Didn't realize how far down the table Spurs are at the moment. Given Arsenal's current injury issues, they need to avoid a loss. That said they have a terrible away record at Arsenal. They haven't won away to Arsenal in the league since 2010 and have only won three times away to Arsenal in the league in the past forty years (1985, 1993, 2010)



I think today's results do reinforce that Arsenal are the biggest threat. Brentford scored first against them but didn't create anything after Arsenal leveled or took the lead. I seriously couldn't remember Brentford even threatening in the second half. Yet City, at 2-0 up, throw it away. Brentford created a ton against them.Chelsea threw away yet another lead and were lucky not to lose.I think Forest and Newcastle can be threats but we'll see.Arsenal, despite their wobbles, still look quite hard to beat, unlike the other sides, who seem to concede really easily.I think 2010 they were 2-0 as well and came back and won 3-2. They did have the 4-4 miracle draw in there, but otherwise slim pickings for them.