces which will give us good opportunities on the counter.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:27:42 am »
We need to win. Arsenal play villa straight after and there is potential for them to drop points. We need them going into that game on a bit of a downer.
We also need to win to get us out of this little slump of drawing games and start building momentum.
So I would say this is a must win game.

On another note (not sure if correct) but are Brentford the highest scoring team (at home) this season so far???
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:33:17 am »
Sooner start Danns if Jota and Diaz are doubtful.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:27:42 am
We need to win. Arsenal play villa straight after and there is potential for them to drop points. We need them going into that game on a bit of a downer.
We also need to win to get us out of this little slump of drawing games and start building momentum.
So I would say this is a must win game.

On another note (not sure if correct) but are Brentford the highest scoring team (at home) this season so far???


Their home form is the 3rd best in the league behind us and Arsenal:

Played 11, Won 7, Drawn 2, Lost 2. Scored 29(!) Conceded 21. They are comfortably the highest scorers at home (City have 21, us and Arsenal have 20).

Those 2 defeats (and one of the draws) have come in their last 3.

Their most impressive wins were against Newcastle (in mixed form early season) and Bournemouth. Their other 5 wins have been against Palace, Wolves, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton.

Put that all together and the fact theyre shipping 2 goals a game on average youd have to think we can hurt them.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:38:34 am »
Cheers Jack. Half way through the season. Things are getting tight, gap has reduced and we haven't been totally on it. What a game/weekend this is. 2 things I'd love to see from now

1. Some other players step up, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Salah, Trent, Gakpo, McAllister have been brilliant this season. They need a few more to show what they're about now for the 2nd half of the season starting tomorrow now that the pressure is on. Some have been patchy. Szobo, Nunez, Robbo, Diaz, Jones. Time to up it

2. Score the first goal. Please. 
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Thanks Jack for summarising Brentford's journey. They have firmly established themselves in the top division and are well capable of winning any game.

We need to start winning again as we cannot rely on the other teams to drop points. At times our defence has looked poor and in midfield we sometimes lost control. Mo has had a couple of quiet games also.

3 points is a must for me as we need to regain our momentum. Tighten up at the back and win our battles.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:57:09 am »
Absolutely must win game and there is no two ways around it.

It's always very easy to bring "Excuse" to justify a draw for every game. Good home record, tricky team, derby match bla bla. Fact is, if we're serious about the title, we gotta go to some tough away grounds and win. Here are the list of our remaining aways, and a quick look tells you this is one of the easiest ones on paper and we should absolutely and must win:

Brentford (A)
Everton (A)
A.Villa (A)
City (A)
Chelsea (A)
Bournemouth (A)
Brighton (A)
Fulham (A)
Leicester (A)
----------------------

Yea, if we're afraid of beating Brentford Away, we may as well not bother for remaining games. 3 points needed ,no excuses, and we'll do it.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:57:34 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:33:17 am
Sooner start Danns if Jota and Diaz are doubtful.

Wont happen
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:01:08 am »
Where is the talk of Diaz being a doubt?
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:04:05 am »
Yeah this is an absolute must win. Fail to do that and Arsenal may close the gap to just a point or two. We'd have a game in hand but it's not a given.

Hopefully we've gotten our blip out of the way and can get back to winning ways here. We need to put some sort of run together as we'll soon be approaching February.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:08 am
Where is the talk of Diaz being a doubt?

He missed training yesterday with a sore throat apparently. As long as it doesnt get worse Id assume he will be available.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:04:37 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:01:08 am
Where is the talk of Diaz being a doubt?

Slot said he didn't train yesterday because of a sore throat. Should be fine hopefully.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:06:30 am »
Is Nunez not suspended?
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:08:04 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 11:06:30 am
Is Nunez not suspended?


No - served his one game ban for picking up 5 Yellows against Forest.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:09:31 am »
Pearce saying Diaz is expected to be available.
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:04:08 am
He missed training yesterday with a sore throat apparently. As long as it doesnt get worse Id assume he will be available.

Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:04:37 am
Slot said he didn't train yesterday because of a sore throat. Should be fine hopefully.

Ah ok cool. If it doesn't get worse hopefully have him on the bench. If Jota feels any better too maybe him on the bench as well.

Start Nunez. Beyond anything else he is also the most refreshed
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:15:11 am »
No more slow starters. We need to keep the momentum we had in the 2nd half and continue it from minute 1.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Jota's availability is a real problem.  So frustrating.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 10:57:09 am
Absolutely must win game and there is no two ways around it.

It's always very easy to bring "Excuse" to justify a draw for every game. Good home record, tricky team, derby match bla bla. Fact is, if we're serious about the title, we gotta go to some tough away grounds and win. Here are the list of our remaining aways, and a quick look tells you this is one of the easiest ones on paper and we should absolutely and must win:

Brentford (A)
Everton (A)
A.Villa (A)
City (A)
Chelsea (A)
Bournemouth (A)
Brighton (A)
Fulham (A)
Leicester (A)
----------------------

Yea, if we're afraid of beating Brentford Away, we may as well not bother for remaining games. 3 points needed ,no excuses, and we'll do it.

Yikes. That's about as tough a set of away fixtures you could pick for the second half of a season. When I see that and look at our recent results, I think this title race will be a lot more stressful than many think. I wouldn't be surprised to see someone take 1st place off us before the season is out - not to say we won't regain it, mind.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:26:44 am »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 10:57:09 am
Absolutely must win game and there is no two ways around it.

It's always very easy to bring "Excuse" to justify a draw for every game. Good home record, tricky team, derby match bla bla. Fact is, if we're serious about the title, we gotta go to some tough away grounds and win. Here are the list of our remaining aways, and a quick look tells you this is one of the easiest ones on paper and we should absolutely and must win:

Brentford (A)
Everton (A)
A.Villa (A)
City (A)
Chelsea (A)
Bournemouth (A)
Brighton (A)
Fulham (A)
Leicester (A)
----------------------

Yea, if we're afraid of beating Brentford Away, we may as well not bother for remaining games. 3 points needed ,no excuses, and we'll do it.

Currently 47 points

If we drew all away - 9 points (9 games)
Whilst winning all our home games - 27 points (9 games)

83 points, just need to turn a few away into wins and we'll hit the 86 point mark which wins the league this season (2.1 ppg)
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:27:09 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:04:37 am
Slot said he didn't train yesterday because of a sore throat. Should be fine hopefully.

Sore throat and feeling a little hoarse.

Van Nistelrooy was unavailable for comment.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:40:25 am »
Stay strong Diogo 🙏
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:44:06 am »
Thanks Nick

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:04 am
No - served his one game ban for picking up 5 Yellows against Forest.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm »
Bound to press us more and focus attacks on the left and right.

Keep it tight in the first 15 and I expect them to give us opportunities - must be clinical in which case it's set up for a Mo brace.

Defo need Dom's physicality and durance.



« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm »
Wissa will be a big danger for us,  Mbeuno takes a lot of the credit for Brentford being so free scoring at home but Wissa is just as important, massive pace, constantly running in behind, can see this being a high scoring game - 3-3.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
What I want

Less entitled supporters telling us what THEY want

Oh and 3 pts ;)

Thanks for the detailed OP jack, let there be goals (more for us please)


PPS We are not even close to must win territory yet, we could lose (we wont) and still be top by a point and game in hand.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm »
Anything less than 3 points would be disappointing.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:43:36 pm
Anything less than 3 points would be disappointing.

You mean full-scale panic especially if Arsenal beat Villa.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:45:38 pm
You mean full-scale panic especially if Arsenal beat Villa.

To be honest it would be warrented too. We had something like an 10-11 point lead a few weeks ago.
Re: Brentford vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 18th January
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:50:36 pm
To be honest it would be warrented too. We had something like an 10-11 point lead a few weeks ago.

Did we??
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:04:00 pm »
Mayaswell call it a day on any title if we dont win here

This should be straight forward for us, absolutely no excuses not to win
