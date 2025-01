It would be nice to think the situation might encourage Forest to go for it in which case I think we can pick them off. I don't see Nuno letting that happen though so we'll need to break them down and guard against their counter attacks.



I worry a bit about them targeting our right side, as much as anything because Konate doesn't look quite right at the moment and that position has to cover a lot of ground for us. Szobo coming back into the midfield would definitely help with getting an extra body on that side of the pitch.



I like Darwin but I'm not too bothered about him missing this one (even though he did score that very late winner against them last season). The guile of Jota, presumably off the bench as he played 90 against Accrington, would seem more useful than a battering ram. Hopefully Diaz is back to being incisive after slowing down a lot of our attacks against Spurs.



Allison

Trent - Konate - Virgil - Robbo

Szobo - Grav - Macca

Mo - Diaz - Gakpo