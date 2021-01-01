« previous next »
What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?

Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
Reply #40
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:48 am
It absolutely is and not just for music composition.

A graphic designer to create the logo you put on the side of your van or something that looks OK from an AI prompt?

An experience proof reader to refine your content or chuck it through an AI tool for free?

An analyst to explore your data and provide insights or a natural language prompt to an AI tool?

Once the big tech companies have cornered the AI market and harvested pretty much everything humanity has to offer I expect prices will go up considerably.  Whilst so much is offered for free - the payment being that we're training their algorithms - it's going to be very hard for people to compete even if they bring vast experience/talent.

If fewer people are employed and prices are going to go up, then that's a vast reduction in customers, which means that prices would have to move to where people can afford it, otherwise the businesses would go out of business.
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
Reply #41
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:26:07 am
So if you are a current music artist struggling to produce a new song you can currently use AI to create a new song from you previous material. That you can then claim as your new song you have created. I feel that its not 'your' song from your soul. We love music because we feel it's from the heart and that's what music is about. Not artificially created

https://www.digitalocean.com/resources/articles/ai-music-generators
Coldplay have been doing this for years ;D
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
Reply #42
Doesn't AI use massive amounts of energy? Does Starmer's plan include provision for this?
Re: What's Your Take on Artificial Intelligence?
Reply #43
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:49:08 am
When you take into account all the jobs that will be lost, it'll probably end up being a net negative. It's kind of a governmental fantasy, isn't it? They get to think of themselves as the cutting edge and there'll be far fewer civil servants to disagree with them. No plan to stem the side effects, though. A lot of jobs set to be lost and the government are putting themselves right in the crosshairs for the blame.
The govt needs people to work and pay taxes.
The corporate needs AI to boost efficiency and shareholders pockets.

I think its the people that are in the crossfire. Not the government.
