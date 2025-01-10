« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread  (Read 289 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« on: January 10, 2025, 08:57:00 pm »

The Seeded All-Time PL Draft

Welcome and get ready to cast your mind back as far as the beginning of football, 1992.

You have all been sent 4 teams, from which you need to pick your 11. Max 3 representatives from each team, with minimum 2 representatives from each team. Please write which team youre selecting them from. All players will be judged on their PL career alone. No appearance minimums.

Draft rules apply, so if someone takes a multi club played, theyre unavailable even if they played for one of your elected teams. No permanent LFC players are eligible. Any LFC loan signings are eligible for their other clubs.

Snake order. 4 groups of 3 where you play both other teams in your group, top 2 progressing to the quarters. Draft hours 08:00 - 22:00 (UK time).

Wildcard

You may, at any time, pick a wildcard player. This player is any legend player from one of your teams, that starred for them largely before the Premier League. So were looking for your best club legends that had their main body of work pre-PL. This player forms part of your max 3 players per club. The wildcard player can have played for Liverpool, unlike other picks. They just cant have been mainly associated as a Premier League player.

Draft Order

1 - Bobby: Vieira
2 - Hazell: Hendry
3 - Saint Kopite: Shearer
4 - Red1977: McGrath
5 - Sheer
6 - RobinRed
7 - Crosby Nick
8 - Samie
9 - Draex
10 - RobbieRedman
11 - Tubby
12 - Nicholls

Picks will be added as we go, discussion can stay in the first thread if thats the best place for it. Nudge me if theres any huge oversights in the rules etc.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2025, 05:26:23 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #1 on: January 10, 2025, 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 10, 2025, 10:02:00 pm
Are we allowed to to divulge who we have (I know itll become apparent once we start picking I suppose!).

Just want to bemoan having to pick two players from a team that has played 38 games of Premier League football and doesnt have many wildcard legends to choose from either.
Moan away, divulge if you wish. Remember your two teams with very little PL experience may have players that stayed in the league with other sides but will still be eligible picks for the weaker sides representation.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #2 on: January 10, 2025, 10:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2025, 10:03:55 pm
Moan away, divulge if you wish. Remember your two teams with very little PL experience may have players that stayed in the league with other sides but will still be eligible picks for the weaker sides representation.

Sorry deleted the post as is this thread for selections only? :D

Are players judged on their time at the club you pick them from, or their overall career (think its the former from your George Weah reference elsewhere but I didnt pay attention).
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #3 on: January 10, 2025, 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 10, 2025, 10:05:17 pm
Sorry deleted the post as is this thread for selections only? :D

Are players judged on their time at the club you pick them from, or their overall career (think its the former from your George Weah reference elsewhere but I didnt pay attention).
Overall PL career. So players who were mainly better abroad are poor picks, but it does mean you can use some of your weaker team picks by selecting players who would go on to be good for better clubs.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2025, 06:44:54 am »
Patrick Vieira - Arsenal

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,031
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2025, 10:39:30 am »
Colin Hendry - Coventry City

Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Saint Kopite

  • but Greavesie's in the Main Stand
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,684
  • By what right does the wolf judge the lion?
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2025, 01:58:49 pm »

Newcastle United



ALAN SHEARER

Logged
A Liverbird upon my chest, we are the men of Shankly's best. A team that plays the Liverpool way, and wins the championship in May.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #7 on: January 11, 2025, 02:24:28 pm »
Paul McGrath - Derby County

Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:46:31 am »
Rio Ferdinand - West Ham

Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,755
  • Red since '64
Re: PL Seeded Draft - Picks and Rules Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:49:06 am »
Bugger, he was my first pick from his QPR days😡

Oh well - keep it in the family, broadly speaking - Les Ferdinand QPR:
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 