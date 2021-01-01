Should clubs be relying on random cup draws and scraping draws to get replays in order to stay in business? Surely they should have a more sustainable model and use these as a bonus.



These are lower level clubs, they don't have the match day income, they don't have the merchandise etc, but they still have huge running costs. Tamworths pitch likely cost around £250-300k to have installed, they still have heating bills, electricity, staff and player costs, plus day to day running expenses. They don't rely on a payday, but by getting one, its makes a massive difference - a huge payday in the FA Cup can help the running of the clubI never discuss the clubs finances with my mate, but when his club got through to the 2nd round and got on tellly, it was a huge boost to the clubs coffers, helping them plan ahead, some of which was able to be put towards players and he was dreaming of getting to the 3rd round and of a tie at Anfield.