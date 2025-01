Take the point and move on. It’s good for my mental health that our rivals all kindly drop points when we do. Some other thoughts:



Would love to start Jota at the 9 in all meaningful games but he’ll get injured again. Suspect the rotation will continue.



Tsimi needs to be the starter at left back.



I think the defensive brain farts will stop once Ibou’s up to speed. These early goals mean we have to expend so much more energy than a boring 2-0.



Agree Mo should have been subbed but I’d have gone for Elliott there not Chiesa. Mo had some incredible positions on the right and didn’t once beat his man. It was a game for Harvey to cut inside onto his left and stick it in the top corner.



Szobo is indeed the player we thought we’d got.



Need to win against Brentford. Not a must win but our rivals are just waiting for us to put it out of reach so they can focus on top 4. Win the next 3 and I think it’s done. We absolutely cannot let the gap close too much as it becomes a lottery.