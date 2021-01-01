« previous next »
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,412
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:48 am
It absolutely is and not just for music composition.

A graphic designer to create the logo you put on the side of your van or something that looks OK from an AI prompt?

An experience proof reader to refine your content or chuck it through an AI tool for free?

An analyst to explore your data and provide insights or a natural language prompt to an AI tool?

Once the big tech companies have cornered the AI market and harvested pretty much everything humanity has to offer I expect prices will go up considerably.  Whilst so much is offered for free - the payment being that we're training their algorithms - it's going to be very hard for people to compete even if they bring vast experience/talent.

If fewer people are employed and prices are going to go up, then that's a vast reduction in customers, which means that prices would have to move to where people can afford it, otherwise the businesses would go out of business.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,691
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:26:07 am
So if you are a current music artist struggling to produce a new song you can currently use AI to create a new song from you previous material. That you can then claim as your new song you have created. I feel that its not 'your' song from your soul. We love music because we feel it's from the heart and that's what music is about. Not artificially created

https://www.digitalocean.com/resources/articles/ai-music-generators
Coldplay have been doing this for years ;D
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm »
Doesn't AI use massive amounts of energy? Does Starmer's plan include provision for this?
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,304
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:49:08 am
When you take into account all the jobs that will be lost, it'll probably end up being a net negative. It's kind of a governmental fantasy, isn't it? They get to think of themselves as the cutting edge and there'll be far fewer civil servants to disagree with them. No plan to stem the side effects, though. A lot of jobs set to be lost and the government are putting themselves right in the crosshairs for the blame.
The govt needs people to work and pay taxes.
The corporate needs AI to boost efficiency and shareholders pockets.

I think its the people that are in the crossfire. Not the government.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,412
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:33:53 pm
Doesn't AI use massive amounts of energy? Does Starmer's plan include provision for this?

Well it's not magic, it just runs on servers. Servers are a thing.

Most likely it would all be cloud anyway.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:42:56 pm
Well it's not magic, it just runs on servers. Servers are a thing.

Most likely it would all be cloud anyway.
And what powers the servers  ::)

I read recently that the Three Mile Island reactor is being restarted to power Microsoft's data centres and Amazon/Google are having to invest massively in energy to do the same. They don't run on fresh air
Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:01:57 pm
And what powers the servers  ::)

I read recently that the Three Mile Island reactor is being restarted to power Microsoft's data centres and Amazon/Google are having to invest massively in energy to do the same. They don't run on fresh air

I think this is just a temporary state of affairs they'll figure out how to run the technology much more efficiently in the coming years. For comparison the human brain roughly uses around 20 watts of power a day which is basically what powers a lightbulb. https://www.nist.gov/blogs/taking-measure/brain-inspired-computing-can-help-us-create-faster-more-energy-efficient#:~:text=The%20human%20brain%20is%20an,just%2020%20watts%20of%20power.
Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:33:57 pm
The govt needs people to work and pay taxes.
The corporate needs AI to boost efficiency and shareholders pockets.

I think its the people that are in the crossfire. Not the government.

Its a shame the UK already lost its crown jewel Deep Mind to Google.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,412
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:14:48 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 01:01:57 pm
And what powers the servers  ::)

I read recently that the Three Mile Island reactor is being restarted to power Microsoft's data centres and Amazon/Google are having to invest massively in energy to do the same. They don't run on fresh air

Well no, but I'm making the point that server farms exist. They aren't a new thing.

You can run AI off your home computer if you wanted to. You can size them up however you feel like and the government has server farms and accesses specific government provided cloud provider sites anyway.

You can run your own LLM which is actually pretty optomised and uses less resources than you may think. Plenty of articles around to get you started.

Cloud providers also offer their own take on models you can run in AWS, GCP, Azure, Digital Ocean etc. etc.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 09:30:13 am
There won't be any jobs once AI is generally intelligent. Let's assume that AI was capped at human level intelligence in reality it will go beyond this but just for the sake of argument.  AI can work 24/7 it won't get sick take a holiday go on strike can perform work more quickly than a human. When your objective is to maximise profit why wouldn't you replace the human with AI.

The bit in bold is doing a lot of carrying there. I guess it depends on what you mean by 'general intelligence'. Is it some kind of definition of 'fundamental' intelligence - from which all other specific intelligences derive? Or is it instead a shorthand to describe intelligence that is equivalent to human 'wet-brain' intelligence?

As an example - we know about AI's achievements with playing Go. But could you program an AI to come up with a novel, equivalent, game itself?

I don't think many would argue against a statement that AI already has specific 'intelligences' that are far more powerful than the human equivalent. There will likely be more and more examples where AI starts exhibiting 'intelligence' that is not only more more powerful than human intelligence but actually an entirely novel type of intelligence that is outside of our frame of reference. You could argue that that would be a form of general intelligence. But that does not necessarily mean that it will ever reach a point where it can match the 'general intelligence' that is specific to humans (if that isn't a contradiction in terms!).

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:14:08 pm
Its a shame the UK already lost its crown jewel Deep Mind to Google.

Always seems wild that he was the guy that programmed Theme Park! I used to love that game. From small acorns and all that.
Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:16:38 pm
The bit in bold is doing a lot of carrying there. I guess it depends on what you mean by 'general intelligence'. Is it some kind of definition of 'fundamental' intelligence - from which all other specific intelligences derive? Or is it instead a shorthand to describe intelligence that is equivalent to human 'wet-brain' intelligence?

As an example - we know about AI's achievements with playing Go. But could you program an AI to come up with a novel, equivalent, game itself?

I don't think many would argue against a statement that AI already has specific 'intelligences' that are far more powerful than the human equivalent. There will likely be more and more examples where AI starts exhibiting 'intelligence' that is not only more more powerful than human intelligence but actually an entirely novel type of intelligence that is outside of our frame of reference. You could argue that that would be a form of general intelligence. But that does not necessarily mean that it will ever reach a point where it can match the 'general intelligence' that is specific to humans (if that isn't a contradiction in terms!).

By general intelligence I would define that as being able to perform most tasks at a human level. That's the point you'll start to see society shattering impacts. AI is already superhuman in some domains as you say but is not at human level yet for most tasks such as planning and reasoning. Ultimately the way atoms are arranged in our brains produces intelligent behaviour there's no reason to suggest you couldn't come up with another arrangement that would produce a higher level of artificial intelligence. Of course you can expand an AI outwards while we're limited by the available volume inside of our skulls so it seems inevitable to me at some point an AI will be developed that far exceeds human intelligence for better or worse.

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:17:56 am
Music? I prefer music from the soul. Something a human being has poured their heart, their pain, their joy, their lived experience into. Ironic given that I also love and make dystopian soundscapes on a synth, but even that contains my pain of being a human being in a world that's decaying in front of my eyes. It's still real.

AI music, after I had a small dabble in, is utterly devoid of heart and soul. It can of course sound half decent, but you know it's AI almost instantly. For commercials and corporate use, yeah whatever, but there is no chance I will ever buy an album of that crap to listen to in the car or at home. Spotify will be awash with these sterile sounds, though thankfully never need to use it.

For art creation, the use of AI in the creative process is becoming very noticeable. Eventually this will become the norm, a sad reflection of the lazy automated society this is becoming.

I am not a miserable person by any stretch, but the future seems bleak with the over reliance of this AI shite. In addition, I work in an advisory capacity, so my job is most likely done and have still a fair bit to go before retirement, bah!


Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,412
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:37:31 pm
By general intelligence I would define that as being able to perform most tasks at a human level. That's the point you'll start to see society shattering impacts. AI is already superhuman in some domains as you say but is not at human level yet for most tasks such as planning and reasoning. Ultimately the way atoms are arranged in our brains produces intelligent behaviour there's no reason to suggest you couldn't come up with another arrangement that would produce a higher level of artificial intelligence. Of course you can expand an AI outwards while we're limited by the available volume inside of our skulls so it seems inevitable to me at some point an AI will be developed that far exceeds human intelligence for better or worse.



Probably the best way to think of AI is as an idiot savant.

They are basically expert systems. The interesting part would be if AI built an AI which built an AI which built an AI.

The results would be .. interesting.

Currently they are coded in such a way that they represent what a human thinks a self-learning machine would be. Once a self- learning machine becomes actually self-learning then you lose all control over what you think it should be doing. That would likely be exponential in aspect.

I have no idea what that looks like and scarily the experts also have no way to know how that would look.

You'd think they'd have each one confined until the process is knowable, except that it probably isn't knowable.

It's a strange area, but they aren't as autonomous currently as people may think.

Their code is also hilariously.. odd..
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:12:12 pm
I think this is just a temporary state of affairs they'll figure out how to run the technology much more efficiently in the coming years.
But if we're relying on AI to grow the economy now then that might not be fast enough. I think the Irish have already stopped building data centres in the Dublin area due to energy demands and they're not the only country to have to do this. The trouble is that our infrastructure is struggling. I read some time ago about a house building project being put on hold because the local distribution network couldn't cope. If the government has plans that will place greater demands on our utilities then they need to improve the latter at the same time.

By strange coincidence....

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jan/13/labour-ai-datacentre-growth-zone-water-shortages-abingdon-reservoir

Labours first artificial intelligence growth zone will be sited next to the UKs first new reservoir in 30 years, sparking fears that the AI push will add to the severe pressure on water supplies in the area.

Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he will hugely increase artificial intelligence capacity and reduce planning restrictions on companies that want to build datacentres by setting up growth zones with fewer constraints.

The first of these will be in Culham, Oxfordshire, just seven miles from a reservoir planned by Thames Water in Abingdon, which was supposed to provide water to people in the severely water-stressed south-east. This is the area of the country most at risk of running out of water according to the Environment Agency. Oxfordshire has faced particular issues, with areas reliant on bottled water during heatwaves.

AI datacentres use a large amount of water, as their servers generate heat. To prevent computer systems overheating and shutting down, the centres use cooling towers and outside air systems, both of which need clean, fresh water. AI consumes 1.8  12 litres of water for each kWh of energy usage across Microsofts global datacentres and one study estimates that global AI could account for up to 6.6bn cubic metres of water use by 2027  nearly two-thirds of Englands annual consumption.

Even without a big increase in AI datacentres, by 2050 England faces a shortfall of nearly 5bn litres of water a day between the sustainable water supplies available and the expected demand. This is more than a third of the 14bn litres of water currently put into public water supply. The south-east faces a potential deficit of more than 2.5bn litres of water daily in the same period.

AI could wipe out gains made by businesses in reducing their water consumption; the government is seeking a 9% reduction in non-household (business) water consumption by 2037-38 from 2019-20 levels, and currently businesses are on course to achieve a reduction of 6.1%.

Adrian Ramsay MP, Green Party co-leader, said: While communities will face heatwaves, droughts and water shortages over the coming decades, this strategy locks us into pumping huge amounts of water into AI datacentres. One estimate said AI-related infrastructure may soon consume six times more water than Denmark, a country of 6 million people. What will this mean for residents in water-stressed communities like Culham in Oxfordshire?

Prof Hannah Cloke from the University of Reading added: The south of England already has severe pressure on water resources, which is getting more acute as we build more homes and look to grow hi-tech industries, all of which need more power and water. We know that as the climate changes in the UK there will be a more variable supply of water from the sky with hotter drier summers which will exacerbate the demands on cooling systems that datacentres need.

AI datacentres also use a lot of energy; the International Energy Agency estimates that datacentres total electricity consumption could double from 2022 levels to 1,000TWh (terawatt hours) in 2026, approximately Japans level of electricity demand. AI will result in datacentres using 4.5% of global energy generation by 2030, according to calculations by research firm SemiAnalysis. In January, Amazon, the worlds largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, announced it had bought more than half the output of an offshore windfarm in Scotland.

Prof Gopal Ramchurn, professor of artificial intelligence at the University of Southampton, said: AI expansion has been a concern for the National Grid but the speed at which AI compute demand is growing has taken everyone by surprise and, unless we balance the above trade-offs right , with appropriate policies, all the cheap and green energy we have will be used by big tech companies, pricing out families suffering energy poverty already.

Some scientists have said there are environmental opportunities from AI. Dr Shaun Fitzgerald, teaching fellow at the University of Cambridge, said: The increased energy use of AI should not be considered in isolation, but rather coupled with the potential energy reduction that intelligent control of our energy systems could enable. There are incredible opportunities to make more of what we already have in our energy system, and integrated AI control has the potential to unlock them.
Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 03:16:00 pm
Probably the best way to think of AI is as an idiot savant.

They are basically expert systems. The interesting part would be if AI built an AI which built an AI which built an AI.

The results would be .. interesting.

Currently they are coded in such a way that they represent what a human thinks a self-learning machine would be. Once a self- learning machine becomes actually self-learning then you lose all control over what you think it should be doing. That would likely be exponential in aspect.

I have no idea what that looks like and scarily the experts also have no way to know how that would look.

You'd think they'd have each one confined until the process is knowable, except that it probably isn't knowable.

It's a strange area, but they aren't as autonomous currently as people may think.

Their code is also hilariously.. odd..

Ai will eventually build better AI and enter recursive self improvement and things will get weird fast for better or worse. It's all a question of timing not possibility imo. For children starting school now they might never work a job or alternatively they might not live to see AGI. At this stage I'd put more money on the former than the latter but no one really knows the timescales of these things.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 28,441
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:54:38 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:36:17 am
But SoS in the future you might not know if AI wrote the song or not. The record company or whatever produced the song can give the credits to a Mr Reflexivity
In that case, if the song comes with a free bottle of Borolo, I'm in. 😀
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,841
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:07:20 pm »
It seems to be rapidly accelerating dead internet theory. Google search results are already flooded with AI (you can use -ai to filter them out a bit apparently), troll farms are presumably already being replaced/extended with AI and that will only continue, childrens colouring books are being AI generated and sold. YouTube is apparently being flooded with AI videos, my Dad is constantly watching TikTok's that are AI generated from old reddit posts and wikipedia pages, and I'm sure a lot more is going on.
Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,790
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:17:09 pm »
It worries me, when I see fake videos on TikTok. It makes me feel this technology in the wrong hands, could be very dangerous.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:16:54 pm »
I get a massive feeling with AI that a lot of shareholders and tech companies have jumped on to it now on the basis of it being the buzz word, like we the Crypto of NFT's. You can stick the word AI in anything and you'll get investment.

But in the position it is in now, it is being rolled out to a degree above what it can do, and it's why you get things being fucked up (for example the windows blue screen apocalypse last year that shut down so many computers - I was of the understanding that it was down to a patch generated by AI to save money, and just made wrong)

It's also resulted in sites like Google being borderline trash - it generated an AI answer these days which is largely just garbage as an answer.

AI will of course be massive in the future but it does feel as though it is being implemented prematurely because you have enough dickheads like Musk being like "Future bro" coupled with the fact that we haven't had a massive technological explosion in the market like HD TV or Smartphones in a while and they are jumping to find the next one.

There's also a bunch of things that are massively concerning - beyond it being used as a cheap alternative to actual labour, the amount of energy used for AI is catastrophic for the environment. And the "Art" made from it is utter garbage and in most cases is a pretty clear uncanny valley.

Yeah I am far from a fan
