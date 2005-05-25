Initially I agreed with the consensus that Forest would play the same way as they did at Anfield and defend for their lives and try and nick it.



However, that was Forest and Nuno's approach when they knew their only target for the year was to avoid relegation and hit the magic 40-point target.



Well, 20 games have passed and they've hit 40 points already, job done, they're in tall cotton now.



This game and all remaining games are a free shot at potentially changing the trajectory and future of Forest for years to come. Undoubtedly the players, manager and owner (s) feel what an incredible opportunity they have in front of them. Their target has to be 5th place or better, anything below that isn't going to move the needle financially.



So, with all that in mind and with their players feeling confident having beaten us already, I can't help but feel that in front of their home fans they'll actually make a real game of it and go at us. It's not unprecedented either, the Forest game at home to Newcastle was cagey in the first half but really opened up in the 2nd and ended up being end-to-end with Newcastle coming away with a pretty comfortable win in the end. I think we might see something similar here.