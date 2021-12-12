« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January  (Read 1400 times)

Offline Barneylfc

Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« on: Yesterday at 09:13:40 am »
TUESDAY 14TH JANUARY

Brentford V Abu Dhabi 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2
Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth 19:30 TNT SPORTS 3
West Ham United V Fulham 19:30 TNT SPORTS 4
Nottingham Forest V Liverpool 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

WEDNESDAY 15TH JANUARY

Everton V Aston Villa 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2
Leicester City V Crystal Palace 19:30 TNT SPORTS 4
Saudi Arabia V Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 TNT SPORTS 3
Arsenal V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

THURSDAY 16TH JANUARY

Ipswich Town V Brighton & Hove Albion 19:30 TNT SPORTS 2
Manchester United V Southampton 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

SATURDAY 18TH JANUARY

Saudi Arabia V AFC Bournemouth 12:30 TNT SPORTS 1
Brentford V Liverpool 15:00
Leicester City V Fulham 15:00
West Ham United V Crystal Palace 15:00
Arsenal V Aston Villa 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 19TH JANUARY

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 skysports
Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00
Nottingham Forest V Southampton 14:00
Ipswich Town V Abu Dhabi 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 20TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 skysports
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 am »
Saw the other day the Bournemouth fans are having to set off at like 2am on Saturday. Nice to see fans being thought of with TV picks again.
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 am »
Looking forward to watching 30 minutes of West Ham vs Fulham, pretending I am interested before our kick off.
Offline Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:58:53 am
Saw the other day the Bournemouth fans are having to set off at like 2am on Saturday. Nice to see fans being thought of with TV picks again.

Fans are the first thing the organisers think about when making TV picks.

"How can we be massive dickheads and screw over a few thousand travelling fans?"
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:49 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:58:53 am
Saw the other day the Bournemouth fans are having to set off at like 2am on Saturday. Nice to see fans being thought of with TV picks again.

About right that time wise. Ours kids, right near the Bournemouth ground, to ours in Manc takes about 4.5 hours in a car, so easily a 7/8 hr run in a coach to Newcastle.
Offline Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:06:40 am »
Could be a defining week in the title race.

2 tricky fixtures for us.
I can see Abu Dhabi, Saudi, Arsenal and Chelsea all picking up maximum points.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 am »
A couple of tricky games for us.  Both being away counts against us but playing teams without experience of European football (/regularly playing two games a week) counts in our favour.

I'll adopt Villa as my second team for the week.  They can start by deflating the Moyes bounce and finish by kicking sand in Arteta's eyes.

If Leicester are ever going to make a move away from the relegation zone then this is as good a week as any as Palace and Fulham at home are both winnable games.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 am »
The double home or double away seems to be a thing.  It's a weird one to plan in so maybe just incredible coincidence.

Double home:
Arsenal
Brentford
Chelsea
Everton
Ipswich
Leicester
Man U
Newcastle
Nottm Forest
West Ham

Double away:
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brighton
Crystal Palace
Fulham
Liverpool
Man City
Southampton
Spurs
Wolves
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:31:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:06:40 am
Could be a defining week in the title race.

2 tricky fixtures for us.
I can see Abu Dhabi, Saudi, Arsenal and Chelsea all picking up maximum points.
I wouldn't bank on any of those four sides winning both games. Yes, it may well happen, but I'd not be shocked if Brentford get a result against the Cheats. Bournemouth could give Chelsea a problem, and while Arsenal will be big favourites in both games, their confidence is low at present and if they concede first in either game, they'll struggle to win IMO. The Saudis are red hot at present (8 wins in a row all comps) but that won't last I'd imagine, although they could feasibly win their next 4 in the league.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:41:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:06:40 am
Could be a defining week in the title race.

2 tricky fixtures for us.
I can see Abu Dhabi, Saudi, Arsenal and Chelsea all picking up maximum points.

Us and City both have Brentford away, hopefully it's as tricky for them as it is for us!
Offline FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:41:09 am
Us and City both have Brentford away, hopefully it's as tricky for them as it is for us!

No chance, Brentford won't lay a glove on them, and if they do Taylor is reffing it

They'll be allowed to kick 7 shades of shabite out of us though
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:34:27 pm »
Brentford will concede tonight doing that ridiculous pissing about at the back.
Offline Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Unlucky there for Wissa.

Good start for Chelsea.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm »
Mbueno with a good effort, decent save though. Nice break from Brentford.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:47:39 pm »
Mbeumo has turned into such a genuinely good player. A delight to watch.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
14 league goals for Palmer now. Only behind Salah and Haaland.
Offline Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm »
The amount of chances City give up is crazy.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm »
Looks like Josh Acheampong who we reportedly have an interest has a start for Chelsea,propably to show him he can start there too,at least once.
Offline Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm »
Lewis-Potter has to shoot there, the pleb.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm »
City are lucky here.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm »
Brentford playing well, created a couple good chances, and some half chances. Another one there, good shot, but well blocked.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:58:58 pm »
And finally a chance for Abu Dhabi, but they blew it.
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
City slowly but surely finding form, will they win 15 on the trot?

If Abu Dhabi win the title from here it would be fucking farmers league level.

Sorry im just fuming.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:58:33 pm »
Savinhos reaction there, pathetic.

What a chance for Brentford, thanks to Ortega, but they miss it.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm »
What a comeback by Brentford!!!
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm »
Doesn't look like anyone wants to win the league.
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:22:30 pm »
Yes!
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:23:09 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
Doesn't look like anyone wants to win the league.

Nottingham Forrest look like they might want it
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm
No chance, Brentford won't lay a glove on them, and if they do Taylor is reffing it

They'll be allowed to kick 7 shades of shabite out of us though

Reverse mockers?

C'mon Reds, lets have a winner here boys
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
MOTHERFUCKER!!!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm »
good to see Brentford got something out of that one, from the 40 mins or so I saw of the game, they where the better team! 
Offline thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
good to see Brentford got something out of that one, from the 40 mins or so I saw of the game, they where the better team!
Hopefully it was a gruelling encounter  ;D
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm »
Souceks helicopter celebration is so perfect for the type of player he is, lanky, slow but quite effective in the box.

You cant imagine a smaller more agile player doing that celebration :D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Didn't realize how far down the table Spurs are at the moment. Given Arsenal's current injury issues, they need to avoid a loss. That said they have a terrible away record at Arsenal. They haven't won away to Arsenal in the league since 2010 and have only won three times away to Arsenal in the league in  the past forty years (1985, 1993, 2010)
Offline skipper757

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:30:53 am »
I think today's results do reinforce that Arsenal are the biggest threat.  Brentford scored first against them but didn't create anything after Arsenal leveled or took the lead.  I seriously couldn't remember Brentford even threatening in the second half.  Yet City, at 2-0 up, throw it away.  Brentford created a ton against them.

Chelsea threw away yet another lead and were lucky not to lose.

I think Forest and Newcastle can be threats but we'll see.

Arsenal, despite their wobbles, still look quite hard to beat, unlike the other sides, who seem to concede really easily.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:04:48 am
Didn't realize how far down the table Spurs are at the moment. Given Arsenal's current injury issues, they need to avoid a loss. That said they have a terrible away record at Arsenal. They haven't won away to Arsenal in the league since 2010 and have only won three times away to Arsenal in the league in  the past forty years (1985, 1993, 2010)

I think 2010 they were 2-0 as well and came back and won 3-2.  They did have the 4-4 miracle draw in there, but otherwise slim pickings for them.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:46:21 am »
Relying on spurs seemingly only ever works if theyre playing City, even Everton do a better job of taking points off our rivals

Expect Arsenal to be 2 up within 20 mins
Online Damaged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:51:58 am »
The Job Iraola has done at Bournemouth is exceptional lost Solanke in the summer to Spurs, Unal and Evanilson are pretty much out for the rest of the season and he was still inches away from getting a win at Stamford Bridge.


Iraola has also taken the likes of Semenyo, Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert to a much higher level than they ever was before as players.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:05:27 am »
Yeah, Bournemouth having a great season. No fluke they are where they are in the table.

Watching highlights this morning, Brentford could very easily have won it at the death. Equalised in injury time but still had time to have another cleared off the line. City still conceding loads of decent chances.
Online Damaged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:09:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:05:27 am
Yeah, Bournemouth having a great season. No fluke they are where they are in the table.

Watching highlights this morning, Brentford could very easily have won it at the death. Equalised in injury time but still had time to have another cleared off the line. City still conceding loads of decent chances.
Frank and Iraola I have no doubt if both of them get an opportunity to manage a big club they would do great things with them, Bournemout and Brentford are my favourite non Liverpool teams to watch in the league.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 20th January
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:16:28 am »
How was David Brooks not sent off for that on Cucurella? Absolutely incomprehensible.
