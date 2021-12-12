« previous next »
  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:59:36 pm »
More up for this than the Spurs game in a way. Be good to see fringe players and some of the youngsters get a game and no pressure, rather than watching the same players flogged every game.

It might be a bit disjointed, but it's a chance to stake a claim for those that play.

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:12:33 pm »
We can actually field a very stong team whilst not involving key players unless they need minutes for rhythm.

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate (45 minutes)
Quansah
Kostas

Endo
Dom (45 minutes)
Elliott

Chisea
Nunez
Jota (45 minutes)
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:57:56 am
Am I being alarmist to say I can see us struggling here? In the Papa Johns we routinely lose to these sort of sides but to be fair that is a team made entirely of kids. As long as have a smattering of first team squad experience through the spine we should be fine. But can see it being a fairly flat occasion. Would be fine by me, low key, minimum fuss kind of day would be good.

No doubt that means late drama and penalties. :D

Those Papa John's teams don't even have our best youngsters most of the time if they're in and around the first team or whatever. Throw in the likes of Elliott, Chiesa and Endo etc. and the difference will be huge.

Plus, Anfield. Remember the Shrewsbury game with a much, much weaker team than what we will have out tomorrow!
  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:50:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:12:33 pm
We can actually field a very stong team whilst not involving key players unless they need minutes for rhythm.

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate (45 minutes)
Quansah
Kostas

Endo
Dom (45 minutes)
Elliott

Chisea
Nunez
Jota (45 minutes)

I wouldn't play Bradley or Kostas. Maybe give Konate a half if Slot thinks he needs the minutes but not otherwise.

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:47:29 pm
Those Papa John's teams don't even have our best youngsters most of the time if they're in and around the first team or whatever. Throw in the likes of Elliott, Chiesa and Endo etc. and the difference will be huge.

Plus, Anfield. Remember the Shrewsbury game with a much, much weaker team than what we will have out tomorrow!

We had a strongish side out against Shrewsbury game in the first game but ended up with the replay.

Good thing is there's no replay tomorrow. We could do with avoiding extra time. though.
  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:59:52 pm »
Referee: Lewis Smith
Assistant referees: Richard West and Andrew Fox
Fourth official: Zac Kennard-Kettle

No VAR
  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:59:54 pm »
We have Forest and Brentford in away games next week. Rest anyone bar Szobs and Quansah against Accrington who will play in them two matches.
  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:50:10 pm
I wouldn't play Bradley or Kostas.


Why not?
  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:57:56 am
Am I being alarmist to say I can see us struggling here? In the Papa Johns we routinely lose to these sort of sides but to be fair that is a team made entirely of kids. As long as have a smattering of first team squad experience through the spine we should be fine. But can see it being a fairly flat occasion. Would be fine by me, low key, minimum fuss kind of day would be good.

No doubt that means late drama and penalties. :D

had a look at our line ups for those fixtures. Very very weak and no chance we play anything like it.

Our official website has it called the "Bristol Street Motors Trophy" but the EFL site calls it "Vertu Trophy"
  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:28:58 pm »
All true, I think in reality well play something along the lines of what we played at Southampton. Bit of a mixed bag and well make subs that are ore-planned rather than dependent on the game state.
  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:35:10 pm
Why not?

Tsimikas took a heavy knock, if he's fine then he could play. No need to risk Bradley but you can have him on the bench.

It's an opportunity to try out one of the youngsters.
  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:55:37 pm »
Love the FA Cup and love playing the 'smaller' sides as history can always be in the making.

Hope we put out a youthful side that will benefit from the experience and I hope we see no first-teamers as we have an insane run of fixtures ahead of us.



Saying that, what a stupid fucking kick off time. Not even time to go for a fucking pint.


Whoever decided the time for this fixture can fuck off.
  • Up the tricky reds
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
Mac posted the game graphic on insta 🤨
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:37:33 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:12:33 pm
We can actually field a very stong team whilst not involving key players unless they need minutes for rhythm.

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate (45 minutes)
Quansah
Kostas

Endo
Dom (45 minutes)
Elliott

Chisea
Nunez
Jota (45 minutes)


Thats pretty much the side he put out for the West Ham League Cup game and the kind of line up I'm expecting tomorrow. Won't be surprised to see Mo, Diaz, Trent, Virg and Mac on the bench either.

Doubt it'll be a walkover either, I always think back to Bury in the FA Cup in the early 80's, gave us a tough game. First date with the missus stands out as we ended up finding a pub so she could watch Utd and they got knocked out of the LC by Southend, I really struggled not to laugh that night ;D
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:07:05 am
Reckon Ngumoha gets a debut if we're comfortable.

Would love to see him, Chiesa, Elliott, and Nyoni getting some decent game time tomorrow. Lets be honest, a combo of our 2nd string and some kids should get the job done
  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:21:43 pm »
Agree that we need to rest some of the first team and give some lads some minutes/

Come on Redmen time to win again.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:50:58 pm »
Remember this fucker? :D



My Uncle took me and my cousin to watch the replay in 1993. Shitbag ruined my 14th birthday.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:53:05 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 12:03:16 pm
When the draw was made, I was kind of hoping that we'd take the opportunity to play Joe Gomez as centre forward*. Ah well, the wait continues.

(* I appreciate that this might come across as being disrespectful and taking the opposing team for granted.)

Hahaha yes, also get Lucas back for this game to partner him up front.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,817
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:50:10 pm
I wouldn't play Bradley or Kostas. Maybe give Konate a half if Slot thinks he needs the minutes but not otherwise.

Maybe Bradley needs minutes as well?
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:50:58 pm
Remember this fucker? :D



My Uncle took me and my cousin to watch the replay in 1993. Shitbag ruined my 14th birthday.

We were lucky to get a replay.

On that topic, Mark Winstanley, who scored the OG that got us back into the tie in the first game, used to go out with the wifes mate and was at ours for my wifes 50th birthday. Had a good chat with him about playing against Liverpool
  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:50:58 pm
Remember this fucker? :D



My Uncle took me and my cousin to watch the replay in 1993. Shitbag ruined my 14th birthday.

Him and Andy Walker with David Lee providing the ammo looking like Terry Nutkins with his slap head/mullet combo. The 90s.

Made me think back and o think the only FA Cup tie Ive ever been to is the Crystal Palace semi. No wonder I prefer the League Cup.
  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:59:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:57:30 pm
We were lucky to get a replay.

On that topic, Mark Winstanley, who scored the OG that got us back into the tie in the first game, used to go out with the wifes mate and was at ours for my wifes 50th birthday. Had a good chat with him about playing against Liverpool

Ha, mad world, I know his daughter...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:00:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:37:33 pm
Thats pretty much the side he put out for the West Ham League Cup game and the kind of line up I'm expecting tomorrow. Won't be surprised to see Mo, Diaz, Trent, Virg and Mac on the bench either.

Doubt it'll be a walkover either, I always think back to Bury in the FA Cup in the early 80's, gave us a tough game. First date with the missus stands out as we ended up finding a pub so she could watch Utd and they got knocked out of the LC by Southend, I really struggled not to laugh that night ;D

I was at that match (5th round of the FA Cup). Bury played really well & gave us lots of problems. Took 2 second half goals by super-sub David Fairclough to see them off. It was the year (1980) that we got to the semi's & played Arsenal. If my memory serves me right we played them 4 times in total, as the first 3 results were all draws - 0-0, 1-1, 1-1 - Then they beat us 1-0 at Highfield Rd.
  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:04:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Referee: Lewis Smith
Assistant referees: Richard West and Andrew Fox
Fourth official: Zac Kennard-Kettle

No VAR

Lets hope this game doesnt boil over into extra time.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round LFC v Accrington Stanley * IF YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED STAY OUT
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:08:48 pm »
Off topic a bit but my first game was an fa cup 3 rd tie Liverpool v Grimsby Town in 1980. We won 5-0. The team was the same team that played week in week out and in the European cup. Those were the days.
Hope we take it seriously tomorrow.
