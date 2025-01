One of those games. We weren't at it and the ref had a shocker. I'm more worried about our midfield rotation. 31 starts for Gravenberch this season including international games. Elliott and Endo hardly getting minutes in there. I would have said this again even if we won but it feels like we need another trusted player in there to share the minutes. When Szoboszlai is out or one of them is not performing at their best it really shows. Anyway if our long unbeaten run was going to end i guess that is not a bad one to do it in. We still have the second leg to go and it wasn't a league game. Regroup and go on another unbeaten run.