Author Topic: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February  (Read 6070 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.

We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.

If we get to the final we're faviourites whether its Newcastle or Arsenal. We're the best team left
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.

We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.

Would rather Arsenal have got through but we'd be favourites for a final.

Newcastle went to pieces last season with the European games and eventually picked up domestically when they were out of Europe and the other cups. The season before with a light schedule they got top 4.

Newcastle will be kicking themselves they had a slow start in terms of cementing a top 4 place and maybe being where Forest are and going for the league because next season they'll have a European schedule again.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm
If we get to the final we're faviourites whether its Newcastle or Arsenal. We're the best team left

Careful now. ;)
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,963
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
They won't, not up there in that atmosphere, no chance they have the stones for that, they hardly score without saka.

But you cant just throw the towel in
Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
I wonder if he spent his hols with Simeone a couple of years back? ???

Atletico is exactly who I keep comparing them too. Much less violent and successful though.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Saudi's should be massive favourites regardless of who wins our semi.

We'll have played significantly more football than them by the time it comes around and Spurs are shite.
Them versus Spurs would be fascinating to see who would choke first.

We'll beat the Saudis if we go through; it's a cup final, and they're allergic to silverware.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,963
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm »
I think a draw would be a good result tomorrow
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • @tharris113
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm »
I'd be amazed if Spurs knocked us out but we did lose one of these things to Southampton once so
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
Careful now. ;)

 :) Awk we are. I don't want to put the scud on for tomorrow night like.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
They won't, not up there in that atmosphere, no chance they have the stones for that, they hardly score without saka.

Turning around more than a one goal deficit in an away 2nd leg is very rare. I don't think Arsenal will fancy it.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,963
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Turning around more than a one goal deficit in an away 2nd leg is very rare. I don't think Arsenal will fancy it.

But he cant just give up and field a second string.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
Them versus Spurs would be fascinating to see who would choke first.

One set of trophy dodgers against another. Probably be one of them mental games where each team are ahead and ends up being a 3-3
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • @tharris113
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
Them versus Spurs would be fascinating to see who would choke first.

We'll beat the Saudis if we go through; it's a cup final, and they're allergic to silverware.
They're bound to win something sooner or later. Took them 23 years to get to a final and now it'll be 2 in 3 years for them. They are a totally different animal now they have that money
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm
But he cant just give up and field a second string.

Has to go full tilt, he said today he's expected to deliver silverware this season.
Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,094
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
They won't, not up there in that atmosphere, no chance they have the stones for that, they hardly score without saka.

They shouldn't be scared of a pre match light show. They're professional shithouses footballers.
Offline kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
I think a draw would be a good result tomorrow

we win tomorrow

even our b team is good enough to beat spurs
Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,008
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm »
Arsenal.  Big club.  Myth.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:22:17 pm
They're bound to win something sooner or later. Took them 23 years to get to a final and now it'll be 2 in 3 years for them. They are a totally different animal now they have that money
Money doesn't buy a winning mentality, though. It's vital to get that first trophy on board. Even the cheats did their utmost to fuck it up against QPR that time and only won the league because of an all-time collapse by United, the extent of which is rarely if ever mentioned in the media. Eddie Howe isn't exactly Jurgen Klopp and it's easy to see him shit the bed in a final, especially against a team like ours filled with players used to finals.

Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
They shouldn't be scared of a pre match light show. They're professional shithouses footballers.
Half of them will probably go down pretending to be injured.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm
Arsenal.  Big club.  Myth.

3rd biggest club in England but nowhere near one bring considered one of the big European clubs.
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • @tharris113
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm
Money doesn't buy a winning mentality, though. It's vital to get that first trophy on board. Even the cheats did their utmost to fuck it up against QPR that time and only won the league because of an all-time collapse by United, the extent of which is rarely if ever mentioned in the media. Eddie Howe isn't exactly Jurgen Klopp and it's easy to see him shit the bed in a final, especially against a team like ours filled with players used to finals.

I take your point, there is an inevitability to state owned clubs winning things though, just hope its against someone other than us
Offline red44

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm
They did, it's like now they just seem to prioritise playing for set pieces and getting involved in antics. The best thing about Klopp when he was here was he found a way to make us level or better than bigger spenders like City by having more energy, more heart, more unpredictability.  Arsenal looked like they were doing something similar but they reverted to time wasting, cheating, moaning, whinging. Scrappy. The cheek of Arteta too looking at his watch and calling time wasting

Arteta cant get out of his own head & he is ruining what should be a very good team.  The woe is me attitude doesnt work in team sports & his teams will always fail, despite their collective of excellent individuals on the pitch.  You simply need to be positive & progressive to win trophies.  The shithousery is boring, embarrassing & ultimately handcuffs the team (eg. constantly going to ground instead of playing the game, or doing whatever it takes to win a set piece or corner over actually going for goal)

This is coached & it is a path to 2nd best, at best.

I honestly used to enjoy watching Arsenal under Wenger, except when they were playing us.  Arteta has made them into an awful watch.  No wonder their supporters booed them off tonight.  Shame.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
I take your point, there is an inevitability to state owned clubs winning things though, just hope its against someone other than us
Yours is also valid. Eventually, with enough money thrown at it, a club can hire a winning manager and players with the right mentality. I don't think Eddie Moonhead and Tindall the Tan fall into that category but we may be about to find out!
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,946
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
we win tomorrow

even our b team is good enough to beat spurs

Ah, yes, here we go... not enough that we had all the performative, 7-0 nonsense before United, now we have to prove our super fan status by bigging up a 'b team...'
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,946
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm
Yours is also valid. Eventually, with enough money thrown at it, a club can hire a winning manager and players with the right mentality. I don't think Eddie Moonhead and Tindall the Tan fall into that category but we may be about to find out!

Is that Tindall the Tan?

Or Tindall the Tan fall?

Either work quite well, honestly...
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
I take your point, there is an inevitability to state owned clubs winning things though, just hope its against someone other than us

Inevitability?

I read somewhere that a bunch of monkeys hitting keys at random on keyboards for an infinite amount of time will almost surely type any given text, including the complete works of William Shakespeare.

Social media proved that theorem incorrect.

But seriously, the Saudis are looking very good at the moment, winning lots of games and they may well win the League Cup this year. But I'm not convinced it's 'inevitable'.

PSG still haven't won a European Cup.

It's not inevitable. And especially if a state-owned club isn't allowed to cheat.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,595
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Its a beauty match up semis and its nice to see because all of a sudden its On with this cup. No minor trophy anymore just a collection of big dogs. and spurs. Nailed on top lineups and the winner can be proud. Its really good.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Its a beauty match up semis and its nice to see because all of a sudden its On with this cup. No minor trophy anymore just a collection of big dogs. and spurs. Nailed on top lineups and the winner can be proud. Its really good.

Agreed. :)
Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • Boss Tha
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm »
Eventually found a stream, shouldn't have fucking bothered.

Two shithouse teams trying their best, and succeeding, to not play football.
Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm
3rd biggest club in England but nowhere near one bring considered one of the big European clubs.

They won only the Cup Winners Cup, right?
Online rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
They won only the Cup Winners Cup, right?

And the Fairs Cup (UEFA Cup predecessor?) in 1970 I believe.

At least that's what my Arsenal supporting mate says every time I mention Arsenal's terrible record in Europe.
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
They won only the Cup Winners Cup, right?

Record holders of the Emirates cup too.
Offline red44

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:17:40 am »
Arteta trying to blame the ball in his post match presser.. priceless😂
