Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'

spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 06:54:32 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 03:24:57 pm
Trent must have been given a major bollocking by Arne.

And a lot of the players. They can't have been happy with his performance. I'm sure he'll get the chance to put it right tomorrow.
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 06:55:44 am »
Quote from: HullReD on Today at 06:31:35 am
Yes Trent had a very bad game and did seem to have is mind on other things but the lad has given his all for the club yet we treat him this way. Where is the YNWA? i honestly think if Trent does want to leave then we all should support him in doing so. He has given us some EPIC moments for us all (Barcelona corner kick). The lad will be getting it in the ear to sign for us, sign for them blah blah....but cmon let us support him either way.
We should support him in wanting to leave to Real Madrid on a free?? You're joking right? After Sunday's performance where he could barely be arsed to retain the ball let alone track his runner, he's shit out luck when it comes to being understanding. Either he sorts himself out or he can tell the Club to sell him to Madrid. I bet you James Milner would have needed to be physically restrained from Trent after that performance on Sunday if he was still Vice Captain.



bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 07:20:31 am »
Both goals get worse every time you watch them. Multiple players unwilling to make a challenge on the first - (when was the last time you saw us get walked through so easily like that?) and the cross goes past 4 of our players for the second, then pea rolls past Alisson.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 07:23:36 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:20:31 am
Both goals get worse every time you watch them. Multiple players unwilling to make a challenge on the first - (when was the last time you saw us get walked through so easily like that?) and the cross goes past 4 of our players for the second, then pea rolls past Alisson.

We looked a yard slower for some reason.

Maybe it was pressure. Those no marks had nothing to lose.


HullReD

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 07:38:33 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:55:44 am
We should support him in wanting to leave to Real Madrid on a free?? You're joking right? After Sunday's performance where he could barely be arsed to retain the ball let alone track his runner, he's shit out luck when it comes to being understanding. Either he sorts himself out or he can tell the Club to sell him to Madrid. I bet you James Milner would have needed to be physically restrained from Trent after that performance on Sunday if he was still Vice Captain.

He has had the worst game of his life and now we are all giving him so much shit about it. Is it his fault may leave on a free? The club are to blame for this for this not Trent. When RM come calling there's not many players that turn em down unfortunately for us. I am sure PSG didn't want to lose Mbappe on a free either but that's RM for ya. The lad has given 20 years to Liverpool and his head has been but a lot of fans are sulking cos he may leave on a free and cos his had a shit game cmon...like i said YNWA does not apply to Trent does it?
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 07:48:50 am »
Quote from: HullReD on Today at 07:38:33 am
He has had the worst game of his life and now we are all giving him so much shit about it. Is it his fault may leave on a free? The club are to blame for this for this not Trent. When RM come calling there's not many players that turn em down unfortunately for us. I am sure PSG didn't want to lose Mbappe on a free either but that's RM for ya. The lad has given 20 years to Liverpool and his head has been but a lot of fans are sulking cos he may leave on a free and cos his had a shit game cmon...like i said YNWA does not apply to Trent does it?
Poor Trent, gets offered a multimillion pound contract at his boyhood Club, on top of his previous multimillion pound contract and somehow he's the victim here? He's not VVD or Salah who have been THE most important and highest performing players over the last 7 years. Trent has had some shockers and has been protected by the supporters. Sunday was the climax of his silly decisions and allowing it to fester, you think RM makes that bid without Trent's camp being okay with it?

Who gives a fuck that it's RM, there are better ways of doing it and if him downing tools is going to be the way he chooses to end his career then he deserves to be mentioned in the same vein as Owen. Nah there is no support for those who will willingly stab the club and it's supporters in the back. Going on a free when PSR is such a big deal these days is shitty behaviour.



smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:00:41 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:20:31 am
Both goals get worse every time you watch them. Multiple players unwilling to make a challenge on the first - (when was the last time you saw us get walked through so easily like that?) and the cross goes past 4 of our players for the second, then pea rolls past Alisson.

Exactly
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:26:16 am »
Conor Bradley played 11 minutes and won 3 duels

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold played 102 and 90 minutes respectively and won 1 duel

Mental stat.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Man United 2 Martinez 52', Gakpo 59', Mo 70', Diallo 80'
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 08:37:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:26:16 am
Conor Bradley played 11 minutes and won 3 duels

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold played 102 and 90 minutes respectively and won 1 duel

Mental stat.

Bradley plays with the tenacity and youth missing from the other 2 on Sunday. Robertson wants to but seemingly cant as much as he used to, understandably. Trent just didnt seem like he wanted to push with the required intensity

You could see it as soon as Bradley came on, going back towards his own goal it was like he was closing down Mbappe all over again, going forward he wasnt content with just swinging a leg and crossing, he wanted to make something happen!
