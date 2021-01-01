« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90  (Read 3359 times)

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:29:07 pm
Fully rested their 11


Ok cheers mate.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:33:58 pm
Which of the two half chances at best Nunez had today do you lot think he should've scored, like?

I have literally never seen such baffling discourse around a Liverpool player as what falls around Nunez...so fucking weird.

He probably will be off in the summer, sadly, and good luck to him, I hope he tears it up wherever he goes.

It's not hard to understand he's liverpools number 9 who we paid a lot of money for and who doesn't score nearly enough goals. You would think our number 9 would get himself in a position to get a high quality chance we scored 4 goals so high quality chances were available especially against Accrington of all teams.. He tries his best but he's just not talented enough to be our 9 hopefully he can have a successful career elsewhere.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:42:06 pm by Shankly998 »
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,702
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:26:04 pm

VVD, Gravenberch, Allison, Robbo, Gakpo not even in the squad so a proper rest.


Kin ell I read ' test ' and thought they were injured or suspended for Tuesday.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,520
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:33:22 pm
The first goal is always crucial and Nunez got the assist.

Yeah, said up the page it's more valuable than a goal later with the game already won. Ultimately all Jota's done today is get the first goal (which again was the key moment of the game) but Nunez has done the hard graft in creating a tap in for him.

Danns coming on and immediately scoring doesn't help him though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,259
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:26:04 pm

VVD, Gravenberch, Allison, Robbo, Gakpo not even in the squad so a proper rest.

Diaz, Macca and Robbo didnt come on either so even more rested players.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,272
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:43:06 pm »
Im pleased that in the first half there were hardly any crosses against the low block. Good practice for Tuesday.
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:43:23 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:24:13 pm
Endo is vastly underrated imo. I've yet to see him have a really bad game for us to be honest. Mr consistent when called upon..

Endo is a class act all round, if not a first team starter a good squad player.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm »
darwin could have 2 before his assist.

blasted his shot and then had to readjust his header

decent enough game but no one will remember because he didn't score.

did kelleher even had to make a save today.

morton was also pretty tidy and kept the ball and won and intercepted a couple to keep possession.

only 5 pages so far as traffic is bad. thread would be in double digits by now if we have lost
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,272
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:42:44 pm
Diaz, Macca and Robbo didnt come on either so even more rested players.

It would have been better if they weren't in the squad because when you are in the squad you have to prepare so you get the physical rest but not the mental rest.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Enjoyable game with many positives, from a 16yo debutant to an almost written off( on here anyway), Italian international.

Endo is vastly underrated and is a great mopping up type of player
Danns has an eye for goal and all round awareness is excellent.
Trent striking ability is world class and he looked happier all round today.

Lovely stuff.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,757
Re: FA Cup: Liverpool 4 v 0 Accrington Stanley Jota 30 TAA 45 Danns 77 Chiesa 90
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:53:41 pm »
Things to take away...(I know it was only Accrington)

Quansah will be some player given time, whether that means a loan or just more fame time I don't know, probably the former.

Elliott as we know has great technical ability so should always have a spot in this squad, just think Slot doesn't fancy his physical presence so depends on that and if Elliott isn't it happy with his game time to see if he's sold or not.

Was chuffed to bits Chiesa got his goal, really think given time he will come good but with the rumours of him not settling we will see on that front this month methinks.

Rio, Danny's, Nyoni, Morton, McConnell all good, the latter two basically the same so for his own good Morton needs to move on.

Endo just never let's us down when called upon.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 