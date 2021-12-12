Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Tonight's game is on ITV1 as well if that helps anyone out.
Wasn't aware of that. Updated. Appears our second leg is too.
Crosby Nick never fails.
With the caveat that Im not assuming well get through but just as hypothetical, who would everyone rather play in the final? Newcastle for me. Our recent record against them is better than against Arsenal and youd hope theyd feel the pressure of that massive trophy drought. Will be tough and attritional whoever gets through though.
Arsenal, so that they have to also postpone a game, beating them in the Final might also break them.
Didn't realise there was a month between each tie - that just seems bonkers
TUESDAY 5TH FEBRUARY
WEDNESDAY 6TH FEBRUARY
Dates are correct, but 2nd leg days are Wed/Thu
Weirdly remember the semis being on itv in 1998 but not the final. On teletext it said Marco Branca was not registered to play, turns out he was and scored two in the first 5 minutes.Great it's on free tv.
Really hoping for a tight game tonight and basically the Geordies to boot the feck out of Arsenal. A few niggling injuries to Gabriel, Saliba, Rice and Odegaard would be ideal and keep the tie alive so they've to go full strength in the return leg. Bit small time but i'm just being 100% honest Oh and maybe a Cantona style kick on Arteta from Eddie Howe after Tindall is sucker punched followed by Howe to get a kicking from the Arsenal bench....
Probably at odds with many views here.I hope it's a really tough couple of games (Arse v Saudi, I mean) with loads of cards - and The Arse win both games.I don't care about who we may or may not meet in the final (we need to get past Spurs first anyway) - f*ck the Saudis and everything they stand for. F*ck them with a big stick with nails in it. F*ck them!
Arsenal have had our number over the past few years
Both teams going as strong as possible tonight.
Arsenal have had our number over the past few years and they play turbo gash footie, so it's the mighty toon I want if we get there.
Arsenal XI: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Partey, Rice, Trossard, Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz.Subs: Porter, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Jesus
