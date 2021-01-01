I really don't like it. LLMs like ChatGPT aren't even really 'artificial intelligence' as such, they're just extremely powerful predictive text.
From an environmental angle, they're awful, they require tonnes more processing power, which requires more cooling for the data farms, as well as electricity. It's often used to replace things that used to work perfectly well, e.g. Google search, which has been steadily declining for the past few years but has accelerated since they incorporated AI into it.
From a creative angle, you've got people using it to write shovelware novels that barely make sense, flooding the publishing market, as well as creating music to fill Spotify playlists that funnels money away from actual human beings.
From an ethical angle, they're based on western datasets that incorporate all of the bias from being trained on the past 2000+ years of mankind's collective writing. Not to mention the way it has run roughshod over copyrighted works, essentially stealing people's intellectual properties.
I think if you look into it from almost any angle, it's appalling and downright fraudulent. But there's been too much money invested, and we live in a capitalist hellscape where they are trying to 'make AI happen' and the money will never give up trying to recoup its investments. Emperor's New Clothes, so far for me.