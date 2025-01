6 points ahead of 2nd place with a game in hand and 7 clear of probably our closest challenger for the rest of the season in Arsenal is a great position to be in still.



This season luckily we are not up against PED city and at the moment these draws haven't really changed anything in the table as other clubs are dropping points too.



Arsenal could easily drop points again tonight and it's another gameweek where nobody has made up ground. But if they win then we are still 4 ahead with a game in hand.



We don't want to draw too many games but I think this season we can probably get away with it a bit - but if we go on a bit of a run and win 5 or so games in a row we should be in a great position.



Hopefully we follow up the draw with a good win away to Brentford. Another tough game but probably not as tough as last night, don't concede first and we should be fine.