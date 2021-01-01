It absolutely is and not just for music composition.



A graphic designer to create the logo you put on the side of your van or something that looks OK from an AI prompt?



An experience proof reader to refine your content or chuck it through an AI tool for free?



An analyst to explore your data and provide insights or a natural language prompt to an AI tool?



Once the big tech companies have cornered the AI market and harvested pretty much everything humanity has to offer I expect prices will go up considerably. Whilst so much is offered for free - the payment being that we're training their algorithms - it's going to be very hard for people to compete even if they bring vast experience/talent.



If fewer people are employed and prices are going to go up, then that's a vast reduction in customers, which means that prices would have to move to where people can afford it, otherwise the businesses would go out of business.