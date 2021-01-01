« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO  (Read 3888 times)

Offline Sinyoro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:14:28 am »
Great OP Duvva, thanks.

They are at home and they will have to show their hand. Their supporters will drive them on to attack, Nuno will instruct them to be compact and not concede first.

What would the players do?

I think we will be too streetwise for this inexperienced Forest side.

3-0 Liverpool.
Offline him_15

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:35:40 am »
Revenge time!
Believer

Offline farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:33:48 am »
Win this game and we are running away with the title. Draw or lose, all our advantage will be on a razor blade... Critical game.

Scrappy 1-0 win please!
Offline baffled

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:05:57 am »
Biggest game in the history of football. Gonna really really really tough. 6 PL wins on the spin. In hottest form in the league. Tough defence and extremely aggressive counter. Enormous test for us, especially as they did us earlier this season.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:35:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:21:24 pm
that's what i was thinking. plus Szobo/Jones.

suspect with the fa cup team that it's Robbo starting. Szobo I'm less certain of. if he's still a little weaker from his illness then it may come down to whether we want his intensity at the start of the game (when Forest tend to sit) or towards the end (when they go for power and directness from the bench and throw the kitchen sink).
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm

It'll be Robbo, he's had the last 2 games off and I still think he's the preferred LB for Slot.

I think there is an argument to be made on both fullbacks. Trent isn't great against tricky wingers either.
Yeah it will be Robbo but more importantly both fullbacks will need help so Dom and Cody will start if fit.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:14:55 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Lovely op thanks Duvva , enjoyed the photos. Agree with many that their style is an issue for us and also that Arne will get them right up for this. If we are I think we win. It seems it will be Diaz up front again, I imagine Jota comes on after sixty or so. Keeping cool and focussed will be key.
Offline Magix

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:12:03 am »
A proper title decider and a great opportunity to get ourselves refocused and galvanised with a win.
Online 9 kemlyn road

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:21:08 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm
We will create chances and as long as we convert a reasonable portion, I think we will win this. They are dangerous, as we know, but it feels to me like we will put a marker down. Much as they are having a fantastic season, I dont consider them a title rival. If they win, they are definitely in the race but I think we will have too much.

I dont like the vitriol from their fans. Far too much poisonous stuff. It will be a joy to win well at their place, not just for ourselves and the traveling Kop, but for the delightful Forest fans too.
Theyre like it all the time about us ,even in the 20 odd years they spent in the lower leagues .the bile and hatred they have and spew for us can put the mancs and the bitters to shame .

Awful fans ,some of the worst out there .
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:23:45 am »
A nervous wait today for the press conference for Slot to reveal if Konate is injured.
For those who missed it, Konate was named as a starter in the FA Cup game by Twitter in the know. Only for rumours of someone dropping out of the team and then the official team with Konate not even on the bench. Its all rumours and speculation but hopefully we get confirmation today.
Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:27:37 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
there having a good season fair play and they beat us earlier in the season but people are going way overboard with how good they are

Yes but matching them for effort and work rate alone isn't going to win us the game. We'll have to get our tactics right, take our chances, defend well and others. It'll be a tough test.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:37:36 am »
Back in August I didn't have this mid-January fixture as being one of the biggest of the season.

I'd be starting Bradley and Robbo for sure.

Midfield Gravenberch, Macca, Szoboslai.

Up front I would have liked to see Jota through the middle and Gakpo left but since Jota played 90 in the cup it will be Diaz instead.


Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:23:45 am
A nervous wait today for the press conference for Slot to reveal if Konate is injured.
For those who missed it, Konate was named as a starter in the FA Cup game by Twitter in the know. Only for rumours of someone dropping out of the team and then the official team with Konate not even on the bench. Its all rumours and speculation but hopefully we get confirmation today.

That is worrying, the only solace would be its during the window and if his injury is anything more than a couple of weeks we need to dip in, no 2-ways about it. "Hopefully" it's just another bout of the illness that seems to be doing the rounds.
Online duvva

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:51:33 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:37:36 am

That is worrying, the only solace would be its during the window and if his injury is anything more than a couple of weeks we need to dip in, no 2-ways about it. "Hopefully" it's just another bout of the illness that seems to be doing the rounds.
We never dip into the market to buy stop gaps if someone is out for a month or two, let alone a few weeks. Nor should we.

Well find solutions within the squad. Endo has looked fine there and Quansah played Saturday so we wont be buying in cover I wouldnt have thought
Online 1892tillforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:53:33 am »
Quote from: Newman96 on Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
City, Arsenal and Newcastle all had them well beaten so hopefully we do the same this time. Dreading this one a bit, mainly dont want Arsenal closing that gap and it getting twitchy.
Chelsea beat them 3-1 at the City Ground as well.

Forest have had a superb first half of the season and are a well drilled outfit. It's all based on a solid defence; they are third in the league for xGA but only 14th for xG, and they have been riding their luck defensively as well despite the good xGA. I think we'll need to be extremely disciplined and patient, with our FBs not leaving too much space in behind, and we also need to stop crosses to Puskas Wood. Endo has been solid for us in certain games but I would be a little concerned if we have him as starting CB here.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
Is it only Newcastle whove beaten them at home?

I saw them at Brentford just before Christmas. They took absolutely no risks. Played no football at all in their own half so theyre not the team who will cough up chances trying to play out from the back. Their centre back pairing are very solid. Milenkovic is a bit old school but he doesnt need to be anything else, he just heads and clears everything away. Murillo is very front foot so guess can be caught out now and again but lives the odd charge forward. Aina at right back gets up and down well too.

Theyll look to spring on the counter but if they dont get the opportunities I think theyd be happy to let it play out I to a dull 0-0. Very much similar to aminos Wolves team who did well when they came up.

Biggest question for me is who Arne chooses up top. He might go with Diaz again to try not to engage in a big physical battle which their centre backs would love. Think Darwin and Jota both played 90 on Saturday didnt they? Cant see either staring based on that but Jota off the bench for a late winner would be perfect.
Online Caston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:05:03 am »
Not to go all Arsenal but set pieces could be useful here.

If we can get VVD or Konate on the end of a corner to go a goal up would be ideal as they will 100% sit back and try to play on the counter.

Think our fullbacks need to be really on it for this game and make the right decisions when defending or deciding when to go forwards.

A solid professional display with a win would be huge and possible deflate anyone chasing us as they are looking at this game thinking we will drop points.
Online Caston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:05:54 am »
^^ Fulham also beat them at home 1-0 in gameweek 6.
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:08:49 am »
Love it duvva.

This is our final, the revenge game which has driven Slot to near madness in his desire to avenge that game...

For once we have a team well rested, we need to at these fuckers and make every chance count. No complacency and get the job done, set out a marker to the league the title is ours.

Can't help but feel this is the game we need to take a set piece chance.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:10:42 am »
If Konate was indeed meant to play on Saturday I'd imagine illness is more likely than injury given that he'd dropped out before the warm-up had even started? Seems unlikely he'd have woken up with an injury...

Fully hoping for a 2019/2020 Leicester away-like performance.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:14:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:08:49 am
Love it duvva.

This is our final, the revenge game which has driven Slot to near madness in his desire to avenge that game...

For once we have a team well rested, we need to at these fuckers and make every chance count. No complacency and get the job done, set out a marker to the league the title is ours.

Can't help but feel this is the game we need to take a set piece chance.

Wasnt it the Forest game where slot started the South American lads after an international break?
Offline Zlen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:16:43 am »
No need to overhype this game, it's big, but not a title decider.
Let's hope the rest helps and we perform well.
Online Caston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:24:53 am »
Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez the only absentees for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest, Arne Slot says.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:24:54 am »
Nothing from Slot about Konate being one of those missing, just Gomez and Nunez is what he said.
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:25:45 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:14:18 am
Wasnt it the Forest game where slot started the South American lads after an international break?

Yes I think so, he didn't do it again!
Online rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:25:56 am »
We know exactly whats coming and they will target Trent if he starts .
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:27:33 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:24:53 am
Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez the only absentees for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest, Arne Slot says.

And breathe. If Konate was withdrawn in the FA Cup (and its speculation that he was) maybe it was illness or a precaution rather than an injury recurrence.
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:28:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:25:45 am
Yes I think so, he didn't do it again!

You learn by your mistakes.
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:28:38 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:25:56 am
We know exactly whats coming and they will target Trent if he starts .

Dom and Gravenberch are key to protecting the fullbacks.
Online GreekScouser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:28:39 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:05:03 am
Not to go all Arsenal but set pieces could be useful here.

If we can get VVD or Konate on the end of a corner to go a goal up would be ideal as they will 100% sit back and try to play on the counter.

Think our fullbacks need to be really on it for this game and make the right decisions when defending or deciding when to go forwards.

A solid professional display with a win would be huge and possible deflate anyone chasing us as they are looking at this game thinking we will drop points.

That brings back nightmares of when we lost their a couple of seasons ago when we kept creating chances at corners and missing
Online smutchin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:28:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:54 am
Nothing from Slot about Konate being one of those missing, just Gomez and Nunez is what he said.

Why is Darwin out? Illness or injury, did he say?
Online amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:29:11 am »
That's a relief. Konate is very important for this game to deal with Wood's aerial threat and to help stop counter attacks down that right hand side.
Online amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:29:36 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:28:44 am
Why is Darwin out? Illness or injury, did he say?

Suspended
Online smutchin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:29:36 am
Suspended

Oh right! Forgot about that. Doh!
Online Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:31:25 am »
This game is massive. Spawny 1-0 off a backside will do for me.
Online Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:33:47 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:29:36 am
Suspended

Along with Gravenberch.
Online smicer07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:35:50 am »
Offline PaulKS

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, City Ground Tue 14 Jan 8pm KO
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:38:36 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:33:47 am
Along with Gravenberch.

No he isn't
