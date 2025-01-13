I think with hindsight theres definite balancing that can go into an idea like this - I definitely like the bones of the idea but agreed there was probably a better way to execute to ensure fairness. I did a good bit of thinking to weight the teams, but probably would go back and introduce the seeding also influencing the drafting and maybe even include LFC players, without LFC the club.



I did consider giving multiple drafters the same teams, but I think on that one, it almost ends up just being a PL draft and takes away some of the charm and idiosyncrasies of certain teams.



It's always the way with new draft ideas. Balancing things is tricky. But as long as people are enjoying it - which they seem to be - then it doesn't always matter. Would definitely be curious to know how you worked out the seeding. I can imagine it was hard to do as you can't personally research every team and some teams who may seem weak historically may have surprise players as with Kane at Norwich. Whereas some other teams that you'd think were solid are just total cackWould be interesting to see what adding Liverpool players back into the mix would do. Fowler could be at Leeds or Blackburn, Owen at Newcastle or Stoke, Mane and Van Dijk at Southampton. Even more fringe players like Heskey, Collymore, and Henchoz would be solid pick ups for some smaller teams.Good point re the last line. I'm just trying to think how you could create some jeopardy for top seeds with the one club men they can pick unchallenged. Maybe could even ban those players for top seeds in future iterations to help give more balance. Being able to get the likes of C. Ronaldo, Henry, and Drogba in round 11 feels like a cheat code.