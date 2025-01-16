« previous next »
Author Topic: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!  (Read 4956 times)

Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #240 on: January 16, 2025, 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January 16, 2025, 07:23:45 pm
Sorry for the delay, picking shortly, did anyone PM bobby? I've just done it.

Yeah. I did.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #241 on: January 16, 2025, 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Saint Kopite on January 16, 2025, 07:28:19 pm
Yeah. I did.

Thanks mate.

Picking now, think all my picks are safe not to be picked by anyone else now ;D
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #242 on: January 16, 2025, 07:41:27 pm »
Happy to wait for bobby or pick again.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #243 on: January 16, 2025, 09:38:59 pm »
Apologies on my absence for the picks guys, intense day at work. Will essentially be Non-comms until tomorrow PM, but I will catch up with the picks and update the lists as soon as I can.

Love some of these mad wildcards, Rushie for Sheff Utd! I thought he went straight to Wrexham from Newcastle, hadnt a clue he spent a few games there on loan!

Eriksen for Brentford is a very tidy pick too.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #244 on: January 16, 2025, 09:54:23 pm »
Very Liverpool heavy wildcards which isnt unexpected I guess. I nearly went for Jamie Redknapp. :D
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:54:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 16, 2025, 09:38:59 pm
Apologies on my absence for the picks guys, intense day at work. Will essentially be Non-comms until tomorrow PM, but I will catch up with the picks and update the lists as soon as I can.

Love some of these mad wildcards, Rushie for Sheff Utd! I thought he went straight to Wrexham from Newcastle, hadnt a clue he spent a few games there on loan!

Eriksen for Brentford is a very tidy pick too.

Yep.

Massive boost for me because that club has absolute trash ass players to have played for them in PL lmao.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 am »
Quote from: Saint Kopite on Yesterday at 08:54:08 am
Yep.

Massive boost for me because that club has absolute trash ass players to have played for them in PL lmao.

Who Sheffield United (agreed if so!) it Brentford (less so).

I thought I had a free run at John Terry but panicked with all the wildcards knocking around with him having had a spell at Villa. Him and Sol Campbell should be one of the stronger centre back pairings in the draft if I say so myself. Did they play much together for England? Doesnt feel like it, although thibk they did at Euro 2004 with the camel banned.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 am »
Think Ian Harte has gone, tubs
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:29:53 am
Think Ian Harte has gone, tubs

Wait what.  Fuck's sake.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:33:00 am
Wait what.  Fuck's sake.
Yep, siant kopite (Reading)
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 am »
Balls.  I've PM'd Nicholls, happy for him to pick while I work out what to do.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:29:53 am
Think Ian Harte has gone, tubs

First time in drafting history Ian Harte is being picked twice in the early rounds!
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:36:21 am
First time in drafting history Ian Harte is being picked twice in the early rounds!

Should've checked, this is a bit of a mad draft and I just didn't expect he'd gone.  Sorted now with big Jonny Evans.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 am »
1 - Bobby: Vieira, Hoddle, Bowen, Elmohamady,Worthington
2 - Hazell: Hendry, Fowler, Nilson, Shaw, Eriksen
3 - Saint Kopite: Shearer, Harte, Ginola, Trippier, Rush
4 - Red1977: McGrath, Speed, Anelka, P. Parker, Dorigo
5 - Sheer: R. Ferdinand, Southgate, Lampard, A. Young, Schmeichel
6 - RobinRed: L. Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Woodgate, Eze, Cantona
7 - Crosby Nick: Campbell, Barkley, Best, Lauren, Terry
8 - Samie
9 - Draex: Irwin, De Bruyne, Costa, Halle, Rodri, Shawcross
10 - RobbieRedman: Stones, Keane, Rooney, Barnes, Barry, Pearce
11 - Tubby: Matthews (WC),Duff, Alderweireld, Yorke, J. Evans, Batty
12 - Nicholls: Kane, Barton, Molby, Sullivan, Hreiðarsson, Gutiérrez
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 01:19:05 pm »
Herman Hreidarsson has been relegated with every premier league club he has played for. Surely there is a better option there?!
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:19:05 pm
Herman Hreidarsson has been relegated with every premier league club he has played for. Surely there is a better option there?!
Unlucky yes, but he also finished 5th/7th/8th place with some of those same small clubs (historic positions for said clubs) + a famous FA Cup run with Pompey in '08  8)
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 02:39:15 pm »
Wasn't there a mad Fulham fan on Fanzone or whatever it's called who kept calling Papa Bouba Diop the Wardrobe for some reason?
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 03:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:34:13 am
Who Sheffield United (agreed if so!) it Brentford (less so).

I thought I had a free run at John Terry but panicked with all the wildcards knocking around with him having had a spell at Villa. Him and Sol Campbell should be one of the stronger centre back pairings in the draft if I say so myself. Did they play much together for England? Doesnt feel like it, although thibk they did at Euro 2004 with the camel banned.

Sheffield.

Reading is as bad if not more lmao.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 03:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Saint Kopite on Yesterday at 03:28:17 pm
Sheffield.

Reading is as bad if not more lmao.

Have you got both? If thats tough.

Pinkeye and Bournemouth both have plenty of options although my final forward options are all a bit much if a muchness. And mainly all current Bournemouth players.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 03:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:30:22 pm
Have you got both? If thats tough.

Pinkeye and Bournemouth both have plenty of options although my final forward options are all a bit much if a muchness. And mainly all current Bournemouth players.

Yeah. I've got both.

And Burnley as the third club. Its not THAT bad but Trippier is probably the best PL player to have played for them lol.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Saint Kopite on Yesterday at 03:33:15 pm
Yeah. I've got both.

And Burnley as the third club. Its not THAT bad but Trippier is probably the best PL player to have played for them lol.

Oof.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm »
You seen Oldham? Halle is the best.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 04:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm
You seen Oldham? Halle is the best.

Could have wildcarded any of their cup run legends!

Andy Ritchie
Roger Palmer
Ian Marshall
Rick Holden
Mick Milligan (?)
Paul Warhurst
Neil Redfern
Earl Barrett
Jon Hallworth
Frankie Bunn

Legends one and all!
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 06:22:35 pm »
Ah Andy Richie vs George Best, or Barnes, or Rush etc.. I had forgot they were even in the Premiership.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:22:35 pm
Ah Andy Richie vs George Best, or Barnes, or Rush etc.. I had forgot they were even in the Premiership.
You got one good wildcard choice though not listed above

https://www.statbunker.com/alltimestats/AllTimeAppearances?comp_code=EPL&club_id=32
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm »
Hazel's up? Been well over an hour.
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm
Hazel's up? Been well over an hour.

Have you pm'd Hazell, mate?
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
Rechecking Calderwood it seems he never played for Swindon in the season they were promoted in 93, signing for Tottenham instead therefore rendering him ineligible? I'll delete and redraft

Maybe we should all check our players for eligibility particularly the loans as to whether the clubs they went to were actually in the Premier League at the time?
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm »
I absolutely triple checked that Kane pick - wa sure hed be ineligible!
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm
I absolutely triple checked that Kane pick - wa sure hed be ineligible!

I was not casting aspersions on anyone, Nicky. I just know BB will be all over it like a rash when he gets a spare half an hour in his 'busy' schedule  ;D
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:21:49 am »
On another note, I hope we've all put a little dropsie in the rawk kitty seeing as they let us cranks alone most of the time
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:48:32 am »
I must say that this format, despite it needing further workshopping, is producing some of the most bizarre, enjoyable teams and out of the box thinking.

Love seeing stuff like Best and Barnes representing Charlton and Bournemouth, or minor loan spells like Kane at Norwich and players being picked for lesser known spells like Walker at QPR.

Anyway, updated list:

1 - Bobby: Vieira, Hoddle (WC), Bowen, Elmohamady, Worthington, Des Walker, Kilcline
2 - Hazell: Hendry, Fowler, Nilsson, Shaw, Eriksen, Medel, Etheridge
3 - Saint Kopite: Shearer, Harte, Ginola, Trippier, Rush (WC),
4 - Red1977: McGrath, Gary Speed, Anelka, Paul Parker, Dorigo, Hasselbaink
5 - Sheer: Rio Ferdinand, Southgate, Lampard, Ashley Young, Schmeichel, Richarlison,
6 - RobinRed: Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright (WC), Woodgate, Eze, Cantona, Kyle Walker
7 - Crosby Nick: Sol Campbell, Ross Barkley, George Best (WC), Lauren, John Terry, Bouba Diop,
8 - Samie
9 - Draex: Denis Irwin, De Bruyne, Diego Costa, Halle, Rodri, Shawcross
10 - RobbieRedman: John Stones, Roy Keane, Rooney, Barnes (WC), Barry, Pearce
11 - Tubby: Stanley Matthews (WC), Damien Duff, Alderweireld, Yorke, Johnny Evans, Batty
12 - Nicholls: Kane, Warren Barton, Molby (WC), Sullivan, Hreidarrson, Jonas
