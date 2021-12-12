We can actually field a very stong team whilst not involving key players unless they need minutes for rhythm.



Kelleher



Bradley

Konate (45 minutes)

Quansah

Kostas



Endo

Dom (45 minutes)

Elliott



Chisea

Nunez

Jota (45 minutes)





Thats pretty much the side he put out for the West Ham League Cup game and the kind of line up I'm expecting tomorrow. Won't be surprised to see Mo, Diaz, Trent, Virg and Mac on the bench either.Doubt it'll be a walkover either, I always think back to Bury in the FA Cup in the early 80's, gave us a tough game. First date with the missus stands out as we ended up finding a pub so she could watch Utd and they got knocked out of the LC by Southend, I really struggled not to laugh that night