Back in August I didn't have this mid-January fixture as being one of the biggest of the season.
I'd be starting Bradley and Robbo for sure.
Midfield Gravenberch, Macca, Szoboslai.
Up front I would have liked to see Jota through the middle and Gakpo left but since Jota played 90 in the cup it will be Diaz instead.
A nervous wait today for the press conference for Slot to reveal if Konate is injured.
For those who missed it, Konate was named as a starter in the FA Cup game by Twitter in the know. Only for rumours of someone dropping out of the team and then the official team with Konate not even on the bench. Its all rumours and speculation but hopefully we get confirmation today.
That is worrying, the only solace would be its during the window and if his injury is anything more than a couple of weeks we need to dip in, no 2-ways about it. "Hopefully" it's just another bout of the illness that seems to be doing the rounds.