CC: Tottenham v Liverpool

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
As others have said, you're focusing on the wrong things here. If a foul isn't dangerous/reckless, e.g. a shirt pull, or obstruction but the promising move continues, that's when the law you're referencing comes into play. A reckless tackle like Bergvall's is a yellow card regardless of advantage being played, because it's a booking for the dangerous nature of the tackle -- a promising move can still continue and the ref should give the yellow card afterwards.

Technically not quite true for a second yellow. From ifab:

Unless there is a clear goal-scoring opportunity for the non-offending team, the referee should not play the advantage following red-card offences, particularly those involving serious foul play or violent conduct, or offences that require a second yellow card.

Should have stopped play and given the second yellow immediately because we weren't imminently going to score, you can't just play advantage for a promising attack if there's a red card involved.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
The number of players threads locked is embarrassing, due to so called fans.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
The laws of the game have changed 2 years ago:

Since the ref played advantage and it was a promising attack, the player cannot be booked. Frustrating but its the laws.

Are we able to instruct our players to not take the advantage when someone tackles like that who is on a 2nd yellow? Just kick it out of play?
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
The number of players threads locked is embarrassing, due to so called fans.
Were you on here after the west ham 0-0 top of the league game under rafa?

Same ol same ol
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
It used to, but woukd it go straight to pens if we win by one these days?
Really? Didn't know that.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Leaving aside the reffing bullshit (although I still want to see a replay of the Jones non penalty), the concern is that teams are starting to copy the template way to play us. Man Utd implemented a mid block to compress the space in midfield and Spurs did the same.  We also played without intensity and when we move the ball slowly we simply dont create the same quality of chances.

Second leg should be a blockbuster. Anfield needs to be properly feral for it.

We need to be back on it against Forest with the same intensity we showed against Real and City. Win that and the Brentford game and well forget this week quite easily.

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
We werent that bad. Spurs played far more conservatively than they have under Ange, like they finally learned the lesson. We werent great but still played the better stuff.

A second leg at Anfield to rescue it.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Were you on here after the west ham 0-0 top of the league game under rafa?

Same ol same ol
No didnt know of RAWK back then, wish I had, but Im a more recent stain on the good name of RAWK
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Trent didn't look like a hologram, that was the biggest positive for me.

Also Gomez is the only injury in the squad, hopefully we keep it that way over the next month or so.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Meh, we'll batter them at Anfield.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Tsimiskas getting fouled, then being off when the lad who fouled him scored. Boss

Flashbacks of Solskjaer on Hyypia, I still haven't got over that one.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
No didnt know of RAWK back then, wish I had, but Im a more recent stain on the good name of RAWK
Youre norra stain mate.An  If you were youre a puppies or a new born babies  piss stain on ya dog bed/cot/pram and RAWK doesnt mind throwing those sheets in the wash cos you couldnt help it. Aww. Not like ya some 60 year old piss head coming home from the pub every night peeing in the corner of the hall inside the antique standing clock an then goin upstairs an shitting the bed to keep yaself warm.

xx
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Liverpool still favourites to go through and to win the Cup.
Thought Nunez and Trent were much sharper, both unlucky not to score with brilliant shots.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Youre norra stain mate.An  If you were youre a puppies or a new born babies  piss stain on ya dog bed/cot/pram and RAWK doesnt mind throwing those sheets in the wash cos you couldnt help it. Aww. Not like ya some 60 year old piss head coming home from the pub every night peeing in the corner of the hall inside the antique standing clock an then goin upstairs an shitting the bed to keep yaself warm.

xx
Dont need to be 60 to do that mate, anyway I dont drink anymore :)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
It used to, but woukd it go straight to pens if we win by one these days?

No, earlier rounds go straight to penalties since 6 years ago (got rid of away goals rule at same time), but semi-finals and final have extra-time if needed.
Definitely was the case if Fulham had scored a 2nd goal last year.

Our last time overturning a 1st leg defeat...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jMLcAl62F3Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jMLcAl62F3Q</a>
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
The number of players threads locked is embarrassing, due to so called fans.
Are we able to instruct our players to not take the advantage when someone tackles like that who is on a 2nd yellow? Just kick it out of play?

Both these posts relate...

I've seen tonight, not on here mind, Nunez being blamed for the ref not giving the red card and therefore Bergvall scoring the goal.
Apparently when he received the ball from Diaz, he should've stopped and asked the ref not to play advantage and to send Bergvall off instead.

So probably a good thing that the player threads are locked as there quite a few absolute morons that would post this type of shite on here  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Regarding the non-red card decision, perhaps in future we see a situation where players just don't play on, pick the ball up and remonstrate with the referee to force their hand.

Is that what the referees what to see happen?  Have they factored this into their thinking?  I think it should be a yellow card regardless.  As long as I've been watching football it's always felt to me like English football is allergic to giving out yellow cards, whereas in other big leagues there is less resistance.

In terms of players forcing a referee's hand we see a similar situation in the penalty box, where the onus is almost on the player to go down otherwise the referee may not give it.  Contact isn't enough, you need the added dive at the end as well.  I'm in no doubt this advantage rule interpretation will go the same way, with players looking to game the system.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Both these posts relate...

I've seen tonight, not on here mind, Nunez being blamed for the ref not giving the red card and therefore Bergvall scoring the goal.
Apparently when he received the ball from Diaz, he should've stopped and asked the ref not to play advantage and to send Bergvall off instead.

So probably a good thing that the player threads are locked as there quite a few absolute morons that would post this type of shite on here  ;D
It boils my piss, the amount of gobshites on this forum who act like total c*nts.
Most of them have never watched a real match in the flesh, and never been anywhere near Anfield.

I fucked this place off a few years ago for a good few years and seriously considering doing it for good now.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Regarding the non-red card decision, perhaps in future we see a situation where players just don't play on, pick the ball up and remonstrate with the referee to force their hand.

Is that what the referees what to see happen?  Have they factored this into their thinking?  I think it should be a yellow card regardless.  As long as I've been watching football it's always felt to me like English football is allergic to giving out yellow cards, whereas in other big leagues there is less resistance.

In terms of players forcing a referee's hand we see a similar situation in the penalty box, where the onus is almost on the player to go down otherwise the referee may not give it.  Contact isn't enough, you need the added dive at the end as well.  I'm in no doubt this advantage rule interpretation will go the same way, with players looking to game the system.

Feels like players are generally being booked far more easily this season than used to be the case though. Feels like loads more are getting suspended earlier for 5 yellows. Which just makes the decision today a classic case of bottling making a big decision.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
It boils my piss, the amount of gobshites on this forum who act like total c*nts.
Most of them have never watched a real match in the flesh, and never been anywhere near Anfield.

I fucked this place off a few years ago for a good few years and seriously considering doing it for good now.
Dont mate. That way they win. Those of us who feel this way need to pull together to help the mods make this part of the site a more positive and enjoyable place.

Imagine having to post this when were 6 points clear in the league and still in all comps.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Technically not quite true for a second yellow. From ifab:

Should have stopped play and given the second yellow immediately because we weren't imminently going to score, you can't just play advantage for a promising attack if there's a red card involved.
The reason for that is there is a danger of the player who should be sent off or his team scoring before the ball goes out of play.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Players shouldnt have to mentally work out if a player is already on a yellow when deciding whether to keep playing. Refs should just do their f*cking jobs properly. When you think of some of the soft yellows weve had (Cody has 4 ffs) and yet Bergval gets nothing for a foul that could easily have broken Tsimis ankle.

Could only happen to us that Tsimi is off the pitch because of the foul when Bergval scores. I do think the injustice of it will really fire us up in the second leg.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Technically not quite true for a second yellow. From ifab:

Should have stopped play and given the second yellow immediately because we weren't imminently going to score, you can't just play advantage for a promising attack if there's a red card involved.

Yep fair enough. The point still stands though, the failure to give a yellow wasn't because we instead were given an advantage, it was because Atwell didn't believe it was worthy of a yellow card  which is really poor.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
Were you on here after the west ham 0-0 top of the league game under rafa?

Same ol same ol

To be fair, it was 0-0 draws against bottom half teams at Anfield that cost us the league that year. I'm not condoning the negativity, but the supporters knew that wasn't "one point gained" in the context of the season.  It was exactly the kind of flat and uninspiring performance that separated us from the champions.
Re: CC: Tottenham v Liverpool
I won't be alarmed. This is the best thing to happen to us. We are doing well to have this hiccup in between 2 cup games. We can play ourselves out of the rut with a empathic win over Forest. Which I believe we will do.
