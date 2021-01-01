« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66  (Read 10676 times)

Online AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #760 on: Today at 11:14:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:11:43 pm
Which goalie fell out of his ma's loft?

Richard Wright... Everton
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,627
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #761 on: Today at 11:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:04:48 pm
Imagine goin from The Sheriff to some bloke who wears green fucking tights

Like going from Wyatt Earp to Max Wall

What the fuck you thinking Marian?

You say WAAAAT? 

https://youtu.be/OvjisnEezgw

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #762 on: Today at 11:15:05 pm »
Was a must not lose game. Might end up being a good point
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #763 on: Today at 11:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:12:23 pm
The issue is Diaz, not the position. He's had some really good games as a CF, but he's painfully inconsistent and always has been. Was a really poor game from him today.

I like Diaz but that pass on the counter  :butt
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,688
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #764 on: Today at 11:16:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:11:43 pm
Which goalie fell out of his ma's loft?
Pickford? Fell on his head presumably?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jj2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:20:29 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:16:10 pm
Pickford? Fell on his head presumably?

Pickford's Ma is T-Regina
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,373
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Siannn. on Today at 10:55:48 pm
Said it pre-match but I fucking abhor TNTs coverage. The presenters are fucking *awful* and the forced banter today was hideous. I assume they think this stuff goes down well with young people? If so, Im not exactly young anymore, but fuck me how out of touch can you be?
Im not sure about TNT (who the fuck are TNT anyway?) but thats been Skys direction for the last 3-4 years. The pundits have to either argue or guffaw with laughter in their analysis. It then gets uploaded with a clickbait title (theyre fond of HEATED).

Were at the stage now where they are more or less characters, complete with catchphrases. Neville and Carraghers high pitched debates, Micah Richards the clown, Roy thats his job Keane. Worst of all, they sometimes get random YouTubers on, which is where it devolves into utter brain rot.

The depressing thing is, I reckon you and I are in the minority.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,112
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:23:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:11:43 pm
Which goalie fell out of his ma's loft?
Sylvester Stallone in Escape to Victory (His name was Hatch ironically) thats how he got recaptured
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,127
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 11:14:18 pm
Richard Wright... Everton
That's it mate, ta.
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:23:36 pm »
One other concern is that most shots on target are goals in recent weeks. I had this feeling with Mignolet for a while and I am starting to get it again.

I think Alisson's positioning wasn't ideal for the Wood goal, he was too close to his near post and should have been a bit further to his left in my opinion. Maybe a bit harsh but with better positioning it's possible that was savable. Decent finish from Wood but disappointed he scored from there.

Also odd that VVD who usually sets the offside line drops back while everyone else is 10 yards in front of him. Not sure who is to blame for that one. Players jumping out or VVD staying deep.
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,688
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:23:13 pm
Sylvester Stallone in Escape to Victory (Hatch ironically) thats how he got recaptured
Great penalty save though
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,075
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:22:17 pm
Im not sure about TNT (who the fuck are TNT anyway?) but thats been Skys direction for the last 3-4 years. The pundits have to either argue or guffaw with laughter in their analysis. It then gets uploaded with a clickbait title (theyre fond of HEATED).

Were at the stage now where they are more or less characters, complete with catchphrases. Neville and Carraghers high pitched debates, Micah Richards the clown, Roy thats his job Keane. Worst of all, they sometimes get random YouTubers on, which is where it devolves into utter brain rot.

The depressing thing is, I reckon you and I are in the minority.

Yeah its awful.. the only half decent coverage of the premier league is Amazon and they're stopping
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,688
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:20 pm
Yeah its awful.. the only half decent coverage of the premier league is Amazon and they're stopping
And the best bit about it is you can turn them all off and listen to the crowd. Perfect.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:28:10 pm »
My goodness that was kind of a shit game. First half we were dreadful, worst I've seen us in a while. Blasting the ball all over the place.

Could easily have won in the 2nd half. looked like a scrimmage after the 80th minute. Forest looked pretty bad to be honest.

W.e I guess. Hopefully these guys get a good rest tonight and won't be so shaky next time out. Onto the next one.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 43

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:22:17 pm
Im not sure about TNT (who the fuck are TNT anyway?) but thats been Skys direction for the last 3-4 years. The pundits have to either argue or guffaw with laughter in their analysis. It then gets uploaded with a clickbait title (theyre fond of HEATED).

Were at the stage now where they are more or less characters, complete with catchphrases. Neville and Carraghers high pitched debates, Micah Richards the clown, Roy thats his job Keane. Worst of all, they sometimes get random YouTubers on, which is where it devolves into utter brain rot.

The depressing thing is, I reckon you and I are in the minority.

I turn the sound off.   Would love to have a live audio RAWK commentary.  I know you do a text one.

Plus that zombie song was doing my head in.  Is that a new thing?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:26 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:59:07 pm
Sub of the century that  ;D 

Its just not a dominant league this year people are knocking people off every weekend, we are not going to lose the league on 99 points, so people could possibly try and enjoy it a bit more. It is actually possible for good entertaining encouraging games of football to be played in which we dont get all 3 points. Something to noodle on maybe.

For me what came most out of this game in which their goalie stole a point for them in the last half hour was slots change of tactics and the balls he had to take konate off and put gravy at cb, how well it worked and what a really good coach we have. Thats the takeaway. At half time i was thinking we should go to a 3 or some such since they have no real interest in the final third. im not even sure what he did but he kind of turned gravy into a 3 1/2 in d and mid at the same time, generally packed the mid to avoid counters and long punts and just attacked from every angle. it was awesome as was the sub goal.  Put 2 guys on one assists the other 20 seconds later. Get in.

Got my entertainment value out of that one after quite a while of being pissed off at conceding after 8 mins.  ;D Every team will have a dip or 2, no worries.




   

Waded through 742 comments before finding this. Spot on. He took off a blunt, redundant centre half (Forest were not attacking anymore) who was a waste with the ball and replaced him with a superb intelligent ball player (Ryan). Secondly he took off Robertson who was quietly ineffective with the ball and completely ineffective with the dead ball and replaced him with our best dead ball crosser. Thirdly we gained a forward who is arguably our best finisher and goal hanger supreme. As well as giving us the equaliser the changes through Forest completely and we should have run out comfortable winners tonight.

Good man Arne .... Now, about the other 60 minutes ....
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,236
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #776 on: Today at 11:32:30 pm »
If people want to feel better they just need to look at the maximum points everyone else can get if they win every remaining game.

Arsenal 94
Newcastle 89
Chelsea 88
City 86

2 ppg from here gets us 83. I think only Arsenal have the potential to get more than that. Keep calm. You might say Arsenal can afford to drop a few and get more than 83 but a) thats a pessimistic estimate for our final total and b) they still have to come to us. If push came to shove theyre not winning at our place that late in the season. That was a one off.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:37:23 pm »
Take the point and move on. Its good for my mental health that our rivals all kindly drop points when we do. Some other thoughts:

Would love to start Jota at the 9 in all meaningful games but hell get injured again. Suspect the rotation will continue.

Tsimi needs to be the starter at left back.

I think the defensive brain farts will stop once Ibous up to speed. These early goals mean we have to expend so much more energy than a boring 2-0.

Agree Mo should have been subbed but Id have gone for Elliott there not Chiesa. Mo had some incredible positions on the right and didnt once beat his man. It was a game for Harvey to cut inside onto his left and stick it in the top corner.

Szobo is indeed the player we thought wed got.

Need to win against Brentford. Not a must win but our rivals are just waiting for us to put it out of reach so they can focus on top 4. Win the next 3 and I think its done. We absolutely cannot let the gap close too much as it becomes a lottery.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,970
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:32:30 pm
If people want to feel better they just need to look at the maximum points everyone else can get if they win every remaining game.

Arsenal 94
Newcastle 89
Chelsea 88
City 86

2 ppg from here gets us 83. I think only Arsenal have the potential to get more than that. Keep calm. You might say Arsenal can afford to drop a few and get more than 83 but a) thats a pessimistic estimate for our final total and b) they still have to come to us. If push came to shove theyre not winning at our place that late in the season. That was a one off.

We have to guard about keep giving Arsenal opportunities though. If they win 3 or 4 out of their next 5 then is a good chance they are 1 or 2 behind.

We need to stop conceding goals at this rate.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 1 Liverpool Wood 8 Jota 66
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:43:51 pm »
Shame we couldn't squeeze it in, but its always difficult when a team are defending for their lives. For 30mins after the goal we were superb but really the damage was done in the 1st half - we just can't give a team like that a goal as it then requires a monumental effort to win from there. The switching off at the back is starting to become a theme, we need to stamp that out. Really need Ibou fully match fit.

Think we nick this game 1 nil without that early goal, thats what our reasults earlier were built on.

Tgat said, a draw was always going to be a decent result but because it has followed the Utd game, it feels worse as we have now dropped 4 pts and given Arsenal a glimmer. Need to get back on track on Sat.

Hopefully Jota has proved his fitness and can start games now. He was sensational, deserved a second goal. Mo was off it but its understandable.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 