Regarding the non-red card decision, perhaps in future we see a situation where players just don't play on, pick the ball up and remonstrate with the referee to force their hand.



Is that what the referees what to see happen? Have they factored this into their thinking? I think it should be a yellow card regardless. As long as I've been watching football it's always felt to me like English football is allergic to giving out yellow cards, whereas in other big leagues there is less resistance.



In terms of players forcing a referee's hand we see a similar situation in the penalty box, where the onus is almost on the player to go down otherwise the referee may not give it. Contact isn't enough, you need the added dive at the end as well. I'm in no doubt this advantage rule interpretation will go the same way, with players looking to game the system.