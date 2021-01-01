

Dont need a forward now (we will if Mo goes in the summer) but we do need a left back and a 6. Grav is great but were f*cked if he gets injured as were already relying on Curtis to cover Mac and Szobo. Yes we have Endo and Elliott but its clear the manager doesnt trust them. Need to be able to rotate between them a bit more or they are going to wear down like they did last year.



The contracts impasse on top of this makes me less confident will be proactive in the market. Will be incredibly galling if Arsenal waltz in and get Zubimendi.