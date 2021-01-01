« previous next »
We still have some really tough aways for those proclaiming this to be our toughest. We still have to go to City, Chelsea, Everton and Villa.

Those away fixtures are difficult, but on our current form and Forest's form and style of play means that this game is our toughest yet. City and Villa's style of play allows us to have an easier go at them as the football would be more open. Everton would be tough, obviously, but how tough depends on their playing style and form at point of our game. And our own form, too, going in.
Wonder who told Steve McManaman he has to talk like someones Nan from Woolton with her posh phone voice
His Nan, from Woolton, told him to.
A decent away point at the ground of the most in form team in the league. I said Id take a point at half time.
An effective strategy from Forest but they play more like a championship club in a cup tie than a top prem side.

This will be a one off season for them. We shouldve played like we did in the second half from the off. We concede first far too many times.
An effective strategy from Forest but they play more like a championship club in a cup tie than a top prem side.

This will be a one off season for them. We shouldve played like we did in the second half from the off. We concede first far too many times.

Yep, this press fawning over them is stupid, they are basically and most expensive version of Stoke, long throws and all.
We should have won.

The annoying thing with the draws against them, Fulham, Newcastle and United is we could have won them all.

We have to be careful not to allow Arsenal back in.
We should have won.

The annoying thing with the draws against them, Fulham, Newcastle and United is we could have won them all.

We have to be careful not to allow Arsenal back in.
It is still one of our weaknesses, taking 3 points in the toughest away fixtures. Obviously draws arent bad results in these games but it is frustrating and potentially costly to not beat the teams around us. Its not a new thing mind
It is still one of our weaknesses, taking 3 points in the toughest away fixtures. Obviously draws arent bad results in these games but it is frustrating and potentially costly to not beat the teams around us. Its not a new thing mind

Draws in tough away games are okay if we win our home games and beat the bottom half away which we've mostly done..Fulham, Forest and United at home more costly.
