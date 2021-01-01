« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January  (Read 8882 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #720 on: Today at 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:18:51 pm
Of course, but I think the fact there is still so long in the season to go makes it a little less secure. So many points still to play for.
Correct, of course. There's a hell of a long way to go, still. Many had it down as a procession back in November. It was never going to be one, and it's proving to be the case. We have to do our job from here on in. If we really want this, we have to grab it by the throat now, and not let go.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #721 on: Today at 10:24:07 pm »
Arsenal also have to go to forest
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #722 on: Today at 10:24:08 pm »
For fucks sake they beat spurs narrowly at home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #723 on: Today at 10:24:40 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:19:08 pm
Weirdly even if they got it to 1 point behind as Brentford is one of our last toughest aways remaining then Id still be confident. Arsenal have difficult away games where on record they drop points, up the reds

It is definitely not one of our last toughest aways remaining.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #724 on: Today at 10:24:57 pm »
This is a blip for us and its not gone too bad, hope we can start winning again soon though, thankfully Arse have difficult fixtures remaining and hopefully can become irrelevant again shortly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #725 on: Today at 10:25:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:39 pm
Indeed but you can only go on form.

What we have to make sure is that we dont drop anymore points at home.
Pretty confident we wont drop many at all at home. Its the away games that worry me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #726 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:20:44 pm
but only for them, right?  ::)

Obviously not. My point is the points gap is great, but when there is so much of the season still to play, it counts for less than it would if we were in March or April.

We just need to do our job and get back to winning ways, and put a run together. Arsenal will of course also drop more points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #727 on: Today at 10:26:34 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 10:24:07 pm
Arsenal also have to go to forest

Timber likes this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #728 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm »
GD currently is like another point for us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #729 on: Today at 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:20:30 pm
A bit misleading I'd say since Man Utd and Tottenham we've won at they're traditionally tough places to go too(And probably will be higher up in the table as the season goes on). Same with like Palace and such. Chelsea and Brighton are so late into the season so who knows if they'll have their slippers on or not.

Yes, it's hard to tell.  For example, we go to Bournemouth with them dealing with injuries in a congested fixture list.  Arsenal went to them earlier in the season and lost.  So maybe we get lucky catching them at the right time.  Likewise, Brighton are really difficult to play typically, but they're off the boil now.  We don't get them until late, so one hand, maybe unlucky not to catch them now, but on the other hand, they could be on the beach already (look at the past when City have destroyed them in the run-in or even Everton crushing them to escape relegation).

Swings and roundabouts.  West Ham rolled over for Arsenal, but they also rolled over for us.  It's rare a manager will deploy the "let Salah have time and space" defensive tactic.

I think our penchant for dragging it out of the fire is never going to last the whole season (the Wolves, Brighton, Southampton performances for example), so unfortunately we couldn't get over the line in the last month, but the reaction to adversity has been good.  But my big concern is that we're conceding first again so often, just like last year.  Newcastle, Fulham, Leicester, United, and Forest all scored first.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #730 on: Today at 10:27:46 pm »
Ipswich were top half when we went there and won.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #731 on: Today at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:46 pm
Ipswich were top half when we went there and won.
Arsenal were top that week too. Bottlers.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #732 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:24:08 pm
For fucks sake they beat spurs narrowly at home
Spurs are almost as bad away to Arsenal as Everton are at Anfield. If Arsenal failed today they were done.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #733 on: Today at 10:32:14 pm »
Opta....


Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #734 on: Today at 10:33:57 pm »
Theres still 18 games to go.

We need to put together a little run and not panic.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #735 on: Today at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:32:14 pm
Opta....




On that theme, Arsenals odds have shortened a bit but we are still overwhelming favourites.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #736 on: Today at 10:34:50 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:27:20 pm
Yes, it's hard to tell.  For example, we go to Bournemouth with them dealing with injuries in a congested fixture list.  Arsenal went to them earlier in the season and lost.  So maybe we get lucky catching them at the right time.  Likewise, Brighton are really difficult to play typically, but they're off the boil now.  We don't get them until late, so one hand, maybe unlucky not to catch them now, but on the other hand, they could be on the beach already (look at the past when City have destroyed them in the run-in or even Everton crushing them to escape relegation).

Swings and roundabouts.  West Ham rolled over for Arsenal, but they also rolled over for us.  It's rare a manager will deploy the "let Salah have time and space" defensive tactic.

I think our penchant for dragging it out of the fire is never going to last the whole season (the Wolves, Brighton, Southampton performances for example), so unfortunately we couldn't get over the line in the last month, but the reaction to adversity has been good.  But my big concern is that we're conceding first again so often, just like last year.  Newcastle, Fulham, Leicester, United, and Forest all scored first.

Agreed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #737 on: Today at 10:36:53 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:32:14 pm
Opta....




Gonna be interesting when it's all over to see what the points total that wins you the title this year.
