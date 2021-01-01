« previous next »
The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy

The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 am »
Like the hannoy/happy thread, but for things that make you nostalgic, wistful, melancholy, you know what I mean.

Mine was listening to the annual Adam and Joe Christmas podcast and remembering years ago when I used to listen to their weekly 6 Music show, back when I lived on my own in London in my first graduate job with a bit of cash in my pocket to explore. Just feels a lifetime ago now I'm back up north married with a daughter.

Another one is the Anfield Wrap's 'My Favourite Season' podcast, which is currently doing 13-14. That was my first season going to homes regularly having done aways for a couple of years, learning the ropes and pubs and that. Can't believe it's 11 years ago.
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 am »
Walking around Caldies on a sunny day and wistfully remembering the days wed play footie for hours attempting spectacular bicycle kicks and slide impress uninterested girls who would be listening to Radio Caroline and, no doubt, talking about makeup and the lads they really fancied. For the avoidance of doubt we were all mid teens.

The sight of the lake and the smell of new mown grass brings it all back.
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:05:08 pm »
Seeing and hearing about people who go on holiday or live overseas
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:09:40 pm »
The old Kop and football in the 80's. Being in the ground with my lads, I can still picture walking onto an emptyish Kop, getting our spec, listening to George play the records from Robert Crease records (iirc)  and reading the programme. The place just felt different, loved it.

Also just being a kid, playing out, not giving a shit about anything
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:12:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:09:40 pm
The old Kop and football in the 80's. Being in the ground with my lads, I can still picture walking onto an emptyish Kop, getting our spec, listening to George play the records from Robert Crease records (iirc)  and reading the programme. The place just felt different, loved it.

Also just being a kid, playing out, not giving a shit about anything

I canty think of 80s programmes without thinking about the Central league
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 12:12:31 pm
I canty think of 80s programmes without thinking about the Central league

Roy Evans winning yet another.
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 12:12:31 pm
I canty think of 80s programmes without thinking about the Central league

Jim Magilton, John (?) Durnin and loads of other names who played in the reserves for ages and never seemed to feature in the first team.
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:30:49 pm
Jim Magilton, John (?) Durnin and loads of other names who played in the reserves for ages and never seemed to feature in the first team.

I had a mini fascination with Bob Bolder and Ken de Mange, based purely on them having cool names
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:30:49 pm
Jim Magilton, John (?) Durnin and loads of other names who played in the reserves for ages and never seemed to feature in the first team.

It was John Durnin, scored 62 goals in 90 central league matches but not considered good enough for the first team

https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/294

Mike Hooper is another one, problem was he was goalkeeper & we had Bruce Grobbelaar, so Hooper hardly got any first team matches, Hooper did have a run of 25 matches 88/89 when Grobbelaar was out with illness, but he never featured much in the first team after that.
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:30:49 pm
Jim Magilton, John (?) Durnin and loads of other names who played in the reserves for ages and never seemed to feature in the first team.
Mike Newel, Dave Watson, and Alan Harper were regulars for other clubs after they left us.
Brian Mooney, Ken DeMange. Any others?
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm »
Is Durnin the lad who plays or played for the legends team?
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:46:56 pm »
The episode of Through The Keyhole I watched last night.  Some mad 80s hair and decor.
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:42:09 pm
It was John Durnin, scored 62 goals in 90 central league matches but not considered good enough for the first team

https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/294

Mike Hooper is another one, problem was he was goalkeeper & we had Bruce Grobbelaar, so Hooper hardly got any first team matches, Hooper did have a run of 25 matches 88/89 when Grobbelaar was out with illness, but he never featured much in the first team after that.

Steve Ogrizovic, understudy to Clem was another.

1987 FA Cup Final, Oggy was in goal for Coventry and Clem in goal for Spurs
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 pm »
Life .
Re: The Small Things In Life That Make You Feel Wistful and Melancholy
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:44:12 am »
Saudade is the Portuguese word for it isnt it.

Usually music, or smells, all the senses really, but music is the main one for me like bradders listening to Adam & Joe.
