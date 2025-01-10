Welcome and get ready to cast your mind back as far as the beginning of football, 1992.You have all been sent 4 teams, from which you need to pick your 11. Max 3 representatives from each team, with minimum 2 representatives from each team. Please write which team youre selecting them from. All players will be judged on their PL career alone. No appearance minimums.Draft rules apply, so if someone takes a multi club played, theyre unavailable even if they played for one of your elected teams. No permanent LFC players are eligible. Any LFC loan signings are eligible for their other clubs.Snake order. 4 groups of 3 where you play both other teams in your group, top 2 progressing to the quarters. Draft hours 08:00 - 22:00 (UK time).You may, at any time, pick a wildcard player. This player is any legend player from one of your teams, that starred for them largely before the Premier League. So were looking for your best club legends that had their main body of work pre-PL. This player forms part of your max 3 players per club. The wildcard playerhave played for Liverpool, unlike other picks. They just cant have been mainly associated as a Premier League player.Draft Order1 - Bobby: Vieira2 - Hazell: Hendry3 - Saint Kopite: Shearer4 - Red1977: McGrath5 - Sheer6 - RobinRed7 - Crosby Nick8 - Samie9 - Draex10 - RobbieRedman11 - Tubby12 - NichollsPicks will be added as we go, discussion can stay in the first thread if thats the best place for it. Nudge me if theres any huge oversights in the rules etc.