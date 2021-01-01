We still have some really tough aways for those proclaiming this to be our toughest. We still have to go to City, Chelsea, Everton and Villa.
Wonder who told Steve McManaman he has to talk like someones Nan from Woolton with her posh phone voice
An effective strategy from Forest but they play more like a championship club in a cup tie than a top prem side.This will be a one off season for them. We shouldve played like we did in the second half from the off. We concede first far too many times.
We should have won. The annoying thing with the draws against them, Fulham, Newcastle and United is we could have won them all.We have to be careful not to allow Arsenal back in.
It is still one of our weaknesses, taking 3 points in the toughest away fixtures. Obviously draws arent bad results in these games but it is frustrating and potentially costly to not beat the teams around us. Its not a new thing mind
