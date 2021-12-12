« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February  (Read 875 times)

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« on: Today at 11:52:26 am »
TUESDAY 7TH JANUARY

Arsenal v Saudi Arabia 20:00 skysports ITV1

WENDESDAY 8TH JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 20:00 skysports

WEDNESDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Saudi Arabia v Arsenal 20:00 skysports

THURSDAY 6TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 skysports ITV1
« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:09 pm by Barneylfc »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,563
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Tonight's game is on ITV1 as well if that helps anyone out.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:35 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Tonight's game is on ITV1 as well if that helps anyone out.

Wasn't aware of that. Updated.

Appears our second leg is too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,563
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 12:06:35 pm
Wasn't aware of that. Updated.

Appears our second leg is too.

:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,015
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:37:58 pm »
With the caveat that Im not assuming well get through but just as hypothetical, who would everyone rather play in the final? Newcastle for me. Our recent record against them is better than against Arsenal and youd hope theyd feel the pressure of that massive trophy drought. Will be tough and attritional whoever gets through though.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,342
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:58 pm
With the caveat that Im not assuming well get through but just as hypothetical, who would everyone rather play in the final? Newcastle for me. Our recent record against them is better than against Arsenal and youd hope theyd feel the pressure of that massive trophy drought. Will be tough and attritional whoever gets through though.

Newcastle for sure.  It'll be a horrible game either way though, two of the most cynical teams in the league.

Which is why I'm quite looking forward to tonight.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:58 pm
With the caveat that Im not assuming well get through but just as hypothetical, who would everyone rather play in the final? Newcastle for me. Our recent record against them is better than against Arsenal and youd hope theyd feel the pressure of that massive trophy drought. Will be tough and attritional whoever gets through though.

Arsenal are better than Saudi.

They're both shithouse c*nts with yard dogs all over the pitch.

Saudi wouldn't be easy, but would give us the better chance of winning, so I'd go with them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,734
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Arsenal, so that they have to also postpone a game, beating them in the Final might also break them.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:58:04 pm
Arsenal, so that they have to also postpone a game, beating them in the Final might also break them.

That's a valid point.
If we both got to the final, we'd have our game away at Villa postponed and theirs would be Chelsea at home.

Based on the schedule, I'd guess the rearranged games would be slotted in between Leicester A and Tottenham H (or FA Cup SF) in late April.
Theirs would be Ipswich A and Palace H.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,502
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:19:54 pm »
Didn't realise there was a month between each tie - that just seems bonkers
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:30:31 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:19:54 pm
Didn't realise there was a month between each tie - that just seems bonkers

Makes tomorrow's game more of an opportunity for us I think. As for tonight, a cynic's delight. They love each other too. Lovely. Kick lumps out of each other. I reckon 2-1 Arse, 1 red and 7 yellows.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,015
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:19:54 pm
Didn't realise there was a month between each tie - that just seems bonkers

Spurs could have a very different side out by the time the second leg comes around. But no matter, hopefully well come away with a positive result tomorrow anyway.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
We massively dodged a bullet with this draw. 2 games against the shithouse Geordies would have been a bad distraction, especially since they are now playing well on top of being the dirtiest team in the league. I really fancy them to go through but it would be better for us if Arsenal did. I don't think there is much difference between Arsenal/Newcastle in the final and Arsenal would have no advantage over us in the league.

We won't beat Spurs 6-3 again but I fancy a pretty comfortable win. We've been quite lucky with the 2 away fixtures against them, they'd be a different proposition with Romero and VDV at the back.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 11:52:26 am
TUESDAY 5TH FEBRUARY
WEDNESDAY 6TH FEBRUARY

Dates are correct, but 2nd leg days are Wed/Thu
Logged

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:21:52 pm
Dates are correct, but 2nd leg days are Wed/Thu

Didn't even think to check that. Amateur behaviour  :D

We'll be playing the FA Cup 4th round on Sunday or Monday then if we can get past Accrington.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:43:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:03:59 pm
Tonight's game is on ITV1 as well if that helps anyone out.

I didnt. Cheers.
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:58 pm
With the caveat that Im not assuming well get through but just as hypothetical, who would everyone rather play in the final? Newcastle for me. Our recent record against them is better than against Arsenal and youd hope theyd feel the pressure of that massive trophy drought. Will be tough and attritional whoever gets through though.
Arsenal.
Any final win over them helps erase that last ditch win in 89 a little bit more .
Plus 71 Charlie fucking George and while Im at it ..champagne Charlie fucking Nicholas ruining rushs record of us never losing when he scores first ,in 87 league cup final.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,938
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:11:58 pm »
Assuming Arsenal will go full strength.

They then have United, Spurs and Wolves.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm »
Weirdly remember the semis being on itv in 1998 but not the final. On teletext it said Marco Branca was not registered to play, turns out he was and scored two in the first 5 minutes.

Great it's on free tv.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Really hoping for a tight game tonight and basically the Geordies to boot the feck out of Arsenal. A few niggling injuries to Gabriel, Saliba, Rice and Odegaard would be ideal and keep the tie alive so they've to go full strength in the return leg. Bit small time but i'm just being 100% honest :)

Oh and maybe a Cantona style kick on Arteta from Eddie Howe after Tindall is sucker punched followed by Howe to get a kicking from the Arsenal bench....
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,015
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:32:59 pm
Weirdly remember the semis being on itv in 1998 but not the final. On teletext it said Marco Branca was not registered to play, turns out he was and scored two in the first 5 minutes.

Great it's on free tv.

I remember tuning into ITV in 95 to watch our away leg at Palace (2nd leg I think) only to be told by the announcer as the programme was due to start that the game had been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and instead they showed The First Great Train Robbery with Sean Connery. Crazy times.
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:56:54 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:32:59 pm
Weirdly remember the semis being on itv in 1998 but not the final. On teletext it said Marco Branca was not registered to play, turns out he was and scored two in the first 5 minutes.

Great it's on free tv.
Only one I can remember is our away leg against Middlesbrough in 98 ish .got all giddy ,here we go type of thing and I think we were 2 down in the first 5 mins or something.
Switched it off ..Christ we were shit then
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,734
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 04:44:26 pm
Really hoping for a tight game tonight and basically the Geordies to boot the feck out of Arsenal. A few niggling injuries to Gabriel, Saliba, Rice and Odegaard would be ideal and keep the tie alive so they've to go full strength in the return leg. Bit small time but i'm just being 100% honest :)

Oh and maybe a Cantona style kick on Arteta from Eddie Howe after Tindall is sucker punched followed by Howe to get a kicking from the Arsenal bench....

That'd be ideal.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:17:54 pm »
Probably at odds with many views here.

I hope it's a really tough couple of games (Arse v Saudi, I mean) with loads of cards - and The Arse win both games.

I don't care about who we may or may not meet in the final (we need to get past Spurs first anyway) - f*ck the Saudis and everything they stand for. F*ck them with a big stick with nails in it. F*ck them!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:31:00 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:32:59 pm
Weirdly remember the semis being on itv in 1998 but not the final. On teletext it said Marco Branca was not registered to play, turns out he was and scored two in the first 5 minutes.

Great it's on free tv.

The first leg of that was my first game at Anfield.
Stayed in the Haydock Thistle and the Middlesbrough team were also staying there.
Got pictures with Paul Merson, Bryan Robson and Mikkel Beck. Beck was the tallest person I'd ever seen up to that point in my life. Swear he was about 8 feet tall  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,734
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:17:54 pm
Probably at odds with many views here.

I hope it's a really tough couple of games (Arse v Saudi, I mean) with loads of cards - and The Arse win both games.

I don't care about who we may or may not meet in the final (we need to get past Spurs first anyway) - f*ck the Saudis and everything they stand for. F*ck them with a big stick with nails in it. F*ck them!

:wellin

The Final two years ago I wanted the Mancs to win, just so these c*nts didn't

If it wasn't the Saudis, I'd still want Arsenal in the Final, as I said earlier, make them have to call a game off too.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,240
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:48:23 pm »
Arsenal have had our number over the past few years and they play turbo gash footie, so it's the mighty toon I want if we get there.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,007
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:23 pm
Arsenal have had our number over the past few years

Wembley would be a great place to break that.  It would make Arsenal and lego head implode too.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,342
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:19:07 pm »
Both teams going as strong as possible tonight.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,102
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:19:07 pm
Both teams going as strong as possible tonight.

It will be the same tomorrow despite what some on here hope/think.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,007
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:22:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:19:07 pm
Both teams going as strong as possible tonight.

Perfect.  Could do with Ødegaard and Rice limping off.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:24:47 pm »
Arsenal XI: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Partey, Rice, Trossard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Porter, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Jesus
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,075
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:25:12 pm »
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Hall, Burn, Botman, Livramento, Joelinton, Tonali, Willock, Gordon, Murphy, Isak.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Kelly, Almiron, Targett, Longstaff, Miley, Barnes, Osula.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:19:07 pm
Both teams going as strong as possible tonight.

You're foolish if you don't. It's a semi-final.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,959
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:23 pm
Arsenal have had our number over the past few years and they play turbo gash footie, so it's the mighty toon I want if we get there.

One horrible club and one horrible side. Hope they both lose.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: League Cup Semi Finals 07/08 January 05/06 February
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 07:24:47 pm
Arsenal XI: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Partey, Rice, Trossard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Porter, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Jesus

Injury crisis? Who are they missing apart from Saka? Oh, and the kid.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 