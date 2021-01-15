My state pension story is a the other scale , a year or so before covid I was driving and noticed an advert on the back a bus saying check your state pension by logging into your .gov account . I started work in 1980 and in 1991 set up myself as self employed electrician .
From day one to present day ive never been out of work and Ive never used an accountant always done my tax return myself and never had any issues . I logs into my state pension forecast and instead of it being around £180 ( the amount payable that year ) my forecast was for around £65 per week .
I then checks my NI record and Ive only 11 years payments and no contributions since I started as self employed , and Im about 26 years short with only 10 years to go . During my time as self employed Id gone through years were Id earned good money and had paid the maximum Ni possible as there was an upper limit them .
I contact the State pension people and a Geordie lad then informs me that I had never paid a class 2 of around £2 per week in all the time Id been self employed and the class 4 payment Id made which was sometimes over 2k a year didnt count . I told the lad Id never heard of it , had obviously missed it somehow and he then reckons it was because Id only informed the inland revenue of me being self employed and not the Ni people at the time .
I told him no one had ever sent me a reminder or anything to tell me about this and he said its not that uncommon to them . He then said I can only pay the 10 years I think it was as a class 3 Payment and it would be £700 a year so 7k in total .
And heres were I struck lucky with the Geordie lad who said dont pay anything yet , he asked if I had kids which I said I did , they were now 22 and 18 respectively , he asked who received the child benefit when they were younger , which I told him was my wife , had she worked he asked , and I told him shed worked for employers full time since 16 .
He then said i could fill a form in get her to sign it and as long as she had enough years in ( she did ) I could claim a ni credit for every year they received the child benefit , i duly filled the form in and a few months later got a letter stating Id been awarded the credits . When I check now I am entitled to the full pension if I pay now for the next six years . If I had not seen that advert on the bus is be blissfully unaware of the huge shortfall