Personally think anyone defending Trent saying it wasnt to do with his attitude and showing he couldnt be arsed is way off. Even if you have a lot going on in your head with the contracts, the minimum expectation of a Liverpool player is you put effort in, a bad game is forgivable - stray passes here and there but the other elements are bordering not especially vs Manchester United.



The multiple situations where he walked, not even a jog - walked were for all to see. Amount of times he was ran off was atrocious, I think to see VVD have a go on multiple occasions. That being said, he deserves the support and has more than earn it but I think the heat is more than warranted.



I think it will be a wake up call for rest of season, he has a chance to secure his legacy with another title whatever happens and he deserves that, the same as Mo/Virg.



Not a defence per-se, but more reasoning behind why it was not just down to him... but it looked like it.Having watched the game back, Utd done what other sides in the past have done to us - they targetted the fullback areas and overloaded mainly our right hand side. It's not the first time this has happened, but they got a lot of joy from it - far more than they did (and they got a bit there as well!) the left side. The fact they outnumbered us in midfield also contributed as our press was totally out of kilter. I've said it a lot this season that our achilles heel is the easy out-ball into the gap between the front three and the midfield. The midfield yesterday was - for a lot of that game - far too deep and disconnected, in a very similar fashion to the last stages of Jurgen's reign. I qualify that as all through, we did not transition as well as we have in previous games and looked hesitant. That let them swamp us and they found the bigger success down the right. Lost track of how many times they outnumbered us on the counter, especially after we gave the ball away in the last quarter. We were sluggish getting back and felt we pushed too hard and got found out of position way too many times.Also feel that (although a lot of us predicted this and warned against it) we were totally caught out with how well Utd played and was slightly shellshocked. Certainly we had no rhythm like we had, although in places we tore them apart and had (again) more than enough chances to put them away, but it was one of those games that it just didn't happen for us. So much was off, but credit (I feel physically sick) to them for exploiting it. Trent was not helped with how they all played and feel that he forced things far too much, but (and I said he's done this in earlier games) got caught in two minds too far along to abort what he was attempting. Where he wanted to play the ball, Utd shut the space down and more to the point, the players he was seeking did not make the runs needed. As for the jogging back, then not just him, but others looked leggy as well - the conditions would have had an effect on that, of that there is no doubt. That said, if that were the case then he should have had the self awareness and the balls to say "I'm struggling - yank me" to the bench before he was taken off.Going back to the original point though, when sides overload us, we need to sit deeper and fill those areas. If that means compromising our attacking ethos, then sobeit, but we have to adapt more to when sides target certain areas and play out of that. Utd done the only thing they could and it worked for them. Trent was just the glaring example of that