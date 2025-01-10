The Seeded All-Time PL Draft
Welcome and get ready to cast your mind back as far as the beginning of football, 1992.
You have all been sent 4 teams, from which you need to pick your 11. Max 3 representatives from each team, with minimum 2 representatives from each team. Please write which team youre selecting them from. All players will be judged on their PL career alone. No appearance minimums.
Draft rules apply, so if someone takes a multi club played, theyre unavailable even if they played for one of your elected teams. No permanent LFC players are eligible. Any LFC loan signings are eligible for their other clubs.
Snake order. 4 groups of 3 where you play both other teams in your group, top 2 progressing to the quarters. Draft hours 08:00 - 22:00 (UK time).Wildcard
You may, at any time, pick a wildcard player. This player is any legend player from one of your teams, that starred for them largely before the Premier League. So were looking for your best club legends that had their main body of work pre-PL. This player forms part of your max 3 players per club. The wildcard player can
have played for Liverpool, unlike other picks. They just cant have been mainly associated as a Premier League player.Draft Order
1 - Bobby: Vieira
2 - Hazell: Hendry
3 - Saint Kopite: Shearer
4 - Red1977: McGrath
5 - Sheer
6 - RobinRed
7 - Crosby Nick
8 - Samie
9 - Draex
10 - RobbieRedman
11 - Tubby
12 - Nicholls
Picks will be added as we go, discussion can stay in the first thread if thats the best place for it. Nudge me if theres any huge oversights in the rules etc.