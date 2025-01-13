« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!  (Read 2824 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 am »
Sorry for another clarification - if you do pick a Wildcard can they count as one of your allocated slots. So obviously theres one club in here where you only need to pick 2 players. Can your Wildcard (non PL era) be one of those two? And its also ok if theyve played for LFC?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,509
  • Big ideas
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:30:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:21 am
Sorry for another clarification - if you do pick a Wildcard can they count as one of your allocated slots. So obviously theres one club in here where you only need to pick 2 players. Can your Wildcard (non PL era) be one of those two? And its also ok if theyve played for LFC?

I fucking hope so or I'm in trouble with Blackpool.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:02:27 am
I have a different idea for my wildcard as im really short in one crucial position

I'd go with that, mate. Your instincts are usually right. I mean I don't care whichever way you go really...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:24:01 am
Youll never pick Des Walker!

Pourquoi?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:45:21 am
Pourquoi?

Just a little twist on his song. If you have Sheffield Wednesdays then maybe you will!
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 12:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:49:31 am
Just a little twist on his song. If you have Sheffield Wednesdays then maybe you will!

Ah. What was the original verse please? Yes, Nicky, I think it's very clear I have Sheff Wed. Surprisingly, not much to choose from though Carlton Palmer sneaks in
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,509
  • Big ideas
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 12:32:10 pm »
Happy to get a couple of flying wingers nailed down, Duff compliments Matthews nicely.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 01:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:21 am
Sorry for another clarification - if you do pick a Wildcard can they count as one of your allocated slots. So obviously theres one club in here where you only need to pick 2 players. Can your Wildcard (non PL era) be one of those two? And its also ok if theyve played for LFC?
Yes they can, as long as each club has two representatives, and yes the wildcard can have played for LFC.

Kane for Norwich is superb, thats the kind of pick I was hoping to see a bit of.

Fun fact, my Great Grandad was Sir Stans best man and vice versa at each others weddings.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:05:11 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,509
  • Big ideas
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 01:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:03:10 pm
Yes they can, as long as each club has two representatives, and yes the wildcard can have played for LFC.

Kane for Norwich is superb, thats the kind of pick I was hoping to see a bit of.

Fun fact, my Great Grandad was Sir Stans best man and vice versa at each others weddings.

I'm sure I can rely on your vote then.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 02:21:23 pm »
Harry Kane for Norwich is a marvelous steal. Might turn out to be the bargain of this draft.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:21:23 pm
Harry Kane for Norwich is a marvelous steal. Might turn out to be the bargain of this draft.
Theres two others Id put in a similar categorisation if theyre not taken for their main clubs soon.

Agree, best pick of the draft so far, using a Norwich spot for Kane to preserve the Man Utd picks elsewhere in the team is top drafting.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,533
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 03:37:59 pm »
I thought the Manchetser clubs were excluded, never mind - changed pick
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:09:32 pm by RobbieRedman »
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • JFT96
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 05:09:10 pm »
Never did I ever think I'd see Warren Barton second round in a draft  :D

So what did Samie do to get on the naughty step? Did MonsLibpool's lawyers finally catch up to him?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:09:10 pm
Never did I ever think I'd see Warren Barton second round in a draft  :D

So what did Samie do to get on the naughty step? Did MonsLibpool's lawyers finally catch up to him?

I may have just topped it. :D

Sorry for the big delay - didnt see the PM from Draex but had no idea it had come back to me already. Soz
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 06:43:02 pm »
Wrighty your Wildcard Robin?
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
  • Red since '64
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:43:02 pm
Wrighty your Wildcard Robin?

to be honest, Im not certain I understand the criteria thoroughly. Does he have to be?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm
to be honest, Im not certain I understand the criteria thoroughly. Does he have to be?

Wright qualifies for Palace (wildcard), Arsenal and West Ham.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,509
  • Big ideas
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 06:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm
to be honest, Im not certain I understand the criteria thoroughly. Does he have to be?

Didn't play PL for Palace.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
  • Red since '64
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm »
Ok, hes my wildcard🥳
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • JFT96
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:48:37 pm »
I'll be impressed if a team without one of Arsenal, Chelsea, United or Cheaty wins this one. Seems like the odds are heavily stacked against those who didn't get lucky. Although there are definitely some really strong fringe teams like West Ham, Bolton, and Villa. Southampton would've been excellent too were Liverpool players not banned.

Enjoying watching this one unfold. Definitely seems like a draft idea that we could hone and re-do in other leagues in future.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:48:37 pm
I'll be impressed if a team without one of Arsenal, Chelsea, United or Cheaty wins this one. Seems like the odds are heavily stacked against those who didn't get lucky. Although there are definitely some really strong fringe teams like West Ham, Bolton, and Villa. Southampton would've been excellent too were Liverpool players not banned.

Enjoying watching this one unfold. Definitely seems like a draft idea that we could hone and re-do in other leagues in future.

You're always going to have the same issue with this type of draft, though. What DS has skilfully done I believe is in the 2nd and 3rd choices in order to attempt to even it out. We won't know till the end of the draft if it has been successful but so far so good and some little gems are about if you are willing to invest some time in finding them, particularly loans, Kane being a case in point. Also, I've got 3 top notch players on the back burner cos I know no one else can get 'em so looking for my wild card and I'm spoilt for choice. Not bragging just highlighting the nuance of the draft
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,050
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm »
Will be unavailable tomorrow, can I leave my pick with someone? I'll be online tonight for a while so will pick if Saint Kopite does, otherwise I can PM.

When it comes back round to me, just carry on and I can pick later.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • JFT96
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm
You're always going to have the same issue with this type of draft, though. What DS has skilfully done I believe is in the 2nd and 3rd choices in order to attempt to even it out. We won't know till the end of the draft if it has been successful but so far so good and some little gems are about if you are willing to invest some time in finding them, particularly loans, Kane being a case in point. Also, I've got 3 top notch players on the back burner cos I know no one else can get 'em so looking for my wild card and I'm spoilt for choice. Not bragging just highlighting the nuance of the draft

Not necessarily. There are ways of perfecting the seeding. For example, drafters who get a top seed could pick lower in the order to help balance it out. But I think the best solution would be a tiered system where top seeds can be picked from by multiple drafters. So drafter X, Y, and Z are all competing for their Chelsea players. The pool is more than large enough to support that and it also adds a double edged sword element to getting a top team.

Ultimately there are some drafters right now who have close to zero chance of competing in the current format and that purely comes down to luck. Samie's collection of teams is pretty horrible for example and no amount of skilled research can save that line up.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:04:21 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm
Will be unavailable tomorrow, can I leave my pick with someone? I'll be online tonight for a while so will pick if Saint Kopite does, otherwise I can PM.

When it comes back round to me, just carry on and I can pick later.

You can leave it with me, mate. Dunno how long you can leave st kopite for before posting. I'll find out in the morning
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,050
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:41:24 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:04:21 am
You can leave it with me, mate. Dunno how long you can leave st kopite for before posting. I'll find out in the morning

Thanks mate, sent you a PM.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:30:33 am »
So, is Saint Kopite on the clock now? Is it 2 hours? I'm posting for Hazell for this round and he says to just carry on past him on the way down
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm
Not necessarily. There are ways of perfecting the seeding. For example, drafters who get a top seed could pick lower in the order to help balance it out. But I think the best solution would be a tiered system where top seeds can be picked from by multiple drafters. So drafter X, Y, and Z are all competing for their Chelsea players. The pool is more than large enough to support that and it also adds a double edged sword element to getting a top team.

Ultimately there are some drafters right now who have close to zero chance of competing in the current format and that purely comes down to luck. Samie's collection of teams is pretty horrible for example and no amount of skilled research can save that line up.
I think with hindsight theres definite balancing that can go into an idea like this - I definitely like the bones of the idea but agreed there was probably a better way to execute to ensure fairness. I did a good bit of thinking to weight the teams, but probably would go back and introduce the seeding also influencing the drafting and maybe even include LFC players, without LFC the club.

I did consider giving multiple drafters the same teams, but I think on that one, it almost ends up just being a PL draft and takes away some of the charm and idiosyncrasies of certain teams.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,156
  • JFT96
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #187 on: Today at 11:26:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:32:04 am
I think with hindsight theres definite balancing that can go into an idea like this - I definitely like the bones of the idea but agreed there was probably a better way to execute to ensure fairness. I did a good bit of thinking to weight the teams, but probably would go back and introduce the seeding also influencing the drafting and maybe even include LFC players, without LFC the club.

I did consider giving multiple drafters the same teams, but I think on that one, it almost ends up just being a PL draft and takes away some of the charm and idiosyncrasies of certain teams.

It's always the way with new draft ideas. Balancing things is tricky. But as long as people are enjoying it - which they seem to be - then it doesn't always matter. Would definitely be curious to know how you worked out the seeding. I can imagine it was hard to do as you can't personally research every team and some teams who may seem weak historically may have surprise players as with Kane at Norwich. Whereas some other teams that you'd think were solid are just total cack :D

Would be interesting to see what adding Liverpool players back into the mix would do. Fowler could be at Leeds or Blackburn, Owen at Newcastle or Stoke, Mane and Van Dijk at Southampton. Even more fringe players like Heskey, Collymore, and Henchoz would be solid pick ups for some smaller teams.

Good point re the last line. I'm just trying to think how you could create some jeopardy for top seeds with the one club men they can pick unchallenged. Maybe could even ban those players for top seeds in future iterations to help give more balance. Being able to get the likes of C. Ronaldo, Henry, and Drogba in round 11 feels like a cheat code.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #188 on: Today at 11:29:28 am »
I think the main problem I can see, and through no fault, there is over half my team no-one else can pick and takes away a bit of the drama of drafting i.e. the lottery of someone before you taking your pick meaning you need to pivot to another and then subsequently change your entire line up. So the later half of the draft I could just pick them all at once.

Bar the initial rounds most of the strategy is not going to be there.

Maybe DS has some "changes" he'll implement for rounds 9-11 ;)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Yeah I think I have a few players safe although havent checked for loans etc. that Kane for Norwich pick as an example was inspired!
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #190 on: Today at 12:41:19 pm »
Is it time for a time limit to be introduced to keep things moving?.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
I'd say yeah, take it to an hour at the end of this round.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:17:11 pm »
Yeah, hour once Bobby has picked; he did Hazells then hasnt taken his own.

In terms of how the teams were seeded, any team that had won a PL title was put into pot 1, but then Blackburn and Leicester I dropped into pots 2 and 3 after examining the actual options.

Multiple cup winners and serial European qualifiers went into pot 2; Spurs, Villa, West Ham etc and then the sides with longer PL stints went into pots 3. Sides with short stays in the PL or yo yo stints like WBA and Sheff Utd went into 4, then the real dross, the stinkers, the Oldhams and Swindons of this world were the pot 5.

Actual teams drawn were random but with consideration to the team given before, so for example when Bobby got a Pot 1 Arsenal, his next draw was going to be from 4 or 5 etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:24 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:53:05 pm »
To Bettys point - I have Chelsea and I can get very strong players but probably not draft favourites. I reckon Arsenal have the best options to choose from in that regard.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #194 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Sorry for delay guys. Work came up. Ill pm Hazel buy he did say to pass him on the way down
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #195 on: Today at 04:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 13, 2025, 11:59:11 am
Apologies, let me try to lend some clarity.

Your pick has to have played Premier League football for you chosen club, unless its the wildcard, who can have played for your chosen club outside of the Premier League or even before the PL existed. All non-wildcard players have to have represented the chosen club in the Premier League.

Loan players are allowed, yes. So for example Radamel Falcao is eligible for Man Utd and Chelsea.

So for example James Tarkowski cannot be a standard Brentford pick, as he never represented them in the PL. However, he can be your Brentford wildcard pick if you think hes good enough to warrant the one wildcard slot.

The wildcard can come from any era, can predate the Prem entirely, or can be a Prem legend of another club that happens to have represented yours at some stage. So Frank Lampard isnt really a Man City legend, but hes an eligible wildcard for them. Equally, your Lofthouses, Cloughs and Franklins etc are fair game.

You do not have to use your wildcard.



If you Wildcard only played in the PL briefly and did his best work abroad woukd that be frowned upon?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,050
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #196 on: Today at 04:29:00 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:02:22 pm
Sorry for delay guys. Work came up. Ill pm Hazel buy he did say to pass him on the way down

Thanks mate. I'll pick shortly.

Done and PM'd Saint Kopite.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:10 pm by Hazell »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Saint Kopite

  • but Greavesie's in the Main Stand
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • By what right does the wolf judge the lion?
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #197 on: Today at 04:45:50 pm »
Sorry.

Was away the whole day.

Logged
A Liverbird upon my chest, we are the men of Shankly's best. A team that plays the Liverpool way, and wins the championship in May.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #198 on: Today at 05:26:01 pm »
Makes my Chelsea selections far easier now Lampard is off the table!
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,533
Re: The All-Time Premier League Seeded Draft!
« Reply #199 on: Today at 05:52:55 pm »
Great video that Sheer, I guess felt there was some favouritism for his nephew
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 