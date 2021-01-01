A bit misleading I'd say since Man Utd and Tottenham we've won at they're traditionally tough places to go too(And probably will be higher up in the table as the season goes on). Same with like Palace and such. Chelsea and Brighton are so late into the season so who knows if they'll have their slippers on or not.



Yes, it's hard to tell. For example, we go to Bournemouth with them dealing with injuries in a congested fixture list. Arsenal went to them earlier in the season and lost. So maybe we get lucky catching them at the right time. Likewise, Brighton are really difficult to play typically, but they're off the boil now. We don't get them until late, so one hand, maybe unlucky not to catch them now, but on the other hand, they could be on the beach already (look at the past when City have destroyed them in the run-in or even Everton crushing them to escape relegation).Swings and roundabouts. West Ham rolled over for Arsenal, but they also rolled over for us. It's rare a manager will deploy the "let Salah have time and space" defensive tactic.I think our penchant for dragging it out of the fire is never going to last the whole season (the Wolves, Brighton, Southampton performances for example), so unfortunately we couldn't get over the line in the last month, but the reaction to adversity has been good. But my big concern is that we're conceding first again so often, just like last year. Newcastle, Fulham, Leicester, United, and Forest all scored first.