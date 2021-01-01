« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #880 on: Today at 10:45:50 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:43:06 am
Of course they don't believe they belong there. They almost got relegated last season, and have the lowest average possession of any team in the league.

They have their game plan, and it works for them this season although not sustainable longer term, like Leicester. They spent a lot of money to get to this point (£400 million since promotion in 2022) and they have finally found some players that have worked out, as they have 2 quick tricky wingers, and 2 midfielders that are capable of getting the ball and support them when they counter.

I mean sure, I'm not begrudging the fans enjoying them getting results against the big boys.

But I was responding to the debate about whether they'll get top 4. I don't think they'll end up there, because deep down they know they're at best a midtable side playing shit on a stick and having a purple patch.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #881 on: Today at 10:52:50 am
That was a tough game. Draw is not the end of the world but we could have won it were it not for poor attacking play.

Forest scored with their first attack, we may have had a bit of brain-fog at the time as we did not pickup the movement at all and Wood is a decent finisher and took his chance well.

We dominated large parts of the first half but couldn't create anything really. A Diaz half chance aside we were pretty rubbish for an hour as we did nothing with our posession and the final ball was pretty terrible.

But then from about 60 we turned the screw more - Jota sub was superb and he caused a real headache for them. We had chances but couldn't find a way....I really thought we'd find a winner.

But that's two points dropped in 2 games running now...not the best but we have avoided losses and could have won both games. We do need more wins on the board now and the next 2 PL games are vital....

It's not prime-city chasing us but we still gotta do our bit and win more often than not.
The players have looked a bit unsure of themselves for a couple weeks now and that needs knocking on the head. I fear sometimes we lack a bit of aggression in this team and need to kick ourselves into gear quicker in games...we'll need to as the intensity ramps up in the remainder of the season
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #882 on: Today at 10:54:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:56:03 am
I think 85 would win it this year. Everyone bar Arsenal and us needs to be almost flawless to reach that. Itll probably end up being the lowest total by a title winning team since Leicester (at a guess). All fine, I think its a sign that the League is more competitive - theres certainly far fewer dead cert looking games for everyone than there was 4 or 5 years ago.

Would you deal on 85 points now though?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #883 on: Today at 10:58:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:43 am
Would you deal on 85 points now though?
85 can mean different  things. If you drop points in early on and have a late rally you can get it but those early dropped points could have encouraged another team.

It's about winning the next game then the next one until the challengers are demoralised. It's not about points totals, it's how you get them.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #884 on: Today at 10:59:33 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:58:05 am
85 can mean different  things. If you drop points in early on and have a late rally you can get it but those early dropped points could have encouraged another team.

It's about winning the next game then the next one until the challengers are demoralised. It's not about points totals, it's how you get them.

Yeah but irrespective of all that, would you deal on 85 points now?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #885 on: Today at 11:05:43 am
not sure about 85 but id happily shake you hand for 88 points right now...Arsenal aint winning 16 of their last 18 games and nor is anyone else
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #886 on: Today at 11:06:27 am
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:06:03 am
Yeah we've been slowly reverting to what happened last season. Concede first and then it is a totally different game and it is really difficult to win constantly from that point. I believe majority of our lost points happened in a similar way. I suppose due to being already one goal down Tottenham in Carabao will be more difficult than we think.

Our decision making near the box haven't looked well recently. United was difficult for us to get through, we haven't scored against Ange and his experimental defence. Yesterday was a slog too. Hope we will find our passing and shooting boots soon as more difficult away games to come.

Yet we scored six againsts Anges defence and five against West Ham.

We are never going to score those figures against a lock block side
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #887 on: Today at 11:06:57 am
Ive just looked at the table, if I were Arsenal I would, so for that reason, yes.

Mons?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #888 on: Today at 11:06:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:43 am
Would you deal on 85 points now though?

If someone said they've been into the future and can confirm we finish on 85 points, I'd be confident enough to go and get a tattoo saying 'LFC Champions 24/25'
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #889 on: Today at 11:07:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:33 am
Yeah but irrespective of all that, would you deal on 85 points now?
I wouldn't. Would rather just take 3 points in the next game then the next one which is what matters ultimately. We're still in a fantastic position but winning the last two games would have been a massive blow to our rivals.

Demoralize them and we might not even need 85 at this rate given the number of points the teams have dropped. The point I'm making is that the timing of points gained is more important than the total. When teams are demoralised, they lose more games which reduces the required number of points. Look at Chelsea for example, they seem to have imploded since the title talk started.

Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 11:06:57 am
Ive just looked at the table, if I were Arsenal I would, so for that reason, yes.

Mons?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #890 on: Today at 11:07:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:33 am
Yeah but irrespective of all that, would you deal on 85 points now?

87.5 deal.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #891 on: Today at 11:07:57 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:45:50 am
I mean sure, I'm not begrudging the fans enjoying them getting results against the big boys.

But I was responding to the debate about whether they'll get top 4. I don't think they'll end up there, because deep down they know they're at best a midtable side playing shit on a stick and having a purple patch.

Just need them to keep it up when they play Arsenal on the 25th February. At least.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #892 on: Today at 11:08:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:33 am
Yeah but irrespective of all that, would you deal on 85 points now?
I know the question wasn't aimed at me but I would.

I don't see Arsenal getting 45 points from their last 18 games (2.5PPG or a 95 point season if achieved across all 38 games).  They might pull a rabbit out of the hat in this transfer window but I'm not expecting it.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #893 on: Today at 11:08:40 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:07:29 am
87.5 deal.

Based on the run we are on then Id deal on 87. I wasnt moving off 90 but I very much doubt we will hit that.

85 though is proper nerve shredding. Its also only 3 points more than last season.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #894 on: Today at 11:09:56 am
I honestly feel like 80 points will be enough this season. Arsenal are the only real threat, and I can easily see them finishing around 75 points if they dont add any attackers. It honestly feels like one of those seasons under Fergie with United, where they won the league with only 70-something points. I'm not too bothered about the points tally  we just need to win the title. You dont get extra trophies for having a record-breaking points total. We just need to get it done, simple as that.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #895 on: Today at 11:19:23 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:40 am
Based on the run we are on then Id deal on 87. I wasnt moving off 90 but I very much doubt we will hit that.

85 though is proper nerve shredding. Its also only 3 points more than last season.

The next 5 is really important for this - if we can come away with 5 wins I think we can hit 90 and over. If we don't get 5 wins then 87 is a more accurate target perhaps.

The next 5 are games which are tricky but winnable (but also able to drop points if we aren't careful)

Add on to it Arsenal's next 5 are somewhat similar - perhaps the harder games are harder than ours, but the easier ones easier than ours
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #896 on: Today at 11:19:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:40 am
Based on the run we are on then Id deal on 87. I wasnt moving off 90 but I very much doubt we will hit that.

85 though is proper nerve shredding. Its also only 3 points more than last season.

Based on recent results I think 85 points is winning it. There is no big City comeback. Chelsea are stuttering. We are stuttering a bit. And then there is Arsenal.

So I think Arsenal's game tonight is quite important for many reasons. They are in a bit of a slump (a draw and 2 losses in their last 3), some injuries and they are playing their Everton. After they lost to us in the FA cup last season we thought they would struggle and they went and beat Palace 5-0. I think a big derby win for them could be huge for their morale. On the other hand if they lose or possibly draw then the only thing stopping us winning the PL is ourselves as I doubt we will have a better chance for a while (especially when City buy a new team in the summer).

Obviously there are things FSG could do to increase our chances and morale but we don't talk about those things.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #897 on: Today at 11:22:47 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:06:11 am
Some point are better than others and its not obvious before the game. eg the point against United would have been seen as a disaster before the game but given how that game went, IMO it wasn't too bad. Last night I would probably have taken a point before KO, and would have taken your hand off for it at HT so for me we will struggle to get a better point this season. I don't think we will play a harder away game for the remainder either, and that includes the 4 teams mentioned (City, Everton, Villa, Chelsea).

I'm going to say/insinuate something that I have only done once before, and that was against Atalanta in the Europa last year. But is there a bit of a whiff about the Forest players' "fitness"? I have no problem with whippet players outrunning ours, but most of these guys are fucking big units too.

They must have forgotten to take their halftime supplements because most of them were out on their feet by the 80th minute, even though a lot of them had barely left their own third all game
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #898 on: Today at 11:23:37 am
Come on!  101 pts! Its still on!.  .
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #899 on: Today at 11:32:47 am
At half time I would've taken a draw as we were really struggling to break them down.
Ended the game disappointed as we really had them on the ropes once we equalised and Mo wins it for us on most days.
Still, in the grand scheme of things, we got through one of our toughest games of the season (based on this season's form so far) without losing and we're still in a fantastic position.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #900 on: Today at 11:41:34 am
Hopefully this is our blip and not the start of anything more serious than that. Yes, we could have put the league to bed had we won most of the recent draws, but we didn't and Arsenal (the only real challenger) remain 7 points back and must visit Anfield. Think it will become a two-horse race, but we will know more after the next two games. If Arsenal don't win both of those they may be done. If they do and we go to City needing a win, it changes the narrative quite a bit.

Does all feel very 1980s and I like it!
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #901 on: Today at 11:41:52 am
We always seem to have a blip in Jan don't we.

Forrest are disciplined but it's absolute percentage football which goes to shit if the opposition score first. Low block, everyone behind the ball and the outlet being pace either side. Thought we coped with it quite well apart from the goal which was odd.

Brentford on Saturday is more of the pressure so the forwards will have better chances but we need to be alive to vulnerability on the left and right when we do push up but I'm looking forward to it particularly after a the last 30 mins as we did finish strong.

Points on the board is the main thing.

Forrest win it and you start to see the pressure thinking they'll do a Leicester but I don't see that and at some point Teams will sit back against them.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #902 on: Today at 11:46:22 am
Came away from that feeling that we actually played fantastic, and point isn't the end of the world - but felt like that leaving Newcastle, and after the Fulham game... so feels like it's happening too often and we're running out of times where this is acceptable.

We still have some horrible aways to face, where we'll no longer be able to draw, and will badly need to win. That Everton away game is looming in the distance...

Unless Arsenal fuck up again tonight - which is entirely possible, but we can't take it for granted

Starting to get a bit concerned to be honest... even though we were so good in the 2nd half last night
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #903 on: Today at 11:48:46 am
We win that game 9 times out of 10. Slightly disappointing we didn't but it would be more concerning if we were shite and fluked a point. We've been the better side in all the games during our blip and I expect results will soon follow.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #904 on: Today at 11:51:22 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 11:46:22 am
Came away from that feeling that we actually played fantastic, and point isn't the end of the world - but felt like that leaving Newcastle, and after the Fulham game... so feels like it's happening too often and we're running out of times where this is acceptable.

We still have some horrible aways to face, where we'll no longer be able to draw, and will badly need to win. That Everton away game is looming in the distance...

Unless Arsenal fuck up again tonight - which is entirely possible, but we can't take it for granted

Starting to get a bit concerned to be honest... even though we were so good in the 2nd half last night

All four draws have been frustrating, but the stats show we were pretty comfortably the best team in all of them. As long as we keep creating the amount of chances we are, and limiting the opposition to the amount of chances we are, we should be absolutely fine.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #905 on: Today at 11:52:45 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:06:58 am
If someone said they've been into the future and can confirm we finish on 85 points, I'd be confident enough to go and get a tattoo saying 'LFC Champions 24/25'

Hehe this is good. Id not get the tattoo but I would be booking off the potential trophy parade days. So yes I deal on 85 but I dont think that number is a guaranteed title.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
Reply #906 on: Today at 11:55:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:33 am
Yeah but irrespective of all that, would you deal on 85 points now?
With the caveat that Arsenal don't win at Anfield, absolutely. In that scenario, assuming a draw in our game, Arsenal would need 44 points from 17 games to match us, or 14 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss. There is nothing in their make-up to suggest they'll get close to that. I'm sure some posters will bring up their second half form last season but this year they have no Saka for the foreseeable future, and he is a gigantic loss. They have had the creativity coached out of them and look in no way, shape or form, close to what they were last season.

I'd be astonished if we didn't win the league with 85 points this season. Arsenal are the only side with a chance (of getting that total) and they're really struggling. We can give them a chance if we continue to drop points and end up with 80-81 points, however.
