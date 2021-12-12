They did, it's like now they just seem to prioritise playing for set pieces and getting involved in antics. The best thing about Klopp when he was here was he found a way to make us level or better than bigger spenders like City by having more energy, more heart, more unpredictability. Arsenal looked like they were doing something similar but they reverted to time wasting, cheating, moaning, whinging. Scrappy. The cheek of Arteta too looking at his watch and calling time wasting



Arteta cant get out of his own head & he is ruining what should be a very good team. The woe is me attitude doesnt work in team sports & his teams will always fail, despite their collective of excellent individuals on the pitch. You simply need to be positive & progressive to win trophies. The shithousery is boring, embarrassing & ultimately handcuffs the team (eg. constantly going to ground instead of playing the game, or doing whatever it takes to win a set piece or corner over actually going for goal)This is coached & it is a path to 2nd best, at best.I honestly used to enjoy watching Arsenal under Wenger, except when they were playing us. Arteta has made them into an awful watch. No wonder their supporters booed them off tonight. Shame.