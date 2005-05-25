Absolutely must win game and there is no two ways around it.



It's always very easy to bring "Excuse" to justify a draw for every game. Good home record, tricky team, derby match bla bla. Fact is, if we're serious about the title, we gotta go to some tough away grounds and win. Here are the list of our remaining aways, and a quick look tells you this is one of the easiest ones on paper and we should absolutely and must win:



Brentford (A)

Everton (A)

A.Villa (A)

City (A)

Chelsea (A)

Bournemouth (A)

Brighton (A)

Fulham (A)

Leicester (A)

----------------------



Yea, if we're afraid of beating Brentford Away, we may as well not bother for remaining games. 3 points needed ,no excuses, and we'll do it.