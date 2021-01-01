Is it only Newcastle whove beaten them at home?



I saw them at Brentford just before Christmas. They took absolutely no risks. Played no football at all in their own half so theyre not the team who will cough up chances trying to play out from the back. Their centre back pairing are very solid. Milenkovic is a bit old school but he doesnt need to be anything else, he just heads and clears everything away. Murillo is very front foot so guess can be caught out now and again but lives the odd charge forward. Aina at right back gets up and down well too.



Theyll look to spring on the counter but if they dont get the opportunities I think theyd be happy to let it play out I to a dull 0-0. Very much similar to aminos Wolves team who did well when they came up.



Biggest question for me is who Arne chooses up top. He might go with Diaz again to try not to engage in a big physical battle which their centre backs would love. Think Darwin and Jota both played 90 on Saturday didnt they? Cant see either staring based on that but Jota off the bench for a late winner would be perfect.