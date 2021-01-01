damn - we need a win tomorrow to stop talking about this stupid game.



I agree terps. sick of this shit already. Its a hen pecking party fucking hellWith us win or tie some of you. But actually, dont tie. Dont EVER tie.Guys played at the team for 20 years and produced magic and all the trophys and he was being booed for misplacing a clearance under pressure, but that was just cover for everyone's anger over his contract. If hes gonna go hes got the full right to do it and nobody should say a fucking word about it, let alone the garbage that's been spewing unchecked all over the internet. traitor, dead to me, hire a hard man after his brother, bla bla bla. utter disgusting shit.You can wish he'd stay you can hope he stays like i do and probably we all do but nobody is entitled to get on a high horse if he doesn't, and that includes eviscerating the guy for playing not nearly as bad as mooted in a typhoon while being booed by his hometown fans which probably rocked his world.Wind your necks in people . Its sounds a lot like a maga crowd yelling at immigrants on line. 4th generation immigrants who went to Harvard. If he does decide to go, this reaction will not have been helpful.and for the final time, its not the clubs fault the players chose to run down their contracts. When someone on another team we are interested in does that, we welcome it with open arms and we understand it was the smart thing for the player to do.Toys out of the Pram everywhere. Go watch the second half again and you'll see a really good football game with a lot of compete from both teams, yes we screwed up badly on both goals and finished the game rather poorly but is it worth this level of histrionics? like hell it is.