We massively dodged a bullet with this draw. 2 games against the shithouse Geordies would have been a bad distraction, especially since they are now playing well on top of being the dirtiest team in the league. I really fancy them to go through but it would be better for us if Arsenal did. I don't think there is much difference between Arsenal/Newcastle in the final and Arsenal would have no advantage over us in the league.



We won't beat Spurs 6-3 again but I fancy a pretty comfortable win. We've been quite lucky with the 2 away fixtures against them, they'd be a different proposition with Romero and VDV at the back.