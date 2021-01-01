When you take into account all the jobs that will be lost, it'll probably end up being a net negative. It's kind of a governmental fantasy, isn't it? They get to think of themselves as the cutting edge and there'll be far fewer civil servants to disagree with them. No plan to stem the side effects, though. A lot of jobs set to be lost and the government are putting themselves right in the crosshairs for the blame.
The govt needs people to work and pay taxes.
The corporate needs AI to boost efficiency and shareholders pockets.
I think its the people that are in the crossfire. Not the government.