Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00  (Read 3122 times)

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm
Mad isn't it? I'm the same though, still gutted after 24 hours. Trying to take a step back and look at the bigger picture though given the season we've had so far. And yeah, another semi final to look forward to.

Thanks for the OP mate.

We have a semi-final in two days Hazell, look forward.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kennys Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm »
Technically it was a positive weekend, we lost no ground and its another game chalked off.
If we drew on Saturday and Arsenal on Sunday, it feels better

It was the nature of the performance that's a worry, particularly the right back.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:32:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:28:20 pm
We have a semi-final in two days Hazell, look forward.  ;)

Ha I said that in the past you quoted :P
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:32:30 pm
Ha I said that in the past you quoted :P

😊
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline red1977

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:42:28 pm »

Nice OP

We know how Spurs are going to play, they will go for it and will be dangerous. They will however leave them selves open at the back. We have to stay solid and in control. Focus on ball retention and pick the right passes. Let them chase us and grind them down.

Trent and Robbo full backs, Grav, Macca and Slob, Diaz or Gakpo, Salah and for me Jota is our best centre forward option and he needs a start. This could well turn into an end to end type game at their place and they will fancy it, so hopefully we dont turn it over and keep hold of it. We have started to leak a few goals, so if Ibou is fit, I would like to see him start with Virgil too. I would take a narrow wn and a clean sheet would be great. Have a feeling though there will be a fair few goals in this tie.

Offline TheMissionary

  PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:43:05 pm »
Great OP mate - apart from the list of semis we've been in.  The first one, 77/78, we beat Arsenal in the semi, won 2-1 at Anfield and drew 0-0 at the Library.  We battered Forest in the final for 120 minutes but it was goalless and we were robbed by Pat Partridge in the replay at Old Trafford when he gave a penalty for a foul in the D and disallowed a magnificent Terry Mac goal for handball.  Handball?!? the only thing Terry ever had in his hand was a pint.  I still remember shit loads of scousers wiping our feet as we left the Stretford end. 
Offline Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  ....mmm
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 pm »
It's the League Cup, roll over and play the kids. They can grab the win and take those good vibes into The Emirates then we can smash them in the second leg which for some reason takes place in 2027.
Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:23:05 pm
It's the League Cup, roll over and play the kids. They can grab the win and take those good vibes into The Emirates then we can smash them in the second leg which for some reason takes place in 2027.

We have squad player who need matches as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 pm »
We had last week off and our next game is Accrington Stanley were we can rotate heavily. Slot played the side he did against Southampton because he thought they'd win. He'll do the same for Spurs. Expect a couple of changes from the weekend to freshen things up but that's it.
Offline So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:26:42 pm
Yeah, yesterday hurt more than any other dropped points this season for some reason. Maybe it was the poor performance or that it came against them. Still can't shake it off for whatever reason.

Maybe a good victory on Wednesday might help, although I'm expecting an open game so could be any kind of score, depending on what team Slot picks. Can see him going relatively strong, with a few who played on Sunday starting as we'll have a week before the next league game. Hoping Konate, Bradley, Chiesa, Jota and Szoboszlai start at least.

Id prefer Trent to start to give him the opportunity to regain some confidence. Unless he is ill.
Offline kop306

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm »
this is the team i would pick

kelleher

bradley virg, quansah , kostas

elliot, jones, sobo

chiesa , jota , nunez

Offline kop306

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:26:33 pm
this is the team i would pick

kelleher

bradley virg, quansah , kostas

elliot, jones, sobo

chiesa , jota , nunez

your going to have a really strong bench on wednesday and saturday regardless of who you stick in the first 11
Offline Dougle

  and the bleu cat!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Fascinating to see who Slot selects for the next two matches. Think itll be pretty strong against Spurs and a bit weaker on Saturday.

I reckon Arne will see that Spurs are more likely to be vulnerable in this leg. He's in it to win it now so I think we will go strong, given that, I think we will see game time for Szobo, Elliott, Kostas, Bradley, Nunez, Jota, Kelleher, Quansah and maybe a cameo for Chiesa. Like most here I hope Gravenberch gets some time off.

Thanks for the OP Alonso, I love this competition, just win Reds.
Offline tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm »
We'll absolutely go strong with maybe 1 or 2 changes.

They're still struggling with injuries and look leggy so this first leg is a massive opportunity to kill the tie.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm
Thanks alonso.

I was at the away semifinal in 2003. One of the coldest football matches I can remember. Micheal Tonge scored the winner for Sheff U, we were linked with him forever more after that. Edit: he actually scored both their goals I just looked it up!
Fairly sure there was no semi final in 92/93 mind.

Anyone who says play the kids should be taken outside and shot. Lets play our best 11 and try to reach another final and win another trophy

Yeah we didnt make the semi in 92/93. Think we were knocked out by Palace or Wimbledon around that time.

And in 97/98 we won the first leg 2-1 and lost2-0 away so lost 3-2 on aggregate, not 5-1.

And in 04/05 we beat Watford 1-0in both legs - Gerrard scored in both games. I was at the away leg.

And think Palace 94/95 may have just been 1-In both legs  (Fowler Im both, turning his shirt back to front in celebration!).

But a very good trip down memory lane. Sorry for sounding a dick!

The first of those I remember (loosely) in that mad defeat to QPR - lost 1-0 on their plastic pitch and them a mad 2-2 at Anfield where we scored two own goals and I think missed a penalty as well?!

I was at that 5-0v Palace you mentioned as your first memory. Brilliant game after that first leg where Litmanen came off the bench to set one up on his debut. He started at Anfield and he, Fowler and Smicer linked up beautifully. Gerrard running the show from right back too. That was one of my favourite games of that season.

Final League Cupmemory linked to our opponents was our win at White Hart Lane after extra time and penalties with a proper young side including the likes of David Raven, Zak Whitbread, Darren Potterand I think Ritchie Partridge. Neil Mellor subbed off early in the second half to save him for league games as nearly every other striker was injured. Winamp-Pomgille scoring a late equaliser, Stephane Henchoz slotting a penalty and best of all a very early rendition of the Rafa La Bamba song. A great night. :D

Thanks for bringing back a ton of (mostly good) memories! Lets hope we add to them on Wednesday.

Spurs feel like that drawing of a horse thats half brilliant and half terrible. Feels like all their forwards are fit (bar the pigeon?) but in all sorts of trouble at the back.
Offline duvva

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:09:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm
!

The first of those I remember (loosely) in that mad defeat to QPR - lost 1-0 on their plastic pitch and them a mad 2-2 at Anfield where we scored two own goals and I think missed a penalty as well?!
.
That QPR match is the first of the semi finals I can recall. Listened to the second leg, it was on Radio 2 back then. Who was it scored the own goals, think Gillespie was one?

I dont recall the Walsall game in 84 but I do remember the final & replay that year
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:11:54 am »
Winamp-Pomgille sounds like a disease that would leave you with rashes all over your cock and bollocks.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:09:31 am
That QPR match is the first of the semi finals I can recall. Listened to the second leg, it was on Radio 2 back then. Who was it scored the own goals, think Gillespie was one?

I dont recall the Walsall game in 84 but I do remember the final & replay that year

Feels like tje other own goal was a midfielder - Whelan or McMahon maybe. Only remember looking in the paper next morning and not quite being able to fathom what it meant and how we could have scored two own goals.

I remember the 84 final too - possibly my first memory of watching us on TV I think.
Offline duvva

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:13:09 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:11:54 am
Winamp-Pomgille sounds like a disease that would leave you with rashes all over your cock and bollocks.
Or a tory back bencher, so I guess thats kind of the same
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:13:25 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:11:54 am
Winamp-Pomgille sounds like a disease that would leave you with rashes all over your cock and bollocks.

Sorry about that. Hope it clears up.

Offline duvva

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:17:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:12:42 am
Feels like tje other own goal was a midfielder - Whelan or McMahon maybe. Only remember looking in the paper next morning and not quite being able to fathom what it meant and how we could have scored two own goals.

I remember the 84 final too - possibly my first memory of watching us on TV I think.
Yep I think weve both got that in common, might have been mentioned before (the 84 final first memory).

Remember actually watching the final in 86 on tv. Oxford beat QPR 3-0 Aldridge and Houghton both played and scored I think. Aldridge for definite anyway
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:28:41 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:17:33 am
Yep I think weve both got that in common, might have been mentioned before (the 84 final first memory).

Remember actually watching the final in 86 on tv. Oxford beat QPR 3-0 Aldridge and Houghton both played and scored I think. Aldridge for definite anyway


Oxford with their WANG sponsor!

Whelan  and Gillespie with the own goals. Not great defending for either! And a filthy tackle
On Hansen from Martin Allen. Instant red these days

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=te1FiB4B4bw
Offline duvva

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:39:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:28:41 am
Oxford with their WANG sponsor!

Whelan  and Gillespie with the own goals. Not great defending for either! And a filthy tackle
On Hansen from Martin Allen. Instant red these days

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=te1FiB4B4bw
The ref running behind the goal after giving the penalty 😂 must be the worst pen Jan ever took
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garnier

  thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:30:12 am »
V. happy that the OP mentioned the 2011-12 semi finals. The second leg at Anfield is one of my favorite memories for some reason.

Really glad we're not playing Newcastle/Arsenal, though. Their game is too physical and there's no need to tire out our legs against them in the middle of a title race. Spurs, on the other hand, will just play football and not thug it out.
Offline wemmick

  "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool (LC Semi Final Leg 1), Wed 8th Jan 20:00
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:31:22 am »
I hope Chiesa gets a good run out against Spurs. At some point we need to see what we have in him against decent opposition.
