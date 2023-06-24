He has had the worst game of his life and now we are all giving him so much shit about it. Is it his fault may leave on a free? The club are to blame for this for this not Trent. When RM come calling there's not many players that turn em down unfortunately for us. I am sure PSG didn't want to lose Mbappe on a free either but that's RM for ya. The lad has given 20 years to Liverpool and his head has been but a lot of fans are sulking cos he may leave on a free and cos his had a shit game cmon...like i said YNWA does not apply to Trent does it?



Poor Trent, gets offered a multimillion pound contract at his boyhood Club, on top of his previous multimillion pound contract and somehow he's the victim here? He's not VVD or Salah who have been THE most important and highest performing players over the last 7 years. Trent has had some shockers and has been protected by the supporters. Sunday was the climax of his silly decisions and allowing it to fester, you think RM makes that bid without Trent's camp being okay with it?Who gives a fuck that it's RM, there are better ways of doing it and if him downing tools is going to be the way he chooses to end his career then he deserves to be mentioned in the same vein as Owen. Nah there is no support for those who will willingly stab the club and it's supporters in the back. Going on a free when PSR is such a big deal these days is shitty behaviour.