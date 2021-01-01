« previous next »
FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:17:27 pm
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)

They'll all be United fans . I reckon a few one dig merchants would've been out and about at that match too.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:17:27 pm
United fans within that Salford support singing "U-N-I-T-E-D, United are the team for me" then. Reminded of the odd occasion I go and watch Chorley. Always have to make it about themselves, that lot. ::)

Said to the missus, if Salford had got you lot instead, who would the Salford lot have supported? It'd be like fathers day for them, working out which one to pick.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Would there be anything more Spursy than them losing to Tamworth days after winning the league cup?
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:25:06 am
Would there be anything more Spursy than them losing to Tamworth days after winning the league cup?

Just hope it's not level after 90 mins or we'll never hear the end of scrapping replays and Tamworth being denied a big pay day.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:21:43 am
Just hope it's not level after 90 mins or we'll never hear the end of scrapping replays and Tamworth being denied a big pay day.

Even though theyd have far more chance of progressing via a penalty shoot out than another 90 minute match.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:21:43 am
Just hope it's not level after 90 mins or we'll never hear the end of scrapping replays and Tamworth being denied a big pay day.

Scrapping replays is simply a horrible idea, thats why. For clubs down the lower level it can keep them in business for donkeys. If big clubs hate it that much play the kids in a replay and thrash them. Top 6 clubs are so divorced from reality its frightening.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:21:43 am
Just hope it's not level after 90 mins or we'll never hear the end of scrapping replays and Tamworth being denied a big pay day.

All of the big clubs should be giving smaller teams like Tamworth a share of the money, these clubs have to fight to survive every day. I would be disappointed in any big club that refused to allow them a pay day, as they can make a huge difference to clubs like Tamworth or Accrington Stanley.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:43:39 am
Scrapping replays is simply a horrible idea, thats why. For clubs down the lower level it can keep them in business for donkeys. If big clubs hate it that much play the kids in a replay and thrash them. Top 6 clubs are so divorced from reality its frightening.

Should clubs be relying on random cup draws and scraping draws to get replays in order to stay in business? Surely they should have a more sustainable model and use these as a bonus.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Do Spurs not have a youth team? Ange moaning about injuries and such but still playing most of his first team 🤔🙄
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Replays are awful
 Im so glad they've scrapped them. They should get rid of the extra time as well. Straight to penalties after 90 minutes
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:57:23 am
Should clubs be relying on random cup draws and scraping draws to get replays in order to stay in business? Surely they should have a more sustainable model and use these as a bonus.

Most clubs at the level where a cup replay can pay for their existence 3 times over dont really have a way to a suitable business model. There is 0 money in non league football, the only way is to find somebody wholl piss money up the wall. Honestly though, thats not even accounting for the memories fans and players create. Premier League clubs, well mostly top 6 clubs are greedy, selfish bastards now.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:01:58 pm
Do Spurs not have a youth team? Ange moaning about injuries and such but still playing most of his first team 🤔🙄

Well given our form in the league lately, I don't think he can afford to take any chances going out of a cup. Great to see Moore back though. He's a real talent
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 12:05:01 pm
Well given our form in the league lately, I don't think he can afford to take any chances going out of a cup. Great to see Moore back though. He's a real talent

Yeah but don't you have any decent U21 players? Just seems bizarre to moan about injuries all season then play a team like this.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 12:04:11 pm
Replays are awful
 Im so glad they've scrapped them. They should get rid of the extra time as well. Straight to penalties after 90 minutes

In that case, the big clubs should give their share of the gate money to those teams from the lower/non leagues in those games then.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:05:50 pm
Yeah but don't you have any decent U21 players? Just seems bizarre to moan about injuries all season then play a team like this.

Well the ones that have played with the first team before are either on the pitch or on the bench. I thought Lankshear might have started to be honest.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Tamworth sponsored by The Sun? Up the Lilywhites.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:57:23 am
Should clubs be relying on random cup draws and scraping draws to get replays in order to stay in business? Surely they should have a more sustainable model and use these as a bonus.

These are lower level clubs, they don't have the match day income, they don't have the merchandise etc, but they still have huge running costs. Tamworths pitch likely cost around £250-300k to have installed, they still have heating bills, electricity, staff and player costs, plus day to day running expenses. They don't rely on a payday, but by getting one, its makes a massive difference - a huge payday in the FA Cup can help the running of the club

I never discuss the clubs finances with my mate, but when his club got through to the 2nd round and got on tellly, it was a huge boost to the clubs coffers, helping them plan ahead, some of which was able to be put towards players and he was dreaming of getting to the 3rd round and of a tie at Anfield.
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round 9th - 13th January
Just noticed that - think it's a one-off as there doesn't seem to be any permanent stuff around the touchlines...
