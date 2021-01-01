Shame we couldn't squeeze it in, but its always difficult when a team are defending for their lives. For 30mins after the goal we were superb but really the damage was done in the 1st half - we just can't give a team like that a goal as it then requires a monumental effort to win from there. The switching off at the back is starting to become a theme, we need to stamp that out. Really need Ibou fully match fit.
Think we nick this game 1 nil without that early goal, thats what our reasults earlier were built on.
Tgat said, a draw was always going to be a decent result but because it has followed the Utd game, it feels worse as we have now dropped 4 pts and given Arsenal a glimmer. Need to get back on track on Sat.
Hopefully Jota has proved his fitness and can start games now. He was sensational, deserved a second goal. Mo was off it but its understandable.