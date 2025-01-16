I must say that this format, despite it needing further workshopping, is producing some of the most bizarre, enjoyable teams and out of the box thinking.
Love seeing stuff like Best and Barnes representing Charlton and Bournemouth, or minor loan spells like Kane at Norwich and players being picked for lesser known spells like Walker at QPR.
Anyway, updated list:
1 - Bobby: Vieira, Hoddle (WC), Bowen, Elmohamady, Worthington, Des Walker, Kilcline
2 - Hazell: Hendry, Fowler, Nilsson, Shaw, Eriksen, Medel, Etheridge
3 - Saint Kopite: Shearer, Harte, Ginola, Trippier, Rush (WC),
4 - Red1977: McGrath, Gary Speed, Anelka, Paul Parker, Dorigo, Hasselbaink
5 - Sheer: Rio Ferdinand, Southgate, Lampard, Ashley Young, Schmeichel, Richarlison,
6 - RobinRed: Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright (WC), Woodgate, Eze, Cantona, Kyle Walker
7 - Crosby Nick: Sol Campbell, Ross Barkley, George Best (WC), Lauren, John Terry, Bouba Diop,
8 - Samie
9 - Draex: Denis Irwin, De Bruyne, Diego Costa, Halle, Rodri, Shawcross
10 - RobbieRedman: John Stones, Roy Keane, Rooney, Barnes (WC), Barry, Pearce
11 - Tubby: Stanley Matthews (WC), Damien Duff, Alderweireld, Yorke, Johnny Evans, Batty
12 - Nicholls: Kane, Warren Barton, Molby (WC), Sullivan, Hreidarrson, Jonas