That midfield battle was very intense and fun, even if the result wasn't what we wanted.



Fernandes turned up for this one, not for his attacking play but his defensive work. A couple of times I thought we'd be in on the counter but he got his foot in. It was the type of performance often lacking from him in these types of games. You could also tell Mac relished the battle and enjoyed battling Ugarte (a little Argentina-Uruguay rivalry). Grav showed his class too. A couple of beautiful turns and shrugging off Mainoo easily, showing his athleticism also.



We didn't have the control we wanted, and Dom might've made an impact as Curtis was struggling to get into the game, but the conditions were tough for everyone.



United definitely raised their game. Here some stats that I just saw that are wild:

-Ten Haag has a winning record head to head against Klopp

-In our last 7 meetings against United, we have 2 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats.



Despite the fact that we absolutely destroy them when we win, when they're up for it, it hasn't been easy. Even when they weren't (when we were up 1-0 in the league last year or 2-1 in the Cup, they were hardly threatening), they somehow get back into it.



Definitely not a bad result overall given Arsenal, Chelsea, and City's struggles, but the goals conceded and tough run of away fixtures coming up certainly makes things trickier.