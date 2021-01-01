Thanks alonso.



I was at the away semifinal in 2003. One of the coldest football matches I can remember. Micheal Tonge scored the winner for Sheff U, we were linked with him forever more after that. Edit: he actually scored both their goals I just looked it up!

Fairly sure there was no semi final in 92/93 mind.



Anyone who says play the kids should be taken outside and shot. Lets play our best 11 and try to reach another final and win another trophy



Yeah we didnt make the semi in 92/93. Think we were knocked out by Palace or Wimbledon around that time.And in 97/98 we won the first leg 2-1 and lost2-0 away so lost 3-2 on aggregate, not 5-1.And in 04/05 we beat Watford 1-0in both legs - Gerrard scored in both games. I was at the away leg.And think Palace 94/95 may have just been 1-In both legs (Fowler Im both, turning his shirt back to front in celebration!).But a very good trip down memory lane. Sorry for sounding a dick!The first of those I remember (loosely) in that mad defeat to QPR - lost 1-0 on their plastic pitch and them a mad 2-2 at Anfield where we scored two own goals and I think missed a penalty as well?!I was at that 5-0v Palace you mentioned as your first memory. Brilliant game after that first leg where Litmanen came off the bench to set one up on his debut. He started at Anfield and he, Fowler and Smicer linked up beautifully. Gerrard running the show from right back too. That was one of my favourite games of that season.Final League Cupmemory linked to our opponents was our win at White Hart Lane after extra time and penalties with a proper young side including the likes of David Raven, Zak Whitbread, Darren Potterand I think Ritchie Partridge. Neil Mellor subbed off early in the second half to save him for league games as nearly every other striker was injured. Winamp-Pomgille scoring a late equaliser, Stephane Henchoz slotting a penalty and best of all a very early rendition of the Rafa La Bamba song. A great night.Thanks for bringing back a ton of (mostly good) memories! Lets hope we add to them on Wednesday.Spurs feel like that drawing of a horse thats half brilliant and half terrible. Feels like all their forwards are fit (bar the pigeon?) but in all sorts of trouble at the back.