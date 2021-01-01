That was a tough game. Draw is not the end of the world but we could have won it were it not for poor attacking play.



Forest scored with their first attack, we may have had a bit of brain-fog at the time as we did not pickup the movement at all and Wood is a decent finisher and took his chance well.



We dominated large parts of the first half but couldn't create anything really. A Diaz half chance aside we were pretty rubbish for an hour as we did nothing with our posession and the final ball was pretty terrible.



But then from about 60 we turned the screw more - Jota sub was superb and he caused a real headache for them. We had chances but couldn't find a way....I really thought we'd find a winner.



But that's two points dropped in 2 games running now...not the best but we have avoided losses and could have won both games. We do need more wins on the board now and the next 2 PL games are vital....



It's not prime-city chasing us but we still gotta do our bit and win more often than not.

The players have looked a bit unsure of themselves for a couple weeks now and that needs knocking on the head. I fear sometimes we lack a bit of aggression in this team and need to kick ourselves into gear quicker in games...we'll need to as the intensity ramps up in the remainder of the season