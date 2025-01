Biggest game we’ve played at the city ground since 1978. You could argue it’s also theirs, although I’m sure there have been some massive games over the last 50 years they haven’t been this close to the top since then.



I remember going there Boxing day around that time and there was murder after the game, my mate lost his shoe and hobbled around town all night even going to a club after getting back into Lime St.One of the lads knocked for him a few weeks later for a pint and he said his one shoe was still in the hall, the same lad sold his sheepy to go to Arsenal in November.We clubbed together to get him a coat in London but he robbed a leather jacket in a shop by Euston.Forest were a really good team during that spell, we'll beat them on Tuesday..